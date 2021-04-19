FutureFive New Zealand logo
Story image

Ministry of Health trials wearable devices to help detect COVID-19

19 Apr 2021
Ryan Morris-Reade
Share:

The Ministry of Health is trialling wearable devices at the border to help detect COVID-19.

The month-long trial uses a new app, Elarm, which can monitor activity such as heart rate and exercise recovery rates from the connected wearable device. The app uses AI technology to inform users of early physiological changes detected through their wearable, which may indicate they are becoming unwell several days before they experience symptoms.

Up to 500 border workers can volunteer to participate in the trial, which will run until early May. 
After installing the app on a smart device, they will receive regular notifications and alerts during the day and can view their own health information on the app.

The app establishes a personalised health baseline for each user based on their wearable data history, all data used by the app is private to the individual participants.

“Contact tracing is at the heart of our COVID-19 response, and it’s essential we find and treat people who might have been exposed to this difficult virus before it has a chance to take hold in our communities,” says the Ministry of Health’s Shayne Hunter.

“There’s no single fix for COVID-19, so it’s important we use the tools and technologies at our disposal to give contact tracers and health workers a good head start.

“We already have good tools such as the NZ COVID Tracer app and QR code posters, and the Ministry of Health is investigating other technologies that might provide further support for our contact tracing,” he says.

“If the Elarm app lives up to its potential, it might provide early notification to our critical border workforce if they’re becoming unwell. That means they can take appropriate action such as self-isolating and being tested for COVID-19.

“Even though our border workers are vaccinated, the reality is that some people will still feel unsure about the increased risk of exposure to COVID-19 from working on the border,” Hunter adds.

“We want to really support this essential work by giving people good tools to monitor their own health to keep themselves, their whānau and all of New Zealand safe and healthy.”

New Zealand company Datamine, developers of the Elarm app, will provide wearable devices for any of the border workers taking part who do not already have a wearable device. Fitbit will also provide a number of devices to border control workers in Auckland. 

There is other research being undertaken of similar technology supporting the use of wearable devices to detect COVID-19 and other transmissible diseases. This includes studies by Stanford University, Scripps Institute and UCSF. 
 

