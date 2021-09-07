Story image
A/V security
AI Security
Artificial Intelligence / AI
Surveillance
Axis Communications

25 years since the first network security camera

By Ryan Morris-Reade, Today

Axis Communications celebrates the 25th anniversary of the network IP camera.

The Swedish-based company has built on a heritage of networked hardware products to become a significant player in IP-based network video surveillance. The company has helped drive the evolution from analogue to IP to AI in cameras.

Since 1996, the Swedish-based company has advanced its business operations across various segments such as retail, transportation, banking and finance, cities, government, education, healthcare, smart buildings, data centres, industrial and manufacturing, law enforcement, stadiums, casinos and more.

The company now has offices in 50 countries, with over 3,800 employees worldwide and generated total sales of USD$1.2billion in 2020. Its network cameras are installed worldwide in more than 20 countries, and more than one million of its network cameras have been installed globally. 

"We take pride in our position as innovators in network camera technology, and now the extension of that into audio and other associated fields," says Axis Communications regional director for Oceania, Wai King Wong.

"The market across Oceania is advanced, receptive to new ideas, and constantly looking for the next breakthrough. We have a large pool of very talented and creative integrator partners here who are continually looking to innovate. 

"This all points to a very exciting time for Axis Communications and the next phase of our evolution, as we look to develop the next edition of our ARTPEC chipset, bring in cameras with advanced AI and deep learning capabilities, and keep driving innovation with products like explosion-protected and advanced thermal cameras," he says.

Axis says it connected the world's first network camera in 1996. Since then, Axis Communication's camera offerings have evolved as follows:

  • 1998: First encoder.
  • 1999: World's first network video chip and the most sold video security camera for five years in a row.
  • 2001: First video analytics.
  • 2008: First use of H.264 compression for network cameras.
  • 2009: First network cameras with HDTV, remote focus and zoom functions.
  • 2006: First downloadable video analytics (Axis 242S-IV).
  • 2010: First thermal network camera.
  • 2011: First platform for analytics and introduction of Lightfinder technology.
  • 2011: First launch of the AXIS Camera Application Platform.
  • 2013: First launch of physical access control solutions.
  • 2015: Launch of open standard network and Axis Zipstream technology.
  • 2016: Launch of cameras with pan, tilt, roll, zoom technology and laser focus technology.
  • 2017: First launch of network radar technology.
  • 2020: First launch of deep learning camera.
  • 2021: Generation 4 of AXIS Camera Application Platform (ACAP). 

The AXIS ACAP is an open application platform that enables members of the Axis Application Development Partner Program to develop applications that can be downloaded and installed on Axis network cameras and video encoders. 
 

 

