AMD unveils Ryzen AI 400 chips for Copilot+ desktops

AMD has expanded its Ryzen AI PC line-up with new Ryzen AI 400 Series and Ryzen AI PRO 400 Series processors, targeting desktop systems and commercial laptops. At Mobile World Congress, it also detailed a telecom initiative focused on production use of AI in network environments.

The new client chips span consumer and business segments. AMD positioned the desktop parts as the first in its portfolio designed to support Microsoft Copilot+ PC experiences on a desktop PC.

Desktop chips

The Ryzen AI 400 Series desktop family uses the AM5 platform and Zen 5 CPU architecture. The chips combine CPU cores, integrated graphics based on RDNA 3.5, and a neural processing unit based on AMD XDNA 2.

The NPU delivers up to 50 trillion operations per second (TOPS) of AI compute, according to AMD. The company said this is intended to run AI assistants and other AI software locally rather than relying on cloud processing.

The initial desktop line-up includes Ryzen AI 7 450G and Ryzen AI 5 440G and 435G models, offered in 65W and 35W versions. PRO variants share the same model numbering and power envelopes.

The chips offer six or eight cores and 12 or 16 threads, depending on model. AMD-listed boost clocks reach up to 5.1GHz. Integrated graphics options include Radeon 860M and 840M.

OEM desktop systems based on the Ryzen AI 400 Series are expected to ship in the second quarter of 2026. AMD named HP and Lenovo among planned suppliers of AM5 desktop systems.

Mobile expansion

AMD also extended its Ryzen AI 400 Series mobile portfolio, which it said will now include workstations. Commercial notebook suppliers are also preparing systems based on Ryzen AI PRO 400 Series mobile processors.

AMD highlighted the Ryzen AI 9 HX PRO 470, claiming "up to 30% faster multithreaded performance compared to Intel Core Ultra X7 358" in its own testing. It also said the platform sustains all-day battery life.

For PRO 400 Series mobile processors, AMD said the NPU reaches up to 60 TOPS, which it positioned as headroom for on-device AI features in business laptops and mobile workstations.

Mobile workstations based on Ryzen AI PRO 400 Series processors are expected in the second quarter of 2026. AMD named Dell Technologies, HP and Lenovo as OEMs planning those devices.

Enterprise management

For business customers, AMD pointed to its AMD PRO platform, which it described as a combination of hardware and software aimed at security and manageability across PC fleets.

AMD said it has expanded remote management features to improve visibility and recovery options, including tools for diagnosing issues and restoring systems remotely.

Systems are validated for compatibility with "most major commercial security solutions", AMD said, positioning the claim as support for integration into existing corporate environments.

Telco AI

Alongside the PC announcements, AMD said it is participating in Open Telco AI with GSMA, AT&T, TensorWave and other industry participants. It described the effort as focused on trusted, production-ready AI deployments in telecom networks.

The initiative includes shared evaluation and development resources through opentelco.io, according to AMD. The company said it is supporting the compute foundation for AI across core, cloud and distributed edge environments, and linked the work to "open, efficient, and economically viable AI and vRAN deployments from the core to the edge".

AMD's Computing and Graphics leadership framed the shift toward desktop AI PCs as a change in how users interact with PCs.

"The desktop PC is evolving from a tool you use to an intelligent assistant that works alongside you," said Jack Huynh, Senior Vice President and General Manager of the Computing and Graphics Group at AMD. "With the Ryzen AI 400 Series processors - the world's first designed to power new Copilot+ experiences on the desktop - we're bringing powerful AI acceleration that enables our partners to build systems that empower both enterprises and consumers to do more and create more," added Huynh.

AMD said the broader Ryzen AI 400 portfolio gives PC makers options across desktops, laptops and mobile workstations, with systems planned from multiple OEMs over the coming quarters.