Related stories:
Over a third of New Zealanders fell victim to cybercrime in the last year
Users becoming more savvy with COVID phishing scams
Virtual shopping, augmented reality could soon replace tactile shopping - study
Cybersecurity training may be broken - report
Employer micromanagement during pandemic harming relationships - study
Remote working is here to stay, but do business leaders trust employees?
Dig deeper:
COVID-19 Ministry of Health Wearables Health apps
Story image
Double-digit growth ahead for smart home devices as consumers embrace home automation
"Sales of smart home devices have remained fairly resilient during the global Covid-19 pandemic."More
Story image
Game review: Fitness Boxing 2: Rhythm & Exercise
It is not about how accurately you perform a punch; you have to think about how the accelerometer reads it.More
Story image
EPOS launches collaborative speakerphone with automatic transcribing
Expand Capture 5 levels the playing field and empowers professionals whether they’re working remotely or from the office.More
Story image
Hands-on review: The JBL Club Pro+ TWS wireless earbuds
These earbuds hit the right notes in terms of design and reasonable ANC. More
Story image
University of Waikato installs NVIDIA supercomputer to advance AI research
A supercomputer dubbed ‘The Ferrari of computing’ has been installed at the University of Waikato.More
Story image
Over half of ransomware victims pay up - but does it work?
"Handing over money doesn’t guarantee the return of data, and only encourages cybercriminals to continue the practice."More
Story image
Double-digit growth ahead for smart home devices as consumers embrace home automation
"Sales of smart home devices have remained fairly resilient during the global Covid-19 pandemic."More
Story image
Game review: Fitness Boxing 2: Rhythm & Exercise
It is not about how accurately you perform a punch; you have to think about how the accelerometer reads it.More
Story image
EPOS launches collaborative speakerphone with automatic transcribing
Expand Capture 5 levels the playing field and empowers professionals whether they’re working remotely or from the office.More
Story image
Hands-on review: The JBL Club Pro+ TWS wireless earbuds
These earbuds hit the right notes in terms of design and reasonable ANC. More
Story image
University of Waikato installs NVIDIA supercomputer to advance AI research
A supercomputer dubbed ‘The Ferrari of computing’ has been installed at the University of Waikato.More
Story image
Over half of ransomware victims pay up - but does it work?
"Handing over money doesn’t guarantee the return of data, and only encourages cybercriminals to continue the practice."More
Story image
Advanced threat actors engaged in cyberespionage up their game
"This recent activity signals a major leap in their abilities."More
Story image
Employer micromanagement during pandemic harming relationships - study
The pandemic had adverse effects on managerial relationships, micromanaging, and communication, according to new research from Blind. More
Story image
Samsung debuts new QLED technology in 2021 TV range launch
At the centre of Samsung’s announcement is the unveiling of its new display technology for its flagship televisions: Neo QLED.More
Story image
The Warehouse Group expands EV fleet with introduction of EV trucks for home deliveries
The trucks add to the Group’s expanding fleet of light electric vehicles and will operate in Auckland, Hamilton, Tauranga and Christchurch.More
Story image
Virtual shopping, augmented reality could soon replace tactile shopping - study
"For e-retailers, it's clear that price and convenience alone isn't enough to keep people exclusively shopping online post-COVID."More
Story image
EPOS crafts quality audio solutions for all working environments
With many key business stakeholders unable to attend in-person meetings as easily as they once did, webinars meetings, and online presentations became a mainstay of virtual business.More
Story image
New wormable Android malware discovered through auto-replies in WhatsApp
Check Point Research has discovered new malware on Google’s Play Store that could spread through WhatsApp messages. More
Story image
"Zoom anxiety" major problem one year into pandemic
"it’s clear that for many video calls bring with them their own set of challenges."More
Story image
2K A/NZ unveils life-size NBA 2K21 LEGO statue
2K Australia and New Zealand has teamed up with The Brickman to create a one-of-a-kind statue of NBA superstar, Zion Williamson. More
Story image
Remote working is here to stay, but do business leaders trust employees?
Remote work is at a crossroads. While necessitated by the pandemic, workers have reaped the benefits of greater flexibility that they are now not willing to go without.More
Story image
Epson group sites to use 100% renewable electricity by 2023
"Going forward, we will steadily advance measures to use 100% renewable electricity."More
Story image
Hands-on Review: WD_Black SN850 NVMe SSD Game Drive
Western Digital sets out to speed up data storage with its WD_Black SN850 NVMe SSD Game Drive. Does it live up to its claims?More
Story image
New Zealanders uneasy over automated decision-making
New Zealanders are uneasy with how automated decision-making systems are used in society, particularly by the Government, according to new research. More
Story image
Hands-on review: Audiofly AFT2 wireless earbuds
The AFT2 case is going to be very uncomfortable in your pocket unless you’ve fully transitioned to sweat pants by now.More
Story image
PlayStation to start rolling out major software updates to PS5
Gamers fortunate enough to have snapped up one of the now-elusive PS5s will soon find their console has new functionality, like the ability to store games on USB drives.More
Story image
Three quarters of employees feel worse a year into remote working - study
Remote workers are still struggling with distracting working environments, stress and an always-on culture after a year of working from home, according to new research by Egress.More
Story image
Game review: Doom 3: VR Edition (PSVR)
If you are a fan of horror and VR shooters, this is one PSVR game you shouldn’t miss.More
Story image
Game review: Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury
Unlike older 2D Mario platformers, Super Mario 3D World tries to introduce a new mechanic or a new scenario or power-up in each level so that each level is exciting.More
Story image
Hands-on review: Swann Tracker Security Camera
The Wi-Fi Tracker Security Camera brings some of Swann's veteran security know-how to a standalone product for keeping an eye on your things.More
Story image
Video: 10 Minute IT Jams - Who is Dynabook?
Dynabook is the new branding for what many may know as Toshiba. The change in branding happened in 2018, and the company remains one of the world’s largest PC manufacturers.More
Story image
Game review: Monster Jam Steel Titans 2 (PC)
Time for some off-road action driving huge trucks courtesy of Monster Jam Steel Titans 2.More
World Backup Day - WD My Passport and Sandisk iXpand Luxe
If you’ve never backed up your data, you are not alone - 30% of people have never backed up their stuff. More
Kaspersky discovers zero-day exploit in Desktop Window Manager
While analysing the CVE-2021-1732 exploit, Kaspersky experts found another such zero-day exploit and reported it to Microsoft.More
Apple creates sweeping carbon removal fund
The US$200 million fund has set its goal to remove ’at least one million metric tons of carbon dioxide annually from the atmosphere’ — equivalent to the amount of fuel used by over 200,000 passenger vehicles.More
NZ rural-urban mobile divide is narrowing - report
However there were notable disparities in users’ experience between urban and rural areas on three major operators: Spark, 2degrees and Vodafone.More
Faster fibre plans, says Commerce Commission
The performance of Fibre Max plans has substantially improved, according to the Commerce Commission’s Measuring Broadband New Zealand report.More
Commission completes review of consumer mobile phone bills 
In September 2020, the Commission published an open letter to Spark, Vodafone and 2degrees asking them to share their plans for providing their customers with more meaningful product and service comparisons and to guard against overspending. More
Hands-on review: AndaSeat Fnatic Edition gaming chair
The AndaSeat Fnatic Edition has quickly become my favourite place to sit.More
Renesas innovates wireless charging market with Qualcomm collaboration
Renesas Electronics Corporation is collaborating with Qualcomm Technologies to speed up the mainstream adoption of wireless charging for smartphones.More
Hands-on review: OPPO Find X3 Pro
The Find X3 Pro has a juicy set of specs. After a week of playing with some of the features, they have hooked me.. again!More
Over a third of New Zealanders fell victim to cybercrime in the last year
"As we connected to the internet for everything from work and school to entertainment, social connection and even groceries, cybercriminals took advantage and launched coordinated attacks and convincing scams."More
Fujitsu, Trend Micro team up to secure private 5G
"We believe that this security solution represents a key technology for applying private 5G to mission-critical areas."More
Microsoft Exchange breach a wake-up call to ditch the server
"There are owners who still have in-house exchange servers because they are suspicious of the cloud or have concerns about their data sovereignty or don't want to contemplate the capital expenditure. But the warning is clear. Get rid of them."More
LG quits the smartphone business
It becomes the first major smartphone brand to exit the market.More
Users becoming more savvy with COVID phishing scams
“With COVID-19 being around for over a year now and employees becoming more aware of the types of scams that have come out related to the pandemic, cyber criminals are having less success with related phishing attacks."More
No more 'pawswords': Why pet names shouldn't unlock your online accounts
Jingles. Bubbles. Arlo. Frankie. Buttercup. They're all terrible password choices.More
NVIDIA launches Jarvis conversational AI framework
The models can produce accurate speech recognition and language understanding, as well as language translation and text-to-speech capabilities.More
Hands-on review: D-Link Full HD Wi-Fi Camera
D-Link’s cameras continue to get smaller, smarter, and easier to use.More
Cybersecurity training may be broken - report
Cybersecurity training during the pandemic have proven to be insufficient.More
See all stories