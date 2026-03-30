OPPO Find N6 foldable launches in New Zealand at NZD $3,299

OPPO has launched the Find N6 foldable smartphone in New Zealand, where it will go on sale for NZD $3,299.

The arrival adds a new book-style foldable to the premium end of the local smartphone market, where manufacturers are using larger screens, thinner designs and multitasking software to lure buyers away from standard slab devices.

Available in Stellar Titanium and Blossom Orange, the Find N6 folds down to a form factor close to a conventional smartphone and opens to an 8.12-inch inner display. When closed, it offers a 6.62-inch cover screen for calls, messages and notifications.

According to OPPO, the inner display is designed to reduce crease visibility. Both screens reach up to 1,800 nits of brightness for outdoor viewing and can dim for night-time use.

Work and play

OPPO is positioning the handset as a single device for work, entertainment and creative tasks. Its Free-Flow Window system supports up to four apps running at once, for tasks such as reviewing documents during a video call or planning travel while messaging.

The phone runs on ColourOS 16 and includes AI-based tools such as AI Mind Space, recording functions and productivity shortcuts. It also supports the OPPO AI Pen for writing, annotation and sketching on the internal display.

The stylus supports 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity, which can be used for note-taking, document mark-up and converting hand-drawn sketches into digital artwork.

Morgan Halim, Managing Director of OPPO New Zealand, said the product was designed to make foldable devices more practical for everyday users.

"Foldable phones open up new possibilities for how people use their devices - from multitasking and creativity through to entertainment and productivity," Halim said. "With the Find N6, OPPO has focused on creating a device that feels seamless and intuitive to use thanks to an even smoother screen, while delivering the power and durability Kiwis expect from a flagship smartphone."

Durability focus

Foldable devices have faced scrutiny over screen creasing and hinge wear, making durability a central issue for manufacturers in this segment. OPPO says the Find N6 uses a second-generation Titanium Flexion Hinge designed to help the display sit flatter when open and remain durable over time.

The handset also uses Auto-Smoothing Flex Glass, with nearly 100% better shape recovery and a 338% increase in deformation resistance compared with the previous generation. OPPO says the device has undergone testing of up to one million folding cycles and is certified to stay flat after 600,000 folds.

The phone also carries IP56, IP58 and IP59 dust and water resistance ratings, meaning it can withstand splashes, dust and high-pressure water exposure, according to OPPO.

Hardware and camera

The Find N6 uses Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 mobile platform and a 6,000mAh battery. It supports 80W wired charging and 50W wireless charging.

For imaging, the device includes what OPPO calls a Hasselblad Master Camera System. The rear setup consists of a 200MP main camera, a 50MP ultra-wide camera, a 50MP periscope telephoto camera and a dedicated True Colour Camera.

Video recording includes 4K Dolby Vision across all rear cameras, with up to 4K 120fps capture on the main sensor.

New Zealand is a smaller but active market for premium Android handsets, with vendors using launch timing, carrier distribution and feature-led positioning to compete for customers willing to spend above the mass market. At NZD $3,299, the Find N6 sits firmly in that high-end category, where buyers weigh design, screen utility, battery life and camera performance alongside headline specifications.

The Find N6 will be sold through selected OPPO stockists in New Zealand for NZD $3,299.