Story image
Sophos
Malware
Cybersecurity
Cryptomining

Sophos uncovers new variants of Tor2Mine cryptominer

By Ryan Morris-Reade, Today

Sophos has released new findings on the Tor2Mine cryptominer that show how the miner evades detection, spreads automatically through a target network, and is increasingly harder to remove from an infected system.

Tor2Mine is a Monero-miner that has been active for at least two years. In the research, Sophos describes new variants of the miner, including a PowerShell script that attempts to disable malware protection, execute the miner payload and steal Windows administrator credentials. What happens next depends on whether the attackers successfully gain administrative privileges with the stolen credentials. This process is the same for all the variants analysed.

For example, if the attackers manage to get hold of administrative credentials, they can secure privileged access needed to install the mining files. They can also search the network for other machines to install the mining files on. This enables Tor2Mine to spread and embed itself on computers across the network.

If the attackers cannot gain administrative privileges, Tor2Mine can still execute the miner remotely, and filelessly, using commands run as scheduled tasks. In this instance, the mining software is stored remotely rather than on a compromised machine.

The variants all attempt to shut down anti-malware protection and install the same miner code. Similarly, in all cases, the miner will continue to re-infect systems on the network unless it encounters malware protection or is completely eradicated from the network.

"The presence of miners, like Tor2Mine, in a network is almost always a harbinger of other, potentially more dangerous intrusions," says Sophos senior threat researcher, Sean Gallagher.

"However, Tor2Mine is much more aggressive than other miners," he says. "Once it has established a foothold on a network, it is difficult to root out without the assistance of endpoint protection software and other anti-malware measures."

"Because it spreads laterally away from the initial point of compromise, it can't be eliminated just by patching and cleaning one system. The miner will continually attempt to re-infect other systems on the network, even after the command-and-control server for the miner has been blocked or goes offline.

"As cryptocurrencies continue to increase in value and support the ever-growing ransomware and cyber extortion landscape, we may well see more, and more aggressive, variants of other cryptominers emerge."

Sophos' researchers also discovered scripts designed to kill off various processes and tasks. Most of them are related to crimeware, including competing cryptominers and clipper malware that steals cryptocurrency wallet addresses.

"Miners are a low-risk way for cybercriminals to turn a vulnerability into digital cash, with the greatest risk to their cash flow being competing miners discovering the same vulnerable servers," says Gallagher.

Sophos recommends the following to help organisations protect their networks and endpoints against cryptominers such as Tor2Mine:

