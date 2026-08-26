2degrees opens Marton satellite station for smartphone tests

2degrees has opened a satellite ground station in Marton and completed voice-call and broadband data tests on standard smartphones through AST SpaceMobile's network.

The facility is among the first commercial AST SpaceMobile ground stations worldwide and is intended to support the rollout of direct-to-device satellite mobile services in New Zealand.

Paul Goldsmith, Minister for Media and Communications and Minister for Space, opened the site as 2degrees marked a new stage in its satellite connectivity programme. The Marton station will connect with 2degrees' core network and support voice, data and messaging services for users outside existing mobile coverage.

Engineers from 2degrees and AST SpaceMobile have been testing the system during August. The trials included voice calls, video calls and mobile data sessions using standard 4G and 5G handsets rather than dedicated satellite phones or extra hardware.

2degrees said it has invested millions in the local ground station. It also said calls, data and messages on the service are designed to originate and terminate on the 2degrees core network without passing through another country or jurisdiction.

Mark Callander, Chief Executive, 2degrees, described the project as a response to persistent coverage gaps in New Zealand.

"AST SpaceMobile approaches satellite connectivity in a unique way. The service is designed to offer voice calling, data and SMS, extending connectivity into places that have traditionally been difficult to serve. 2degrees has invested millions in building a ground station locally, providing access to advanced technology that will enable connectivity for Kiwis outside traditional coverage areas," said Mark Callander, Chief Executive, 2degrees.

2degrees has not given a launch date for customers. Further testing will continue before it confirms timings for trials and a commercial launch.

Callander also linked the timing to the pace of AST SpaceMobile's satellite deployment.

"AST SpaceMobile has a robust launch roadmap, and with each additional satellite deployed, service availability increases. We will offer the service commercially when service availability reaches a level we consider viable," said Callander.

Global push

AST SpaceMobile is building a direct-to-device satellite network through partnerships with mobile operators rather than standalone satellite handsets. It has agreements with more than 50 mobile network operators globally, including Verizon, AT&T and Rakuten, covering a combined subscriber base of nearly three billion.

That operator-led model has become a key part of the emerging race to provide mobile coverage from space. Telecom groups are exploring satellite links as a way to extend service in remote and rural areas, where conventional mobile towers are harder to justify on cost grounds or face geographic constraints.

New Zealand's terrain and dispersed population have made that challenge particularly acute in some parts of the country. For 2degrees, the Marton ground station provides domestic infrastructure as it seeks to add satellite links to its existing mobile network.

Chris Ivory, Chief Commercial Officer, AST SpaceMobile, framed the New Zealand deployment as an early commercial step in the company's international expansion.

"New Zealand's early adoption of AST SpaceMobile's technology and deployment of commercial ground infrastructure position the country at the forefront of space-based cellular broadband. Working alongside 2degrees, we are bringing a new satellite connectivity capability and advancing the integration of our networks to deliver voice, broadband data and SMS directly to everyday smartphones, without specialised devices," said Chris Ivory, Chief Commercial Officer, AST SpaceMobile.