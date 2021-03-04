Lenovo unleashes major expansion of ThinkPad range
Lenovo’s popular ThinkPad line of notebooks has been expanded, with models such as the X13 receiving a complete redesign and better hardware.
The ThinkPad X13 series
The X13 and X13 Yoga have been tailored towards hybrid or remote working environments. They feature 16:10 aspect ratio displays, and an up-to 11th-generation Intel Core vPro chip, or the AMD Ryzen 5000 mobile processor.
Features:
- Up to 11th Gen Intel Core vPro or latest AMD Ryzen 5000 Mobile Processors
- Up to 13.3” WQXGA 16:10 aspect ratio with Low Blue Light technology.
- Intel Iris Xe graphics; integrated AMD Radeon Graphics on AMD Ryzen Processor models
- Intel Wi-Fi 6 or 6E on ThinkPad X13 i, Intel Wi-Fi 6 on X13 and X13 Yoga
- Optional 5G sub-6 or 2x2 MIMO CAT12 4G on ThinkPad X13 i and X13; up to 2x2 MIMO CAT12 4G on X13 Yoga
- Up to FHD Hybrid Infrared (IR) webcam on X13 models, HD or HD Hybrid IR on X13 Yoga
- Dolby Audio Speaker System, with user-facing speakers on X13
- ThinkShield security features including Match-on-Chip Fingerprint Reader integrated into power button and Human Presence Detection on Intel models.
The ThinkPad X13 Yoga and X13 i will be available from April 2021. The ThinkPad X13 will be available from June 2021. Pricing TBC.
The ThinkPad T Series
This series is all about user productivity, according to Lenovo. Models include the T14s i, T14 i, and the T15.
Features:
- Up to 11th Gen Intel Core vPro or latest AMD Ryzen 5000 Mobile Processors
- Up to 14” UHD HDR Dolby Vision and 500nit or 15.6” UHD HDR Dolby Vision and 600nit
- Intel UHD graphics, Intel Iris Xe or NVIDIA MX450; integrated AMD Radeon Graphics on AMD Ryzen Processor models
- Intel® Wi-Fi 6E (Intel models), Intel Wi-Fi 6 (AMD and select Intel models)
- Optional 5G sub-6 or 2x2 MIMO CAT12 4G on ThinkPad T14s i and T14s; up to 4x4 MIMO CAT16 4G on T14 i; up to 2x2 MIMO CAT16 4G on T15
- Up to FHD Hybrid Infrared (IR) webcam on T14s models, HD or HD Hybrid IR on T14 and T15
- Dolby Audio Speaker System with user-facing speakers
- ThinkShield security features including Match-on-Chip Fingerprint Reader (integrated into power button on T14s models) and Human Presence Detection on T14s i
The ThinkPad T14s i and T14i will be available from April 2021. The T14 and T14s will be available from June. Pricing TBC.
The ThinkPad L series
This series currently includes the L14 and L15. These models are for the more budget-conscious, but do not skimp on hardware.
- Up to 11th Gen Intel Core vPro or latest AMD Ryzen 5000 Mobile Processors
- Up to 14” FHD or 15” FHD displays.
- Intel UHD graphics, Intel Iris Xe or NVIDIA MX450; integrated AMD Radeon Graphics on AMD Ryzen processor models
- Intel Wi-Fi 6 and up to 2x2 MIMO CAT12 4G
- HD or HD Hybrid IR webcam
- Dolby Audio
- ThinkShield security features including Match-on-Chip Fingerprint Reader and SecureBio self-healing BIOS
The ThinkPad L14 and L15 are available from March 2021. Pricing TBC.
The ThinkPad P Series
This series includes the P14s, P14s i, and the P15s.
Features:
- Up to 11th Gen Intel Core vPro or latest AMD Ryzen 5000 Mobile Processors
- Up to 14” UHD HDR Dolby Vision 500nit or 15.6” UHD HDR Dolby Vision 600nit
- Up to Intel Iris Xe or NVIDIA T500 graphics; integrated AMD Radeon Graphics with AMD Ryzen Processors on P14s model only
- Wi-Fi 6E (Intel models), Wi-Fi 6 (AMD)
- Up to 4x4 MIMO CAT16 4G on P14s i and P15s; up to 2x2 MIMO CAT12 4G on P14s
- HD or HD Hybrid IR webcam
- Dolby Audio Speaker System with user-facing speakers
- ThinkShield security features including Match-on-Chip Fingerprint Reader and optional SmartCard Reader
The P14s i and P15 will be available from April 2021. The P14s will be available from May 2021. Pricing TBC.