f5-nz logo
Story image

Opportunity knocks for robotics in world of COVID-19

07 Apr 2020
Newsdesk
Share:

While many markets are experience difficulty in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, mobile-robotics tech is finding new use-cases to successfully disinfect, monitor, surveil, and handle and deliver materials. 

These proven use cases will propel the overall mobile robotics market to US$23 billion by 2021, according to global tech market advisory firm ABI Research.

“Crises shift perceptions on what is possible regarding investment and transformative action on the part of both private and government actors. By the time the COVID-19 pandemic has passed, robots will be mainstreamed across a range of applications and markets,” says ABI senior research analyst Rian Whitton.

The virus has been a good opportunity for companies to display robots for public applications. 

One of the more popular has been deploying mobile unmanned platforms with Ultraviolet (UV) light to disinfect facilities. 

Danish company UVD Robots is reaping the benefits of this opportunity and is scaling up deployments of robots to disinfect hospitals. 

U.S.-based Germ Falcon is offering a similar UV disinfection solution for aircraft, while Chinese TMiRob is deploying disinfection robots in Wuhan. 

“Automating disinfection is a key part of maintaining health and safety and could be one of the major bright spots in the response to COVID-19,” Whitton adds.

Somewhat dystopian-ly, drones have also been deployed to enforce curfews and surveil areas for security purposes. 

Aerospace and drone companies can capitalise on this to increase sales to government agencies. 

ABI Research expects the small drone delivery market to reach US$414 million by 2021 and US$10.4 billion by 2030.

Furthermore, the shutting down of households and even ships represents a chance for robot delivery companies (for both land and air) to display their worth. 

The drone delivery market could take its experience with transporting supplies in the developing world and scale up their operations in the most affected countries.

Long-term, COVID-19 is leading to a significant reassessment of the global manufacturing supply chain. 

America’s dependence on Chinese imports for basic equipment and medicines is becoming a contentious issue, and government representatives are already interpreting the crisis as a chance to revitalise the campaign to reshore more manufacturing capacity to the domestic market. 

If this translates into more significant measures by governments to diversify or reshore the manufacturing of key goods, this could bode very well for the robotics industry, as such changes would require big increases in CAPEX and productivity improvements within developed countries.

COVID-19 represents a disaster for robotics vendors building solutions for developed markets in manufacturing, industry, and the supply chain. But for vendors targeting markets closer to government, such as health, security, and defence, it represents a big opportunity. 

Whitton recommends that “industrial players develop customised solutions for non-manufacturing use cases or look to build comprehensive solutions for enabling a scale-up in medical supply manufacturing. For mobile robotics vendors and software companies targeting more nascent markets, this represents a big chance to highlight the importance of robotics for dealing with national emergencies, as well as mitigating the economic shock.”

