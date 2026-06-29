Zyxel launches outdoor WiFi 6 gear for managed providers

Zyxel Networks has expanded its outdoor wireless access point range with two devices aimed at managed service providers. The additions include the NWA55AX PTP point-to-point wireless bridge, available now, and the NWA55AX PRO outdoor access point, which is due to follow.

Both products are built for outdoor use in settings such as hospitality venues, industrial sites, campuses and public spaces. They are intended for deployments where wireless coverage must extend beyond a main building or across a wider site.

The NWA55AX PTP is available immediately as a factory-paired point-to-point wireless bridge. Sold as a two-unit kit, it is designed to connect automatically when powered on, with an LED indicator showing when the link has been established.

The bridge offers WiFi 6 speeds of up to AX2400 over distances of up to 5km. Zyxel positions it for sites that need to link separate buildings or cover large outdoor areas without installing additional cabling.

The second product, the NWA55AX PRO, is due to become available soon. It is an outdoor access point with a dual-radio design, WiFi 6 speeds of up to AX3000 and an IP55 weather-resistance rating.

The PRO model is aimed at smaller industrial sites, campuses, businesses and home workers that need broader outdoor coverage. It also supports captive portal and 802.1X authentication, broadening its use in customer-facing settings such as cafes, bars and restaurants.

Both devices can be managed through Zyxel's Nebula cloud platform. The centralised dashboard is intended to give managed service providers visibility across installed devices and reduce the time required on site.

Partner focus

The launch reflects a broader push by networking vendors to address demand for connectivity beyond indoor office environments. Businesses in sectors including hospitality, education and light industry are extending wireless networks into courtyards, factory yards, remote buildings and other outdoor locations.

Zyxel is targeting managed service providers, which often deploy and maintain networks for smaller business customers that lack in-house IT teams. The new products are designed to be straightforward to install and manage across distributed locations.

Gary Chen, ANZ regional head at Zyxel Networks, said outdoor coverage had become a standard requirement for many organisations.

"In today's fully connected world, it's essential for businesses to provide reliable wireless connectivity outdoors as well as inside buildings," Chen said.

He said demand was being shaped by the way businesses now operate across more varied spaces.

"Outdoor connectivity is no longer a nice-to-have. It's a core part of how businesses operate and serve their customers. With these additions to our range, MSPs can target potentially fertile and fast-growing areas of the market, offering enterprise-class performance at SMB prices and easy manageability through Nebula. We see significant opportunity here, particularly for MSPs who want to differentiate their offering and move into higher-value outdoor deployments," Chen said.

Deployment model

A notable part of the announcement is the factory-paired setup of the NWA55AX PTP. By shipping the two bridge units pre-matched, Zyxel is seeking to remove configuration steps that can complicate installations in remote or hard-to-reach sites.

Installers can confirm that the connection is active before leaving a location, an approach that may appeal to service providers looking to limit engineering time and reduce repeat visits.

Chen highlighted the point-to-point model as the clearest example of that approach.

"The NWA55AX PTP in particular stands out for its simplicity," Chen said.

"MSPs can hand this to a customer knowing it will work the moment it's powered on, with no specialist configuration needed. That kind of dependability and ease of deployment is exactly what our partners are asking for," Chen said.

The two products enter a market where buyers are weighing wireless extensions against the cost and disruption of laying fibre or Ethernet across outdoor areas. For smaller venues and semi-industrial sites, pre-configured wireless links can offer a quicker way to connect detached buildings, pop-up service areas or remote working spaces.

Zyxel says the devices are suited to uses ranging from school campuses and small factory floors to railway stations, airports, holiday resorts and homes where coverage needs to reach well beyond the main premises. The NWA55AX PTP is intended for longer-distance links, while the NWA55AX PRO is positioned as a conventional outdoor access point for local area coverage.

The bridge supports distances of up to 5km, while the PRO model is built for everyday outdoor operation with its IP55 rating.