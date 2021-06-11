Today

Trickbot takes over from Dridex as most prevalent malware

Trickbot is the leading cybersecurity threat, taking over from the Dridex trojan, according to the latest Check Point Research Global Threat Index for May 2021.

Trickbot, which first entered the list in April 2019, has taken the top spot, while the established Dridex trojan has dropped off altogether after being one of the most popular malwares in recent months amidst a global surge in ransomware.

While its not yet known why Dridex has fallen from the list, recent reports indicate that the Evil Corp gang, which is well known for distributing Dridex, has rebranded and shifted its approach to evade US treasury department sanctions.

Trickbot is a botnet and banking Trojan that can steal financial details, account credentials, and personally identifiable information, as well as spread within a network and drop ransomware, particularly Ryuk. According to CPR, it is constantly being updated with new capabilities, features and distribution vectors, which enables it to be a flexible and customiwable malware that can be distributed as part of multi-purpose campaigns.

Trickbot gained popularity after the takedown of the Emotet botnet in January, and made fresh headlines as the US Justice Department charged a Latvian woman for her role in creating and deploying the Trickbot malware.

Since the beginning of 2021, CPR has seen a significant increase in the volume of cyberattacks towards enterprises. When comparing to May 2020 CPR has seen an increase of 70% in the number of cyberattacks in the Americas, while EMEA presents a 97% increase compared to May 2020, and APAC sees a staggering 168% year on year increase.

"There have been a lot of talks about the recent increase in ransomware attacks, but we are actually seeing a huge surge in the number of cyberattacks in general. It is a significant and troubling trend," says Maya Horowitz, director, Threat Intelligence & Research, Products at Check Point.

"It's reassuring to see that charges have been filed in the fight against Trickbot, this months most prevalent malware, but clearly there is still a long way to go.

"Organisations need to be aware of the risks and ensure adequate solutions are in place, but also remember that attacks cannot only be detected, they can also be prevented, including zero-day attacks and unknown malware," she says.

"With the right technologies in place, the majority of attacks, even the most advanced ones can be prevented without disrupting the normal business flow."

CPR also revealed that Web Server Exposed Git Repository Information Disclosure is still the most common exploited vulnerability, affecting 48% of organisations globally, followed by HTTP Headers Remote Code Execution (CVE-2020-13756), which impacts 47.5% of organisations worldwide. MVPower DVR Remote Code Execution ranks in third place in the top exploited vulnerabilities list, with a global impact of 46%.

Top malware families

This Month, Trickbot becomes the most popular malware with a global impact of 8% of organisations, followed by XMRig and Formbook impacting 3% of organisations worldwide each.

1. Trickbot - Trickbot is a modular Botnet and Banking Trojan constantly being updated with new capabilities, features and distribution vectors. This enables Trickbot to be a flexible and customisable malware that can be distributed as part of multi-purpose campaigns.

2. XMRig - XMRig is an open-source CPU mining software used for the mining process of the Monero cryptocurrency, and first seen in-the-wild in May 2017.

3. Formbook - Formbook is an Infostealer that harvests credentials from various web browsers, collects screenshots, monitors and logs keystrokes, and can download and execute files according to its C&C orders.

Top exploited vulnerabilities

This month Web Server Exposed Git Repository Information Disclosure is the most common exploited vulnerability, impacting 48% of organisations globally, followed by HTTP Headers Remote Code Execution (CVE-2020-13756) which impacts 47.5% of organisations worldwide. MVPower DVR Remote Code Execution takes third place in the top exploited vulnerabilities list, with a global impact of 46%.

1. Web Server Exposed Git Repository Information Disclosure - information disclosure vulnerability has been reported in Git Repository. Successful exploitation of this vulnerability could allow an unintentional disclosure of account information.

2. HTTP Headers Remote Code Execution (CVE-2020-10826,CVE-2020-10827,CVE-2020-10828,CVE-2020-13756) - HTTP headers let the client and the server pass additional information with an HTTP request. A remote attacker may use a vulnerable HTTP Header to run arbitrary code on the victim machine.

3. MVPower DVR Remote Code Execution - remote code execution vulnerability exists in MVPower DVR devices. A remote attacker can exploit this weakness to execute arbitrary code in the affected router via a crafted request.

Top mobile malwares

This month xHelper takes first place in the most prevalent mobile malware, followed by Triada and Hiddad.