Related stories:
Trade Me outlaws all 'non-essential' items, announces strict new guidelines
Vodafone seeing traffic increasing up to 100% more than February
3D printing offers hope to healthcare workers during COVID-19
Cyclone named essential NZ supplier for online learning devices
Govt widens 'essential products' to include tech goods
Vodafone warns customers as online scams increase due to COVID-19
Dig deeper:
Story image
Vodafone urges customers to go digital, expects call times to increase
"Due to precautionary measures in New Zealand and internationally, our customer care teams are managing the impacts of COVID-19 while dealing with higher call volumes."More
Story image
How 3SIXT became a $250m consumer electronics success
We follow the fascinating journey over six years of the Australian consumer electronics brand 3SIXT.More
Story image
Game review: Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Xbox One)
Ori and the Will of the Wisps is still one of the best Microsoft exclusives out there. If you are a PC or Xbox One owner, you do not want to miss out on this rare masterpiece.More
Story image
Govt widens 'essential products' to include tech goods
New Zealand businesses are now able to sell ‘essential’ non-food consumer products such as computer equipment and mobile phones, while the country remains at Alert Level 4 lockdown.More
Story image
Mastercard extends free access to STEM curriculum for girls
Mastercard and education firm Scholastic have expanded free access to Mastercard’s STEM curriculum designed for 8-12 year-old girls.More
Story image
Vodafone warns customers as online scams increase due to COVID-19
Vodafone New Zealand is urging its customers to be more vigilant on digital channels.More
Story image
Vodafone urges customers to go digital, expects call times to increase
"Due to precautionary measures in New Zealand and internationally, our customer care teams are managing the impacts of COVID-19 while dealing with higher call volumes."More
Story image
How 3SIXT became a $250m consumer electronics success
We follow the fascinating journey over six years of the Australian consumer electronics brand 3SIXT.More
Story image
Game review: Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Xbox One)
Ori and the Will of the Wisps is still one of the best Microsoft exclusives out there. If you are a PC or Xbox One owner, you do not want to miss out on this rare masterpiece.More
Story image
Govt widens 'essential products' to include tech goods
New Zealand businesses are now able to sell ‘essential’ non-food consumer products such as computer equipment and mobile phones, while the country remains at Alert Level 4 lockdown.More
Story image
Mastercard extends free access to STEM curriculum for girls
Mastercard and education firm Scholastic have expanded free access to Mastercard’s STEM curriculum designed for 8-12 year-old girls.More
Story image
Vodafone warns customers as online scams increase due to COVID-19
Vodafone New Zealand is urging its customers to be more vigilant on digital channels.More
Story image
Check your home network: Demand will congest internet during Covid-19 lockdown
New Zealand Telecommunications Forum says demand for data will increase as New Zealanders use their home networks to access internet to continue working, learning and to entertain themselves once the entire country goes into self-isolation. More
Story image
COVID-19: Zoom downloads explode as people work from home
Between February 22 and March 22 2020, Zoom application downloads increased by 1,270%. More
Story image
Game review: My Hero One’s Justice 2
If you’ve never heard of My Hero One’s Justice 2, the game is based on the manga/anime called My Hero Academia.More
Story image
Hands-on review: Skull & Co GripCase Bundle for Nintendo Switch
As soon as I unboxed the GripCase Bundle, it was obvious that the product was of high quality, and that the team at Skull & Co seemed to have thought of everything to maximise comfort and extended handheld playability.More
Story image
Will COVID-19 break New Zealand's cash habit?
Despite the majority of local businesses that remain open during the current COVID-19 lockdown introducing card-only transactions, the majority of New Zealanders still carry cashMore
Story image
A quick look at Xbox Series X & PlayStation 5 specs
While we won’t go into every little detail, here are some hardware specs for both. More
Story image
Hands-on review: ROG-STRIX-RX5700XT-O8G-Gaming GPU
Is this the best value graphics card for 1440p gaming? We find outMore
Story image
Trade Me announces full migration to cloud with Google Cloud partnership
The online auction website says the move will migrate all systems and applications off its on-premise data centres and fully migrate to the cloud.More
Story image
Why you might want to buy tech right now
Manufacturing disruption, closed borders, remote working and learning, economic downturn - it might pay to get that purchase in now.More
Story image
HP mobilises 3D printing resources to provide critical COVID-19 equipment
The company says more than 1,000 3D printed parts have already been delivered to local hospitals, and essential equipment being delivered include face masks, face shields, mask adjusters, nasal swabs, hands-free door openers, and respirator parts. More
Story image
COVID: Google releases new info hub for distance learning
Teach From Home is a central hub of information, tips, training and tools. Plus, Google earmarks US$10 million for distance learning.More
Story image
Survey reveals challenges facing Kiwis working at home
