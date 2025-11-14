Tineco brings smart floor cleaning range to Harvey Norman NZ

Tineco has expanded its range of smart floor cleaning appliances in New Zealand, introducing a series of wet and dry vacuum and carpet cleaning products now available at Harvey Norman stores nationally. The line-up brings several new technologies and models to the market, including the flagship FLOOR ONE S9 Artist series and Carpet One Cruiser carpet cleaner.

Retail partnership

Harvey Norman has become a key national stockist for Tineco's expanded range. The move aims to make Tineco's cleaning technologies accessible to more New Zealand consumers through established retail channels.

"Tineco is a global leader in wet and dry floor cleaner category, and we're excited to expand availability to the range across our New Zealand stores, giving our customers access to Tineco's signature cleaning technologies that deliver simple, smarter everyday cleaning at home," said Evan Claxton, General Manager - Small Appliances, Harvey Norman New Zealand.

Technology features

Tineco's product lineup includes several proprietary technologies across its wet and dry cleaners, as well as its carpet cleaners. Its MHCBS (Maintain Hygiene Clean Brush System) Technology allows continuous cleaning and rinsing of the brush roller with fresh water, ensuring no dirty water is ever used on the floor. HyperSteam technology, available on the S9 Artist Steam, utilises boiler technology to deliver steam at temperatures of up to 140°C, ensuring floors are reached at a minimum of 99°C for effective removal of grease and stains.

Other features include HyperStretch, a 180-degree lay-flat design for easy cleaning under low furniture, as well as DualBlock Anti-Tangle Technology, which aims to prevent brush tangles. FlashDry self-cleaning technology utilises heated water and air to thoroughly clean and dry the brush roller in just five minutes, reducing odours and maintenance requirements.

The iLoop Smart Sensor, present on several models, detects dirt and automatically adjusts water flow and suction power for efficient cleaning. Selected models include dual-sided edge cleaning for better results along skirting and baseboards, as well as extended battery life.

Hard floor and carpet cleaners

The FLOOR ONE S9 Artist Pro and Artist Steam are the brand's flagship wet and dry vacuums featuring advanced sensor technology, high suction power, and multiple cleaning modes. The S7 Stretch and S7 Steam offer 180-degree lay-flat designs and anti-tangle features at a more affordable price point.

The Carpet One Cruiser is designed for deep cleaning of carpets, equipped with technologies such as SmoothPower assist-wheels and PowerDry, which uses 75°C heated air to accelerate carpet drying after cleaning and reduce the risk of mould and mildew. According to Tineco, PowerDry can reduce drying times by 50% or more compared to traditional models.

Additional models

Tineco has also introduced the iFloor U5 Stretch, a 3-in-1 device for vacuuming and mopping, and Pure ONE Station 5, which features a full-path self-cleaning station with multi-cyclone and HEPA filtration. Products also include a range of handheld solutions, such as the GO Mini Pet and GO H20 Sense, for quick clean-ups around the home or in vehicles.

Market context

The company's expansion into New Zealand follows its recognition as the leading global brand in the household wet and dry floor cleaner category, as measured by Euromonitor International for 2023 and 2024 retail sales volumes. Tineco cites over 14 million homes worldwide using its cleaning products, covering markets in Australia, North America, Europe, and Asia.

Tineco's floor care appliances are now available in New Zealand, with recommended retail prices ranging from NZD $199 for the handheld GO Mini Pet to NZD $1,599 for the high-end S9 Artist Steam. The products are available from various retailers, including Harvey Norman, PB Tech and VacDirect.

"Tineco's expansion into the New Zealand market is a testament to the brand's commitment to delivering high-end cleaning solutions to more consumers around the world. Tineco is a trusted brand in Australia, Europe, and North America and we're excited to share our performance-packed floorcare solutions to address the real-world cleaning needs of consumers in New Zealand," said Jade Tang, Country Manager for Tineco Australia & New Zealand.