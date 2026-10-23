OPPO unveils Find X10 smartphone series in New Zealand

OPPO has launched the Find X10 and Find X10 Pro Max smartphones in New Zealand, bringing its latest flagship handsets to the local market.

The higher-end Find X10 Pro Max is the first smartphone to feature a triple 200MP rear camera system, with 200MP sensors for its main, ultra-wide and telephoto cameras. The standard Find X10 includes two 200MP cameras. OPPO said the camera system was co-developed with Hasselblad.

Both devices target consumers who want advanced photography and video tools in a handset rather than a dedicated camera. OPPO is pitching the range at users from enthusiasts to casual photographers, with an emphasis on colour accuracy, tonal balance and detail retention.

Morgan Halim, Managing Director of OPPO New Zealand, said the launch reflects the company's efforts to broaden access to stronger smartphone imaging.

"At OPPO, we believe great smartphone photography isn't just about impressive specifications. It's about giving people the confidence to capture life's moments exactly as they remember them," Halim said.

"With the Find X10 Series, we're taking another step forward in making professional-quality photography more accessible. Whether it's capturing New Zealand's incredible landscapes or everyday moments with family and friends, we want people to enjoy beautiful, true-to-life photos without having to think about the technology behind them," he said.

Camera focus

At the centre of the launch is a new image processing system called the LUMO True Image Engine. OPPO said it is designed to keep skin tones natural, preserve colour fidelity and maintain a balance between light and shadow that is closer to what the eye sees.

The engine works alongside a new-generation Hasselblad True Colour Camera system, which is intended to improve colour reproduction in scenes with mixed light sources while taking a more restrained approach to sharpening and brightening than many smartphone imaging systems.

The Find X10 Pro Max's ultra-wide camera uses a 1/1.56-inch sensor and a 124-degree autofocus lens. Its main camera uses a 1/1.28-inch ISOCELL HPC sensor developed jointly by OPPO and Samsung, with DeepPix technology intended to retain detail in highlights and shadows.

For routine photography, the phones use a 26MP default capture mode from ultra-wide through to 9.9x zoom, designed to balance image detail with file size. A separate Hi-Res mode allows 50MP or 200MP capture on supported cameras.

OPPO is also offering an optional teleconverter accessory for both models. The add-on provides 3.28x optical magnification for the telephoto camera.

Video features

OPPO has also focused heavily on video. Both phones support 4K 60fps recording across all rear cameras, while additional 4K 120fps and 8K 30fps options are available on supported 200MP cameras.

On the Find X10 Pro Max, OPPO said its DeepPix technology enables up to 17 stops of dynamic range on the main camera. The phones also support Dolby Vision HDR video and ACES-certified O-Log2 for users who want more latitude when adjusting colour and tone in post-production.

Another addition is Open Gate Capture, which uses the sensor's full imaging area to record more of a scene. This gives users more scope to crop and reframe footage later for different formats, including vertical and widescreen video.

Battery and design

Both New Zealand variants carry a 7,150mAh silicon-carbon battery. Charging options include 80W wired charging and 50W wireless charging.

The handsets run on MediaTek Dimensity processors and include cooling systems aimed at sustaining performance during intensive tasks such as gaming, editing and app switching. OPPO said the devices are designed to support a full day of photography, filming and general work.

"Having a capable camera is only part of the picture," Halim said.

"You also need the battery, performance and everyday ease of use to make the most of it. These phones bring that together, whether you're heading away for the weekend or getting through a full work day," he said.

The Find X10 has a 6.59-inch display, while the Find X10 Pro Max has a 6.78-inch screen. Both use a 144Hz LTPO adaptive refresh rate and support Dolby Vision and the BT.2020 colour gamut. Peak brightness reaches 3,600 nits, and the displays can dim to 1 nit for low-light viewing.

Durability is also part of the specification. The phones carry IP66, IP68 and IP69 water and dust resistance ratings, as well as SGS Five-Star Drop Resistance Certification.

Pricing

In New Zealand, the Find X10 is priced at NZD $2,799 and comes in Glow Coral, Glacier Blue and Mist Grey. The Find X10 Pro Max is priced at NZD $3,499 and is available in Luna White and Titanium Grey.

The teleconverter accessory for the Find X10 is priced at $799, while the version for the Find X10 Pro Max costs $999.