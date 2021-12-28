Story image
LG to demonstrate new ways of using flexible OLED displays

By Ryan Morris-Reade, Yesterday

LG has announced it will demonstrate its new flexible OLED technology at CES 2022, showing how it can create new and different experiences in the home. 

The company will showcase two new product concepts at the event, Virtual Ride and Media Chair. By introducing these two innovative products featuring flexible OLED screens, LG highlights OLED's strong potential and versatility when creating new markets.

Virtual Ride is a futuristic indoor stationary bicycle with three vertical 55-inch OLED displays in front and above. The advanced displays combine to form one large, curved, r-shaped display, giving users an immersive view both forward and overhead. The above display bends to create a ceiling above the rider. It has a curvature radius that reaches 500R, or a radius of 500mm, the highest amongst existing large displays.

LG says the futuristic and sleek design takes home exercise to a whole new immersive level, significantly improving the ambience in any room. It says the new OLED displays provide unparalleled lifelike colours with vivid picture quality, making the user feel like they are cycling in a forest or down the street of a European village.

The Media Chair, another new concept to be showcased by LG Display at CES 2022, is a modern relaxation device that seamlessly combines a 55-inch OLED TV display with a comfortable recliner. The screen boasts a curvature radius of 1,500R, the optimal angle for the user, and the company's built-in sound technology Cinematic Sound OLED, which enables the display to vibrate and make sound without external speakers offering a vivid sense of reality.

The chair display's pivot function allows the screen to rotate between vertical and horizontal orientations at the touch of a button on the armrest. LG says this allows the user to customise their immersive viewing experience to fit whatever content they want to watch.

The OLED display has tens of millions of self-emitting pixels that eliminate the need for a separate backlight. This enables excellent picture quality and comes in various form factors such as bendable, foldable, and rollable. Due to this design characteristic, OLED displays are now being integrated into multiple areas outside the home, including within the furniture, construction, shopping, and interior industries.

"We'll continue to provide differentiated value to our customers through OLED's infinite potential while also moving forward with integrating our business into diverse industries," says LG Display head of Business Development Division, Yeo Chun-ho.

"LG Display will also introduce various cutting-edge products during CES 2022 such as new OLED displays, OLED solutions fused with multiple fields, and high-end LCDs designed for the IT industry."

