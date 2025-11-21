Samsung & Sky bring 4K UHD sports streaming to New Zealand

Samsung and Sky have partnered to introduce 4K Ultra High Definition (UHD) sports coverage to viewers in New Zealand. The Ashes cricket series will be the first event to be broadcast in the upgraded format on Sky Sport Now's streaming service, as well as on the new Sky Box and Sky Pod.

4K sports debut

Sky Sport Now's 4K coverage is set to deliver picture quality that offers four times the resolution of standard high definition (HD), providing significantly improved clarity and detail for viewers watching live sports at home. The upgrade will also be available for other major sporting events, including the upcoming Australian Open tennis tournament.

The ability to stream sports in 4K places increased importance on the television technology used by consumers. Samsung's range of 4K televisions, including QLED, OLED, and The Frame models, are highlighted for their advanced display features designed to maintain sharpness and colour integrity during high-speed sporting action.

Picture quality factors

The transition to 4K UHD means that both the broadcaster's transmission and the viewer's TV technology play crucial roles in the viewing experience. Fast-paced games such as cricket and tennis require televisions with high refresh rates and capable motion processing hardware, in order to avoid motion blur and preserve the clarity of each detail on screen.

"The introduction of 4K UHD content on Sky is an exciting moment for Kiwi sports enthusiasts, and means your TV choice truly matters," said Shannon Watts, Group Marketing Director, Samsung NZ. "To fully appreciate the sharper detail and richer colour of this new broadcast standard, you need a TV built for speed and clarity. Our premium Samsung 4K TVs, like our QLED, OLED and The Frame models, are engineered with advanced motion technology and incredible colour accuracy, making them the best option for streaming fast-paced, native 4K sport. Viewers will see every delivery and every boundary with stunning realism."

Subscription promotion

To coincide with the Ashes launch and the introduction of 4K coverage, customers who purchase selected premium Samsung 4K televisions in New Zealand between specified dates will receive either a six or twelve month Sky Sport Now subscription at no extra cost.

Samsung's support for high-speed sports broadcasts is underscored by enhancements in motion processing and colour accuracy across its 4K TV product line. The company states these features are designed to ensure sports fans notice every play without blurring or distortion, matching the advancements offered by Sky Sport Now's new UHD broadcasts.

