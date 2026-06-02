Nvidia expands Drive Hyperion with global robotaxi deals

Nvidia has expanded the partner ecosystem around its Drive Hyperion autonomous vehicle platform, adding new robotaxi projects in Taiwan, Southeast Asia, Europe and Saudi Arabia.

Foxconn, VinFast, Uber, Autobrains and Humain are among the groups using the system as the basis for level 4-ready vehicles and services. The announcement brings together carmakers, software developers, manufacturers and ride-hailing operators around a single platform for autonomous fleets.

Foxconn is expanding its work with Nvidia to develop and deploy robotaxi fleets in Taiwan, starting in Kaohsiung, before extending across Asia.

Under the plan, Foxconn will combine its contract design and manufacturing business with Nvidia's in-vehicle computing and software stack. It aims to launch a robotaxi service in 2028, beginning with airport-to-city routes before expanding along corridors connected to Taiwan's high-speed rail network.

Kaohsiung's local government backed the initiative as part of a wider smart transport push.

"Kaohsiung City is proud to support the vision of building Taiwan into a global leader in smart transportation and physical AI innovation," said Chen Chi-mai, Mayor of Kaohsiung. "The collaboration between Foxconn, Foxtron and NVIDIA represents an important milestone in accelerating Taiwan's transformation into a world-class smart city ecosystem. As Taiwan's major industrial and innovation hub, Kaohsiung is actively investing in smart infrastructure, green mobility and AI-driven urban development. We look forward to participating in future smart transportation initiatives, including robotaxi applications and intelligent traffic systems, to create safer, smarter and more sustainable cities for the next generation."

Foxconn cast autonomous transport as part of its electric vehicle strategy.

"Autonomous mobility is a strategic focus of Foxconn's EV initiative," said Young Liu, Chairman of Foxconn. "By leveraging strategic partnerships and NVIDIA's capabilities, we are accelerating the deployment of level 4 robotaxi technology, with Foxconn providing high-performance computing and sensor integration to enable a worldwide rollout across communities and cities."

Regional rollout

In Southeast Asia, VinFast is working with Autobrains on level 4 vehicles based on Drive Hyperion. The partnership combines VinFast's vehicle development and manufacturing with Autobrains' autonomous driving software.

"Advanced mobility shouldn't be a luxury," said Duong Nguyen, Deputy CEO of ADAS at VinFast Global. "VinFast is committed to building scalable and accessible autonomous driving solutions through collaboration with global technology leaders. Together with Autobrains and NVIDIA, we are exploring a practical and cost-efficient path toward level 4 mobility for Southeast Asia's highly dynamic real-world traffic environments."

Uber is also expanding its use of the Nvidia platform by integrating several Drive Hyperion-based autonomous vehicle fleets into its global ride-hailing network. One project involves Autobrains in Munich, where the companies are developing a robotaxi programme for the German market.

The initiative is intended to link autonomous vehicle developers with a commercial ride-hailing network rather than operate as a standalone technology trial.

"For automakers and autonomy developers, the challenge is not just building autonomous vehicles - it's bringing them into a commercial network where they can reliably serve riders at scale," said Sarfraz Maredia, Global Head of Autonomous Mobility and Delivery at Uber. "This program creates a new path to do that by combining vehicle-agnostic autonomy, leading AI compute and Uber's ride-hailing platform."

Autobrains said its role in the Munich project centres on its agentic AI driving software.

"Autonomous driving will not scale by relying on a single model to solve every driving scenario," said Igal Raichelgauz, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Autobrains. "It requires systems that can reason, adapt and make decisions under uncertainty. With Uber and NVIDIA, we are bringing Autobrains' Agentic AI into autonomous ride-hailing - combining reasoning-based driving intelligence with the mobility platform and automotive compute needed to support scalable robotaxi operations across cities, vehicles and real-world conditions."

Middle East

In Saudi Arabia, Humain is working with Nvidia to introduce robotaxis built on the same platform. The collaboration extends Drive Hyperion's presence into the Middle East and ties the transport effort to Humain's broader AI and mobility activities in the region.

"Autonomous mobility will become one of the defining AI platforms of the next decade," said Tareq Amin, Chief Executive Officer of Humain. "By working with NVIDIA, HUMAIN is helping enable the infrastructure, intelligence and operational scale needed to develop and support the future of level 4-ready transportation in Saudi Arabia. This collaboration reflects our broader vision to help build AI-native infrastructure platforms that connect the digital and physical worlds at scale."

Nvidia is positioning Drive Hyperion as a common base for companies building autonomous taxis in different markets. The system combines vehicle computing, operating software, sensors and driving software for highly automated vehicles, as competition intensifies among technology suppliers seeking to become the standard platform for commercial robotaxi fleets.

"Autonomous mobility is entering its industrial scaling moment," said Jensen Huang, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Nvidia. "Vehicles are becoming robots, and robotaxi fleets will require AI infrastructure that can perceive, reason and operate safely in the real world. NVIDIA DRIVE Hyperion gives the world's automakers, AV developers and mobility networks a common level 4-ready foundation - uniting compute, sensors, safety software and a global ecosystem to bring robotaxis from pilots to everyday transportation at scale."