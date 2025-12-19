Samsung unveils 2026 Micro RGB TV range with AI boost

Samsung plans to broaden its premium television range in 2026 with a full lineup of Micro RGB TVs, adding new screen sizes and updated processing features as it targets customers who are upgrading to higher-end displays.

The South Korean manufacturer said the Micro RGB range will cover six sizes next year. The models will span 55 inches, 65 inches, 75 inches, 85 inches, 100 inches and 115 inches.

The move extends Samsung's use of Micro RGB display technology, which it positions at the top of its home viewing portfolio. The company said the larger spread of formats is aimed at both large living rooms and smaller spaces that still demand high-end picture performance.

Hun Lee, Executive Vice President of the Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics, said the company wants its premium screens to address a wider set of viewing environments. "With Samsung's latest technology, our Micro RGB portfolio delivers vivid colour and clarity that make movies, sports and TV shows feel more expressive and engaging," said Hun Lee, Executive Vice President of the Visual Display (VD) Business, Samsung Electronics. "By expanding the lineup for 2026, we're establishing a new premium category with sizes that span the full range of modern living spaces while maintaining our highest picture standards."

New screen range

Samsung said demand for improved picture quality now plays a major role in customer decisions at the premium end of the TV market. The company is pitching the new models as both statement pieces in larger rooms and as compact options for smaller homes that still prioritise image fidelity.

The 2026 models build on the 115-inch Micro RGB R95 set that Samsung introduced in 2025. The new range retains Micro RGB's underlying light engine and adds updated video processing and colour management features across the sizes.

Micro RGB technology

Micro RGB Technology uses red, green and blue LEDs that are each under 100 micrometres in size. Each LED emits light independently. Samsung said this structure allows very fine light control at the pixel level.

The company said this micro-scale RGB system supports high colour accuracy. It also said the architecture is intended to deliver uniform brightness and contrast across large screen areas.

The sets will support enhanced picture-processing systems, including 4K AI Upscaling Pro and AI Motion Enhancer Pro. These systems adjust brightness, refine clarity and smooth motion in real time.

AI processing

The new Micro RGB AI Engine Pro will sit at the centre of the 2026 range. Samsung described it as a next-generation AI chipset.

The processor analyses content frame by frame. It adjusts elements such as sharpness and depth to increase perceived realism.

The engine incorporates Micro RGB Colour Booster Pro and Micro RGB HDR Pro. Samsung said these elements focus on colour saturation and high dynamic range performance. The company stated that the result is a more vivid colour experience and an image that feels closer to real-life scenes.

Colour and certification

Samsung will include Micro RGB Precision Colour technology across the lineup. This uses a refined light source and updated RGB dimming control.

The company said the system improves fine colour gradations. It aims for what Samsung describes as hyper-realistic colour expression across different content types.

Samsung said Micro RGB Precision Colour has received VDE certification. It is rated for 100% of the BT.2020 wide colour gamut. The company said this allows the sets to reproduce a broad range of hues while maintaining high brightness levels.

Smart features

All 2026 Micro RGB models will integrate Samsung Vision AI Companion. This is Samsung's platform for natural language interactions through an upgraded Bixby voice assistant.

Vision AI Companion links into AI-driven features and applications on the TV. Samsung said one example is Generative Wallpaper, which produces on-screen visuals that users can customise.

The company will also continue to use its Glare Free technology in the Micro RGB range. This treatment reduces reflections from ambient light. Samsung said it preserves colour and contrast in bright rooms and across different viewing angles.

Audio upgrades

Samsung is pairing the visual updates with enhanced sound features. The 2026 Micro RGB sets will support Dolby Atmos for multidimensional audio.

They will also feature Adaptive Sound Pro. This system analyses the room and the content type and adjusts sound settings to increase intelligibility and balance.

The TVs will work with Q-Symphony, which synchronises the set's speakers with compatible Samsung audio products. Samsung said this arrangement expands the perceived soundstage compared with TV speakers alone.

Every 2026 Samsung TV, including the Micro RGB lineup, will also include Eclipsa Audio. Samsung described this as a new spatial sound system engineered for immersive 3D audio.

CES showcase

Samsung will show the expanded Micro RGB range at CES 2026 in Las Vegas. The company plans to highlight the televisions as part of a broader focus on premium displays and AI-driven features.