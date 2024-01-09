Lenovo unveils new AI-powered devices in 'AI for All' initiative

Lenovo, one of the world's leading technology providers, has unveiled a robust lineup of more than 40 Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered devices and solutions at the CES 2024, marking a significant milestone in the company's pursuit of its 'AI for All' initiative. The news brought to light several types of AI PC innovations that will deliver bespoke computing experiences to consumers and businesses.

The company unveiled its state-of-the-art Yoga laptops equipped with Lenovo Yoga Creator Zone, a groundbreaking software designed to empower creators by offering AI-driven artistic capabilities. The Lenovo Yoga Creator Zone can generate visuals from merely text descriptions or rudimentary sketches. The highlight of the laptop series includes the Lenovo Yoga Pro 9i and the Lenovo Yoga 9i 2-in-1, boasting a Lenovo AI Core chip for robust AI functionality and a Lenovo X Power for enhanced creative performances.

The all-new Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i is a Intel Evo edition premium laptop, which offers optimal portability with its thin and lightweight design. Also, for content creation, Lenovo Yoga Pro 7i and Lenovo Yoga Pro 7 are equipped with Intel Core Ultra Processors or AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 Laptop GPU, and a PureSight Pro LCD or OLED 3K screen.

A unique offering in the new series is the Lenovo Yoga Book 9i. Its predecessor was the world's first full-sized dual-screen OLED laptop. The new model comes with compelling features such as Intel's new Core Ultra Processors, a PureSight OLED 2.8K screen and a rotating Bowers & Wilkins soundbar.

Lenovo also released an array of products catering to the small and medium-sized business (SMB) market. This includes innovation-packed ThinkBook products, ThinkCentre desktops, and AI PC enhancements. The ThinkBook Plus Gen 5 Hybrid offers a unique innovation that provides a Hybrid experience between Windows and Android system. It streams comfortably between laptop and tablet modes, catering to varying user needs.

In the gaming lineup, Lenovo introduced Legion 16-inch gaming laptops and towers under Lenovo Legion 9i, Legion 7i, Legion 5i, and Legion Slim 5 series. Both Lenovo Legion and Lenovo LOQ gaming laptops are equipped with Lenovo's proprietary hardware AI chips, known as LA AI chips, to enhance gaming experiences on these laptops.

Continuing its track record of driving productivity, Lenovo made significant announcements around MotoTalk, its business productivity platform. The newly introduced AI features on MotoTalk allow field teams to use Image Recognition or Route Planning to optimise daily activities, identifying products on shelves, gathering price information, and generating share reports.

Lenovo has also collaborated with the Scott-Morgan Foundation on revolutionary accessibility solutions aimed at empowering people with severe disabilities. The groundbreaking technologies include AI avatar for enhanced communication, a personal large language model (LLM) for predictive text, eye-tracking hardware, and an integrated AI-optimised multi-modal input platform.