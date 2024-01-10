NVIDIA unveils new GeForce RTX SUPER desktop GPUs for advanced AI performance

NVIDIA, the established AI expert, has announced the arrival of new GeForce RTX SUPER desktop GPUs developed for advanced generative AI performance. The announcement also included news of fresh AI laptops from major manufacturers and revolutionary NVIDIA RTX-accelerated AI software and tools meant for developers and consumers alike.

The new offering builds on NVIDIA's decades-long influence over PC technology, with over 100 million of its RTX GPUs ushering in the AI PC era. The tools put forward will improve PC experiences with the likes of NVIDIA TensorRT acceleration for the Stable Diffusion XL model, widely popular for text-to-image workflows, NVIDIA RTX Remix with generative AI texture tools, NVIDIA ACE microservices, and more game features incorporating DLSS 3 technology with Frame Generation.

The NVIDIA TensorRT-LLM (TRT-LLM), an open-source library that enhances and fine-tunes the performance of the latest large language models (LLMs), will now back more pre-optimised models for PCs. TRT-LLM accelerated Chat with RTX, an NVIDIA tech demo set for release this month, will allow AI fans to engage with their notes, documents and other content.

Jensen Huang, CEO of NVIDIA, stated, "Generative AI is the single most significant platform transition in computing history and will transform every industry, including gaming. From our vast install base of over 100 million RTX AI PCs and workstations, NVIDIA enables developers and gamers to reap the benefits of generative AI."

NVIDIA is addressing these needs by delivering innovations across its entire technology stack, catalysing new experiences, and building on the over 500+ AI-enabled PC applications and games already accelerated by NVIDIA RTX's technology.

Newly announced GeForce RTX 40 SUPER Series graphic cards, inclusive of the RTX 4080 SUPER, 4070 Ti SUPER and 4070 SUPER, deliver top-tier AI performance. The RTX 4080 SUPER generates AI videos 1.5 times faster and pictures 1.7 times quicker than its predecessor, the RTX 3080 Ti.

The release of a new wave of RTX AI laptops by leading manufacturers such as Acer, ASUS, Dell, HP, Lenovo, MSI, Razer and Samsung ensures users will be able to take advantage of full generative AI capabilities straight out of the box. The new systems will be available for sale starting this month.

Developers are further aided by the soon-to-be-released NVIDIA AI Workbench, a unified toolkit designed to expedite the creation, testing, and customisation of pre-trained generative AI models and LLMs using the power and memory footprint of PC-class equipment.

A slew of new generative AI-powered applications and services for PCs were also announced alongside RTX-accelerated advances such as NVIDIA RTX Remix, NVIDIA ACE microservices, TensorRT acceleration, and NVIDIA DLSS 3 with Frame Generation.

The relevance and importance of NVIDIA's advances in AI cannot be overstated. Updating and advancing AI capabilities continue to transform various industries and consumer experiences as we know them, all while improving performance, accessibility, and opportunities.