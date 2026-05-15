KnowBe4 launches free CAPY cyber safety hub for families

KnowBe4 has launched CAPY, a free online cyber safety training hub for children and adults, as concern grows over children's exposure to online grooming, exploitation and manipulated images.

Aimed at families and individual users, the platform delivers cyber safety lessons through short, on-demand modules. The material covers phishing, social engineering, password hygiene, social media attacks, mobile device safety and risks linked to artificial intelligence.

The launch follows renewed scrutiny of how online platforms deal with harmful material affecting children. In Australia, the eSafety Commissioner's latest Basic Online Safety Expectations report highlighted inconsistent action by platforms and the continued exposure of minors to threats such as grooming, exploitation and deepfakes.

CAPY was designed to make cyber safety content easier to find and consume outside the workplace. It is structured as a central content library with more than 20 assets arranged into themed playlists.

Users are guided through material tailored to different age groups. For younger children, the platform includes games and colouring books. For tweens and teenagers, it covers cyberbullying, AI safety and sextortion. Adults are offered modules on account security, scam emails, social media threats and password protection.

The lessons are designed to take about two minutes to complete. The interface is intended to resemble a streaming service, using a modular format for users who prefer short bursts of information over longer training sessions.

Family focus

KnowBe4 is positioning the hub for home use rather than corporate training, reflecting a broader shift in cybersecurity education towards households and personal devices. Best known for workplace security awareness tools, the company is extending that approach into family settings with CAPY.

Research cited at launch points to the scale of the issue. Figures referenced by KnowBe4 indicate that 1.2 million children have reported having their images manipulated into deepfakes, while 40% have spoken to a stranger online.

Lisa Plaggemier, Executive Director of the National Cybersecurity Alliance, highlighted the need for practical digital safety education at home as online risks become more complex.

"These days, cybersecurity starts at home, and families deserve resources that make safety approachable, practical, and engaging for every age group. As online threats become more sophisticated, from phishing to AI-enabled deepfakes and cyberbullying, initiatives like CAPY help give parents, caregivers, and kids the confidence to build safer habits together," said Lisa Plaggemier, Executive Director, National Cybersecurity Alliance.

KnowBe4 Chief Executive Officer Bryan Palma said the company wants to widen access to security awareness material beyond paying customers and formal training programmes.

"CAPY is our commitment to making security awareness accessible and appealing for everyone. By providing freely available content, we are empowering families to come together and learn to help protect themselves against cyber threats. Cyber safety goes beyond the workplace, everyone needs to be equipped with the knowledge to defend themselves against evolving online threats," said Bryan Palma, Chief Executive Officer, KnowBe4.

Broader concerns

The product arrives as deepfakes, scams and social engineering attacks become more visible in consumer settings. Children and teenagers face risks linked to manipulated images, bullying and contact from strangers, while adults are increasingly targeted through email fraud, messaging scams and compromised social media accounts.

The trend has driven greater emphasis on basic digital hygiene at home, including stronger passwords, caution around unsolicited messages and a better understanding of how AI tools can be misused. CAPY reflects those themes by offering separate pathways for children, families and adults.

The platform includes four themed playlists: Cub Corner, Golden Circle, Fun for the Family and Social Sharing. It also features a social toolkit that lets users share selected safety messages on their own social media feeds.

KnowBe4 said CAPY was inspired in part by the work of Dr Bushra AlBlooshi, Executive Director, Governance and Risk Management at Dubai Electronic Security Centre.

"Digital resilience begins with people. Creating accessible and engaging cybersecurity awareness resources for citizens is an important investment we can make in our digital future. When individuals better understand online risks, they are more empowered to protect themselves, their families, and their communities," said Dr Bushra AlBlooshi, Executive Director, Governance and Risk Management, Dubai Electronic Security Centre.

The service is free to access and is being developed for mobile use, with the aim of fitting into the everyday routines of parents, carers and younger users.