  • Patch software vulnerabilities quickly on internet-facing systems, such as web applications, VPN services and email servers, as this will make them far less likely to fall victim to cryptominers.
  • Install anti-malware products miners are usually easily detected by such technologies, particularly those that leverage Windows Anti-Malware Software Interface (AMSI) to spot scripts intended to shut down malware protection.
  • Monitor for unusually heavy use of processing power, and reduced computer performance and higher than expected electricity bills, as any of these can indicate the presence of cryptominers on the network.
Related stories
Kaspersky develops cybersecurity policy for bionic devices>>
Samsung outlines cybersecurity strategy for devices>>
Cyber threats escalating as alliances between threat actors grow>>
Aotearoa's cyber skills shortage: The tug-of-war between talent supply & demand>>
The most wonderful time of the year - for cybercriminals>>
New variants of Android spyware linked to advanced persistent threat>>
Top stories
Recent stories
Story image
Fibre
Fibre the most environmentally friendly broadband option according to new research
New research has determined that fibre is the best broadband option for consumers concerned about carbon emissions.>>
Story image
2degrees
2degrees goes live with its 5G network
Ahead of the scheduled Q1 2022 customer launch, the 2degrees 5G network has been switched on in central Auckland and Wellington for testing and optimisation. >>
Story image
Remote Working
Zoom unveils a load of new updates and features
Zoom has unveiled a raft of new updates and features to its platform, including enhanced slide control, advanced polling, and attendance status.>>
Story image
Cybersecurity
New variants of Android spyware linked to advanced persistent threat
"The attackers use social engineering to lure victims into granting the permissions needed to see into every corner of their digital life.">>
Story image
Phishing
The most wonderful time of the year - for cybercriminals
For cybercriminals, it is the season to scam millions of dollars from unsuspecting people and companies. >>
Story image
Review
Tech junkies rejoice: The Dux Backpack is a tech fortress you can take anywhere
For any tech junkie out there looking for the optimal means to get your devices from point A to point B, STM’s Dux Backpack is here to fulfil those needs.>>
Story image
Data Protection
The GDPR and NZ: Why this relationship is so important to the future of data privacy in Aotearoa
In 2018, a new unprecedented data privacy law took the EU and, by association, the rest of the world by storm.>>
Story image
Netsafe
Netsafe welcomes public feedback on draft of Code of Practice for Online Safety and Harms
The code aims to establish a self-regulatory framework to protect New Zealanders from online harm and harmful content.>>
Story image
Phishing
Shoppers warned against scams ahead of Black Friday, holiday shopping season
Almost a fifth of New Zealanders have experienced a scamming event when shopping online.>>
Story image
Smartphone
Security flaw identified in smartphone chip used in Android devices
"Left unpatched, a hacker potentially could have exploited the vulnerabilities to listen in on conversations of Android users.">>
Story image
Mobile Commerce
Mobile e-commerce: In-app shopping set to reach an all-time high
In-app shopping has seen significant growth over the past year, and a new study by Adjust and Sensor Tower has predicted that based on 2020 trends, ​​this year's shopping season is set to reach an all-time high. >>
Story image
InternetNZ
Better consultation needed for new Online Safety Code
"By focusing on in-depth input from tech platforms before coming to communities and individuals, it highlights the power imbalance with targeted communities.">>
Story image
Gaming
Fortnite goes down under with new Aussie and NZ update
Get ready to say G’day with Fortnite, as the game has announced a brand new Australia and New Zealand in-game experience.>>
Story image
Gaming
Hands-on Review: Thronmax Mdrill Zero Microphone & Zoom Boom Arm
A short while ago, I was given the opportunity to review the Thronmax Mdrill Zero Microphone, originally planning to use it to run online D&D games. >>
Story image
App tourism
App tourism is on the rise according to new report
Data and analytics company App Annie has partnered with marketing measurement platform AppsFlyer to produce a report titled: 'State of App Marketing in Australia and New Zealand'.>>
Story image
Ransomware
Cyber threats escalating as alliances between threat actors grow>>
Story image
Gaming
Real-life NZ tractor converted into Farming Simulator 22 game controller>>
Story image
Phishing
Spike in phishing scams expected ahead of holiday shopping season>>
Story image
Remote Working
29-year-old EY finalist founded and bootstrapped world's fastest-growing pdf software company>>
Story image
Cybersecurity
Samsung outlines cybersecurity strategy for devices>>
Story image
DDoS
Record number of cyberattacks over Black Friday weekend>>
Story image
Gaming
Hands-on review: ASUS TUF Gaming Z690-PLUS WIFI D4 motherboard>>
Story image
Online shopping
2021 the year of retention for retailers - report>>
Story image
Ransomware
High profile attacks, ransomware gangs and weaponisation part of cybersecurity predictions for 2022>>
Story image
Phishing
Cybersecurity experts urge caution as phishing attacks surge>>
Story image
Phishing
Phishing emails double in November as COVID-19 spurs hacker appetite>>
Story image
Mobile Security
Cyber attacks increase, despite growing threat awareness in APAC region>>
Story image
Ericsson
New Ericsson mobility report highlights mobile data traffic increase and significant 5G uptake>>
Story image
Grover
New Grover study reveals cost impact of consumer electronics around the globe.>>
Story image
Apple
Gartner: Global smartphone market impacted by supply chain disruption>>
Story image
Online shopping
Is your online shopping as anonymous as you think? New research reveals shock analysis>>
Story image
CERT NZ
It's Fraud Awareness Week: How you can steer clear of scams and fraud>>
Story image
Tablets & laptops
Dynabook expands Satellite Pro notebook range in A/NZ region>>
More stories