Story image
IDC
PC Market
Tablets & laptops

PCs and tablets to maintain growth through 2021, but the future is in laptops - IDC forecast

By Ryan Morris-Reade, Yesterday

According to a new forecast by IDC, global shipments of PCs are expected to grow 14.2% to 347 million units in 2021.

The International Data Corporation (IDC) report, Worldwide Quarterly Personal Computing Device Tracker, shows the growth numbers are down from IDC's May forecast of 18% growth, with continued supply chain and logistical challenges cited as the main reasons. The tablet market is also expected to grow in 2021 but at a much slower pace of 3.4%.

"We continue to believe the PC and tablet markets are supply-constrained and that demand is still there," says IDC Worldwide Mobile Device Trackers, program VP, Ryan Reith.

"The lengthening of the supply shortages combined with ongoing logistical issues are presenting the industry with some big challenges. However, we believe the vast majority of PC demand is non-perishable, especially from the business and education sectors."

Traditional PCs, including desktops, notebooks, and workstations, are expected to have a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.2% over the 2021-2025 forecast period, while tablets are expected to decline 1.5%. The forecast finds that despite short-term supply constraints related to panels and ICs, notebooks will remain the main driver of future PC growth.

IDC says personal computing devices have played an instrumental role in many consumer's lives over the last eighteen months. Despite lockdowns and social distancing, they enable individuals to work, learn, game, and connect from home. 

Although COVID-19 cases are resurgent, eventually, a level of normalcy will return. IDC expects that even then, personal computing devices will retain a central role in the personal lives of most.

"How much is this new-found PC centricity worth?" asks IDC devices and displays, research VP, Linn Huang.

"In November 2019, we published our last pre-pandemic forecast, which stretched out to 2023. At that juncture, we projected a total market of 367 million units in 2023. Today, we expect over half a billion units of personal computing devices to be shipped that year. 

"So how much is that compute centricity worth? A simplified view would suggest about 135 million units, or 37% more than the original market forecast," says Huang.

In the latter years of the forecast, consumer spending is expected to rebalance towards travel and leisure, the categories of expenditure that suffered most during the various states of lockdown, and away from technology. And according to IDC, strong quarterly performances over the last year will eventually catch up with the market and drive unreachable comparisons. 

IDC believes a market slowdown is inevitable. However, even when it does occur, it says the total available market for personal computing devices will be significantly greater than if not for the months spent working, learning, gaming, and connecting on these devices during the pandemic.
 

Related stories
Dell Technologies announces monitors for the professional at home>>
Why a US company called Framework could change laptop design forever>>
Samsung introduces Galaxy Tab S7 FE and Galaxy Tab A7 Lite>>
Global wearables market fuelled by smaller companies and new tech>>
Major shift in smartphone market - Huawei drops out, Samsung regains top spot>>
Double-digit growth ahead for smart home devices as consumers embrace home automation >>
Top stories
Recent stories
Story image
Game review
Game review: F1 2021 (PC)
Codemasters’ Formula One racing franchise returns with F1 2021 and a little bit of a twist.>>
Story image
Malware
New malware families discovered eavesdropping on governments, targeting e-commerce
"This should be disturbing for all serious web portals that want to protect their visitors’ data, including authentication and payment information.">>
Story image
3D Printing
Konica Minolta launches Markforged 3D printers
Partnering with Markforged to make 3D printing accessible to customers in New Zealand is the next step for the business in growing its local presence.>>
Story image
Salesforce
Salesforce misconfiguration exposes sensitive data, warns Varonis
"At a minimum, a malicious actor could exploit this misconfiguration to perform recon for a spear-phishing campaign.">>
Story image
Microsoft 365
1 in every 4 companies using Microsoft 365 suffered security breach
User-compromised passwords and phishing attacks were the reason for 62% of all security breaches reported.>>
Story image
COVID-19 vaccine
Surge in fake COVID-19 vaccine certificates on darknet following delta outbreak
"The broader market surge is fuelled by the rapidly spreading Delta variant and the stemming urgency for everyone to become vaccinated.">>
Story image
Phishing
Surge in targeted spear phishing as attackers look for weak link
"Cybercriminals are getting sneakier about who they target with their attacks.">>
Story image
Voyager
The Kiwi CMS provider harnessing cloud power to serve the healthcare sector
The New Zealand health and disability sector comprises many support providers that care for Kiwis with special requirements. They also manage a lot of data - so how do they do it?>>
Story image
Google
Google unveils new Nest Cams and Doorbells
“We wanted our newest line to give you the most comprehensive set of intelligent alerts right out of the box, and easily work with your other Nest products, like displays.”>>
Story image
Commerce Commission
Com Com to head to court on Google Ads price fixing
The Commerce Commission has filed proceedings at the High Court claiming Moola engaged in cartel conduct relating to online advertising on Google Ads.>>
Story image
Dell Technologies
Dell Technologies announces monitors for the professional at home
"The relevance of portable displays and video conferencing is more evident than ever before.">>
Story image
Game review
Game review: Space Invaders Invincible (Switch)
Nintendo Switch players get to experience one of the most influential video game series in history with Space Invaders Invincible.>>
Story image
Game review
Game review: Chernobylite (PC)
Born from The Farm 51’s Chernobyl VR documentary, Chernobylite is a sci-fi survival game set in the haunting ruins of the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone in Ukraine.>>
Story image
Game review
Game review – Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut (PS5)
This is the definitive version of the game, and you must play it if you didn’t pick it up last year.>>
Story image
Employment
Gartner: Gaps between employer and staff sentiment on the future of work
"If left unaddressed, this division may lead to a critical failure to build trust and employee buy-in for future of work plans.">>
Story image
Remote Working
Employee experience critical in remote working environments - study>>
Story image
Digital Technology
Huge uptake in digital mental health services during lockdown - NZHIT>>
Story image
Virtual machine / VM
Parallels Desktop 17 announced - Apples M1 chip and Windows 11 enable impressive new features>>
Story image
Smart Glasses
TCL's NXTWEAR G Smart Glasses bring home theatre direct to your eyeballs>>
Story image
Ransomware
Extortion payments hit new records as ransomware crisis intensifies>>
Story image
Review
Hands-on review: Samsung QN900A TV and Soundbar>>
Story image
Internet of Things
Rise of the machines: Security risks of connected devices during COVID  >>
Story image
Event
You're invited: She Sharp presents Women in Data & Analytics on August 24th>>
Story image
Internet of Things
Vodafone increases IoT network footprint>>
Story image
Review
Hands-on review: Google Nest Hub 2nd generation >>
Story image
Chromebook
HP unveils new range of Chrome OS-powered devices>>
Story image
Trade Me
Trade Me hands less customer info over to authorities according to Transparency Report>>
Story image
Cybersecurity
COVID-19 lockdowns make New Zealand business sitting ducks for a cyberattack>>
Story image
Cyber Threats
Chance of PC users encountering cyber threats increase>>
Story image
Remote Working
NZ’s digital skills shortage reaches crisis point: How to attract and retain talent during tough times>>
Story image
Telecommunications
The Commerce Commission warns telcos over unclear marketing>>
Story image
Ransomware
71 billion ransomware attacks on remote access - ESET>>
Story image
MYOB
University of Auckland students win trans-Tasman IT Challenge>>
More stories