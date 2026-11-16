Mobile Soccer is preparing Football League 2027 for iOS and Android. The new edition follows a previous release that, according to the company, records more than 5 billion matches a year.

The mobile football game will feature a redesigned home screen, an updated Career Mode page, visual changes during matches and daily challenges. It will also continue development of local player-versus-player play, which lets friends compete through a local connection.

The refreshed interface is intended to make the game's main areas easier to navigate and create a more consistent presentation across modes. Changes will also appear in the pre-match loading sequence, in-game buttons, match interface and goal presentations, while a new stadium environment will change the setting for matches.

Career Mode remains a central part of the game, offering longer-term progression alongside leagues, cups, friendly matches and single-session play.

The redesigned Career Mode page is meant to give that part of the game a new presentation rather than change its role in the wider structure. Players will still be able to switch between longer-term progression and individual matches depending on how they want to play.

New activities

Daily challenges are being added as shorter tasks with rewards. These objectives are designed to sit alongside existing modes and offer players a more focused session.

The feature also gives players another reason to return regularly and try different parts of the game. Mobile Soccer said the changes are part of a broader effort to support both returning players and newcomers.

Local player-versus-player play remains in development. The feature is designed to allow direct head-to-head matches between nearby players, adding a social option to the game's existing single-player and progression-based modes.

Mobile reach

The previous edition ranks among the top 10 games in its category on both Apple's App Store and Google Play, according to Mobile Soccer. Commentary is available in multiple languages, reflecting the game's international audience.

Mobile Soccer has not announced a release date for Football League 2027. The update is focused on making the different match types and progression systems more cohesive on mobile devices.

In a statement attributed to its Development Team, Mobile Soccer outlined the direction of the new edition. “Football unites us. In Football League 2027, we are leveling up your career mode, refining gameplay, and giving you more ways to compete with your crew,” the Development Team said.