35% of survey respondents say that they feel less productive, and 35-44 year olds expect working with kids at home may prove a challenge.More
Story image
Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip hits A/NZ this week
It's already available for preorder, and will hit stores on 3 April.More
Story image
Esports granted official status by Sport New Zealand
New Zealand is only the twenty-first country in the world to officially recognise a national body for esports, whether directly or through their National Olympic Committees or national sport agencies.More
Story image
Hands-on review: Wacom One graphics tablet
With the current climate encouraging social isolation, I’ve been spending several hours a day searching out and embracing my inner artistic muse. More
Story image
ISPs pledge continued service as internet infrastructure feels the pressure
Some ISPs have already reported a huge increase in daytime, home-based internet usage as New Zealanders move their work into their living rooms, studies and spare rooms.More
Story image
IDC: AR/VR market will still see eventual growth in 2020
AR and VR headsets will see shipments decline in the near term due to COVID-19, but the long-term outlook is positive, according to IDC.More
Story image
Cyclone named essential NZ supplier for online learning devices
The Ministry of Education has selected Cyclone as one of a handful of essential business suppliers for devices and technologies used in distance and online learning.More
Story image
Game review - One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4
It's a decent Dynasty Warriors type game that fans of the anime and manga will enjoy a lot.More
Story image
Vodafone opens Essential Connectivity Hubs during COVID-19 lockdown
Vodafone New Zealand has opened 45 stores this week to support New Zealanders with essential services during the COVID-19 lockdown period. More
Story image
Nanogirl launches online STEM learning programme for self-isolated Kiwis
The team at Nanogirl have launched an online learning platform for Kiwi kids to help get them through the COVID-19 lockdown period. More
Vodafone seeing traffic increasing up to 100% more than February
Vodafone says it has added more capacity and has changed the way it manages voice and data traffic across the network.More
Report: Majority of New Zealanders exposed to cyber crime
It's not enough to simply have anti-virus software installed on a laptop anymore.More
Game review: Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX (Switch)
This is a charming game with a beautiful art style, but it's definitely on the grindy side.More
Asia home to half of the world's internet users
Asia has 2.3 billion internet users, which equated to 50.3% of the world’s internet user population.More
Trade Me outlaws all 'non-essential' items, announces strict new guidelines
In addition to severely limiting the items which can be traded on the site, Trade Me has also made all payments contactless, and limited item delivery to courier services (no pick-ups).More
Worrying gap in local consumer cybersecurity savvy
New research shows A/NZ consumers feel clued in, but there’s clear room for improvement in their education and tools.More
Hands-on review: Skull & Co’s Jumpgate for Nintendo Switch
The portability, safety, and versatility of the Jumpgate dock make it the best portable Nintendo Switch dock on the market.More
DataRobot offers free AI platform to help fight COVID-19
"We're inspired by the passion of our employees, customers, partners, and the data science community who all have expressed interest in identifying ways to help address this global pandemic."More
3D printing offers hope to healthcare workers during COVID-19
3D printing has been utilised by medical institutions and staff on the frontlines to solve immediate challenges around safety as stocks of personal protective equipment (PPE) drop.More
Smart speaker market continues to grow - report
“Markets [in which] smart speakers are booming saw the most significant year-on-year growth.”More
How our publisher harnessed machine learning to overhaul Techday websites
Our publisher, Sean Mitchell, went to CoderSchool in Ho Chi Minh City to learn how to implement machine learning into Techday.More
NZ telcos to provide essential repair services using 'no contact' model
Telecommunications companies have closed their doors for usual retail service, but will provide repairs and modem and phone provisions only if there is a genuine connectivity issue.More
Google's 12 remote working tips for better productivity
We've compiled Google's top tips for remote working in 2020.More
Microsoft overhauls Office 365, rebrands it 'Microsoft 365'
The 'refresh' of Office 365 will feature new artificial intelligence (AI), rich content and templates, and cloud-powered experiences, says Microsoft.More
HPE NZ posts net profit in FY19 results, improving on prior year's loss
HPE New Zealand has revealed its financial results for the financial year ending 31 October, seeing a net profit when compared to FY18's net loss.More
Game Review: Doom Eternal (PC)
Doom Eternal does not hold back, bathing the screen in blood at every opportunity. More
ASUS unveils ROG Zephyrus gaming notebook
ASUS’ Republic of Gamers (ROG) is back with another addition to its gaming notebook line, the Zephyrus G14.More
Global lockdowns put pressure on internet infrastructure
With COVID-19 resulting in many countries going into lockdown, more people are transitioning to working and studying remotely, putting more pressure on internet infrastructure around the world.More
More stories