RealWear launches Arc 3 headset & Ari OS for safer frontline work

RealWear has announced the launch of its latest hardware, the Arc 3 headset, and its companion software, Ari OS, designed to provide hands-free access to information and remote collaboration for frontline workers.

The Arc 3 headset features a see-through display with dual retina resolution, which RealWear states delivers forty percent more detail compared to other headsets. The device also includes a dual camera system intended to provide professional-quality imaging for a range of industrial and professional environments.

The combination of Arc 3 and Ari OS is aimed at reducing distractions and increasing safety and efficiency for workers operating in complex and potentially hazardous environments. By enabling voice-activated access to information, messaging, and collaboration tools, RealWear seeks to minimise the need for workers to handle traditional handheld screens.

Hands-free access

RealWear's approach centres on supporting workers who must frequently use personal protective equipment such as helmets, hard hats and safety spectacles. The Arc 3's lightweight design, at 179 grams, also supports sectors including logistics, healthcare and warehousing, where all-day wear may be necessary.

The new Ari OS operating system allows natural language voice control, enabling tasks such as placing calls, sending emails, capturing photos and adjusting device settings through voice commands. According to RealWear, this method can be faster and less cumbersome than interacting via a smartphone, particularly in hands-busy settings.

Ari OS is set to be rolled out on the Arc 3 immediately and extended to existing RealWear devices over time. The company also intends to license the operating system to other hardware manufacturers in order to establish a standard for augmented reality headset software across industry sectors.

Industry perspectives

Sebastian Beetschen, CEO of RealWear, said: "Having successfully served industries that require a heavy ruggedization headset, we are expanding the use case for our hardware and technology for new environments. We know there is demand for a new solution from industry such as manufacturing, robotics, clinical, pharma and healthcare environments. Arc 3 delivers on that. With the addition of Ari OS, we are democratizing access to a much wider pool of users beyond technical specialists to work more efficiently. It will be as seamless as talking to ChatGPT."

Beetschen also commented on the new subscription model being offered: "We are offering a complete peace of mind to users with this new subscription-based model for Arc 3." The model includes free repair and replacements, upgrades to the latest device model, and ongoing support.

RealWear reports that its devices, including the Navigator 520, are already used by numerous Fortune 100 companies across sectors such as automotive, energy, and healthcare. The addition of Arc 3 extends the company's portfolio without replacing existing products, reflecting an aim to cover a broad spectrum of use cases and user needs.

Claus Eberhart, Vice President Aftersales, BMW of North America, said: "This deployment has been pivotal in enhancing our service efficiency. By solving issues faster, we get customers back into their cars sooner, furthering our commitment to providing the best possible service experience."

Dallas Olson, Vice President Global Manufacturing and Engineering at Goodyear, said: "Microsoft Teams and RealWear have been the way we have been able to get almost all our projects done. That's a dramatic shift for an organization."

Wider deployment

Arc 3 will be available on a yearly subscription basis, a shift from traditional hardware purchases. The company notes that its experience since its founding in 2016 demonstrates that while heavy-duty environments require rugged devices, the demand for lighter, comfortable headsets is growing for everyday frontline tasks.

RealWear states it has built a significant developer and partner ecosystem to bring software solutions to industry, and the Arc 3 is expected to benefit from advances in software and hardware integration. The device's extensive eye box is designed to ensure information remains visible in a worker's field of view, a feature which the company suggests will aid in workflows where immediate access to information is critical.