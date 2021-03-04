Lenovo unleashes major expansion of ThinkPad range

Lenovo’s popular ThinkPad line of notebooks has been expanded, with models such as the X13 receiving a complete redesign and better hardware.

The ThinkPad X13 series

The X13 and X13 Yoga have been tailored towards hybrid or remote working environments. They feature 16:10 aspect ratio displays, and an up-to 11th-generation Intel Core vPro chip, or the AMD Ryzen 5000 mobile processor.

Features:

Up to 11th Gen Intel Core vPro or latest AMD Ryzen 5000 Mobile Processors

Up to 13.3” WQXGA 16:10 aspect ratio with Low Blue Light technology.

Intel Iris Xe graphics; integrated AMD Radeon Graphics on AMD Ryzen Processor models

Intel Wi-Fi 6 or 6E on ThinkPad X13 i, Intel Wi-Fi 6 on X13 and X13 Yoga

Optional 5G sub-6 or 2x2 MIMO CAT12 4G on ThinkPad X13 i and X13; up to 2x2 MIMO CAT12 4G on X13 Yoga

Up to FHD Hybrid Infrared (IR) webcam on X13 models, HD or HD Hybrid IR on X13 Yoga

Dolby Audio Speaker System, with user-facing speakers on X13

ThinkShield security features including Match-on-Chip Fingerprint Reader integrated into power button and Human Presence Detection on Intel models.

The ThinkPad X13 Yoga and X13 i will be available from April 2021. The ThinkPad X13 will be available from June 2021. Pricing TBC.

The ThinkPad T Series

This series is all about user productivity, according to Lenovo. Models include the T14s i, T14 i, and the T15.

Features:

Up to 11th Gen Intel Core vPro or latest AMD Ryzen 5000 Mobile Processors

Up to 14” UHD HDR Dolby Vision and 500nit or 15.6” UHD HDR Dolby Vision and 600nit

Intel UHD graphics, Intel Iris Xe or NVIDIA MX450; integrated AMD Radeon Graphics on AMD Ryzen Processor models

Intel® Wi-Fi 6E (Intel models), Intel Wi-Fi 6 (AMD and select Intel models)

Optional 5G sub-6 or 2x2 MIMO CAT12 4G on ThinkPad T14s i and T14s; up to 4x4 MIMO CAT16 4G on T14 i; up to 2x2 MIMO CAT16 4G on T15

Up to FHD Hybrid Infrared (IR) webcam on T14s models, HD or HD Hybrid IR on T14 and T15

Dolby Audio Speaker System with user-facing speakers

ThinkShield security features including Match-on-Chip Fingerprint Reader (integrated into power button on T14s models) and Human Presence Detection on T14s i

The ThinkPad T14s i and T14i will be available from April 2021. The T14 and T14s will be available from June. Pricing TBC.

The ThinkPad L series

This series currently includes the L14 and L15. These models are for the more budget-conscious, but do not skimp on hardware.

Up to 11th Gen Intel Core vPro or latest AMD Ryzen 5000 Mobile Processors

Up to 14” FHD or 15” FHD displays.

Intel UHD graphics, Intel Iris Xe or NVIDIA MX450; integrated AMD Radeon Graphics on AMD Ryzen processor models

Intel Wi-Fi 6 and up to 2x2 MIMO CAT12 4G

HD or HD Hybrid IR webcam

Dolby Audio

ThinkShield security features including Match-on-Chip Fingerprint Reader and SecureBio self-healing BIOS

The ThinkPad L14 and L15 are available from March 2021. Pricing TBC.

The ThinkPad P Series

This series includes the P14s, P14s i, and the P15s.

Features:

Up to 11th Gen Intel Core vPro or latest AMD Ryzen 5000 Mobile Processors

Up to 14” UHD HDR Dolby Vision 500nit or 15.6” UHD HDR Dolby Vision 600nit

Up to Intel Iris Xe or NVIDIA T500 graphics; integrated AMD Radeon Graphics with AMD Ryzen Processors on P14s model only

Wi-Fi 6E (Intel models), Wi-Fi 6 (AMD)

Up to 4x4 MIMO CAT16 4G on P14s i and P15s; up to 2x2 MIMO CAT12 4G on P14s

HD or HD Hybrid IR webcam

Dolby Audio Speaker System with user-facing speakers

ThinkShield security features including Match-on-Chip Fingerprint Reader and optional SmartCard Reader

The P14s i and P15 will be available from April 2021. The P14s will be available from May 2021. Pricing TBC.