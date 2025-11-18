Suunto launches Nautic dive computers from AUD $999 in ANZ market

Suunto has launched its new dive computer series, Suunto Nautic and Suunto Nautic S, across Australia and New Zealand. The devices target both technical and recreational divers, with each model catering to different user preferences and diving requirements.

Product range

The Suunto Nautic features a 3.26-inch AMOLED display, which the company states is the largest of its kind among dive computers. It offers a sharp 720x382 pixel resolution and an adaptive user interface aimed at ensuring readability in various diving environments. The device maintains prolonged battery life, running up to 120 hours of continuous diving at medium brightness, 90 hours in night conditions, and 80 hours at maximum brightness. Typical usage patterns, such as one dive per week, can result in a battery life of up to nine months per charge.

Suunto Nautic S is suited to users who prefer a smaller device. It presents similar dive functionalities within a compact, wrist-sized format. The AMOLED display and user interface are carried over from the Nautic. The Nautic S has been designed to support both scuba and free divers, emphasising comfort and usability for a variety of diving sports including freediving, snorkelling and mermaiding.

Dive features

Both Nautic and Nautic S are equipped with core diving functionalities such as single- and multi-gas support, wireless tank pressure monitoring, customisable alarms, and an integrated compass. Advanced options, such as decompression planning, trimix gas support, and specific features for sidemount and technical diving, are also available. Both models use the Bühlmann 16 dive algorithm and allow for a range of custom settings. The devices are compatible with Suunto's heart rate belt and Tank POD transmitter.

The Nautic model further distinguishes itself with features suited for technical diving such as dive view customisation, GF99 and SurfGF indicators, and upcoming compatibility with closed-circuit rebreather systems. It includes planning and preparation tools such as GPS, maps, tide data, weather updates, and sunrise and sunset times. An integrated LED flashlight supports usage in low-light conditions.

Design options

Suunto offers both models with different strap options. The Nautic is available with either a bungee strap or a textile strap for secure fitting, even with gloves. The Nautic S introduces a graphite grey colour variant and includes an elastic textile strap intended for improved comfort during active water sports.

Both devices provide in-device customisation of dive views. They are water-resistant, with the Nautic S rated for dives up to 80 metres and water resistance up to 100 metres. The Nautic S offers up to 60 hours of non-stop diving on one charge. Suunto has maintained compatibility with its ecosystem of accessories, including different straps and transmitters.

Market availability

The Suunto Nautic is priced at AUD $1,399 (NZD $1,599) for the bungee cord model and AUD $1,959 (NZD $2,299) when bundled with the Tank Pod. The Suunto Nautic S is priced at AUD $999 (NZD $1,159). The devices are approved for immediate order in Australia and New Zealand.

"The introduction of Nautic and Nautic S continues our commitment to meeting the changing needs of divers with clarity and robust design," said Heikki Norta, President, Suunto.