Wearables set for USD $1 trillion revenue boom by 2032

Counterpoint Research forecasts that global consumer wearables will generate more than USD $1 trillion in cumulative revenue between 2026 and 2032, with the market growing at a 12% compound annual growth rate over the period.

The forecast points to a market led by established devices such as smartwatches and true wireless stereo earphones, while newer categories including smart eyewear, rings, pendants and connected clothing expand from smaller bases.

Smartwatches and TWS products are expected to remain the largest revenue segments, generating a combined USD $558 billion between 2026 and 2032. Their scale reflects large installed bases and regular replacement cycles.

Wearables revenue is also expected to outpace unit growth as consumers spend more on devices with additional health and computing functions. Revenue is forecast to rise 12% over the period, compared with 6% for unit shipments.

That mix shift is one of the clearest themes in the outlook. Rather than relying only on shipment growth, the market is expected to generate more value from higher-priced products that offer continuous monitoring and other services tied to everyday health, communication and entertainment.

"The wearables market is entering a value-driven phase, where the revenue is growing at 12% compared to 6% for the unit shipments as buyers trade up to devices that enable continuous health monitoring. Use cases are moving beyond fitness towards preventive healthcare, where the device flags a problem before the user notices. That shift is what turns a wearable from an accessory into something people replace regularly, and it is why the category is a $1 trillion opportunity until 2032," said Anshika Jain, Principal Analyst, Counterpoint Research.

Eyewear rise

Among the newer segments, smart eyewear stands out. Counterpoint expects smart eyewear revenue to reach USD $44 billion by 2032, accounting for nearly one-fifth of total wearables revenue by the end of the period.

The category includes both display-less AI glasses and augmented reality glasses with displays. Lower-priced products with familiar designs and audio and camera functions are likely to support wider adoption, while AR display glasses are expected to contribute more value through uses such as navigation, training and entertainment.

Rings and pendants are also expected to grow quickly, though from a relatively small base. Smart pendants, smart rings and smart eyewear are forecast to be the fastest-growing categories in the broader wearables market.

Other connected products worn on the body remain smaller in revenue terms but are becoming more visible in the data. Smart socks are forecast to generate USD $7 billion between 2026 and 2032, smart shoes USD $18 billion and smart clothing USD $3 billion, pointing to a gradual spread of sensors into more specialised areas of the apparel market.

AI and silicon

The outlook ties much of the market's development to the spread of on-device artificial intelligence and sensors that can run continuously without draining batteries too quickly. The technical challenge is especially acute in devices that remain in constant contact with the body.

"In wearables, on-device AI is a thermal and battery problem before it is a software problem. The device sits against skin, senses continuously, and still has to last the day. That constraint, not raw compute, is what will separate the chipmakers over the next few years," said Mohit Agrawal, Research Director, Counterpoint Research.

The comments underscore a broader shift in the sector. The next stage of competition is likely to depend not only on industrial design or individual product specifications, but also on chip efficiency, battery management and the ability to process data on the device itself.

Counterpoint argues that the balance of advantage will shift towards companies with stronger ecosystems. In its view, hardware makers that combine devices with interoperable software, data governance and partnerships are more likely to retain users across several product categories.

That matters because the wearables category is expanding well beyond watches and earbuds. As smart glasses, rings, footwear and clothing move further into the market, the industry is increasingly defined by how many touchpoints a brand can maintain on the body through a connected set of products rather than a single device.

By 2032, Counterpoint expects that combination of replacement demand, higher average selling prices and the spread of connected form factors to reshape the market around a broader definition of wearable electronics, with smart eyewear alone accounting for close to one-fifth of total revenue.