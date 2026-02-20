Abxylute unveils wired deck controllers for Switch 2

Abxylute has launched two deck-style controllers, the N6 and N9C, marketed as fully compatible with Nintendo Switch 2 and designed as plug-in handheld grips.

Both attach directly to the console and connect via USB-C. The wired design eliminates wireless pairing and omits an internal battery, which Abxylute says helps avoid charging routines and battery wear.

The N6 and N9C share a standard feature set, including motion control via a built-in gyroscope, vibration feedback, turbo input, button remapping with macro support, and a dedicated C button for Switch 2 system features.

Handheld focus

Abxylute positions both devices as deck-style solutions designed to make handheld play feel closer to using a traditional gamepad. Rather than split left and right units, each controller forms a single integrated grip.

Instant wired connectivity is central to the pitch: attach the controller and start playing without additional setup.

The N6 is aimed at comfort and stability during longer sessions. It uses a full-size grip with an 8.5 cm grip height, which Abxylute says matches official full-size controllers and helps spread pressure across the palms and wrists.

N6 includes Hall effect joysticks, which measure movement magnetically rather than through mechanical contact. Abxylute says this reduces friction and wear that can lead to stick drift over time.

The N6 stick angle is set at 23 degrees, compared with 18 degrees on standard Joy-Con controllers. Abxylute links the difference to improved thumb comfort and leverage in handheld play.

N6 uses conductive rubber ABXY buttons and a D-pad for a familiar feel, with tactile switches for the shoulder buttons and several function buttons. It also includes two rear buttons for additional inputs and macros.

Motion input on N6 comes from what Abxylute calls a native 9-axis motion sensor. For vibration, it uses dual linear motors with four selectable intensity levels: 0%, 40%, 70% and 100%.

The N6 also includes the dedicated C button, mapped to Switch 2 system features. Abxylute says it provides direct access to GameChat and communication functions.

Distinct layout

The N9C takes a different approach, with a layout and look inspired by classic Nintendo GameCube controllers, including asymmetrical button sizing and a distinctive silhouette.

Unlike the N6's conductive rubber buttons, the N9C uses mechanical inputs across its primary controls. It features mechanical micro-switch ABXY buttons and triggers, tactile shoulder buttons, and a tactile D-pad, which Abxylute says delivers crisp actuation and consistent response.

N9C also uses capacitive joysticks with adjustable actuation. It supports swappable gate rings, with 8-way and circular options, allowing players to tune control feel for different genres, according to Abxylute.

The N9C includes four rear buttons, an integrated rear stand for tabletop play, and access to the Switch 2 charging port for play while charging.

For gameplay, N9C uses a direct USB-C connection. It also includes Bluetooth Low Energy for configuration only, according to the published specifications.

Specifications and positioning

Abxylute positions both controllers as options for players who want more ergonomic grips, additional programmable inputs, and wired connectivity for handheld use. Motion control support and adjustable vibration are standard on both models.

Listed specifications include digital triggers on the N6 and mechanical micro-switch triggers on the N9C. Both are specified with a 9-axis gyroscope and symmetrical linear vibration motors with four adjustment levels.

Neither controller includes a battery, based on the published power specifications. The N6 is also listed with auto-sleep after inactivity.

Funding channel

Abxylute is offering the N6 and N9C via Kickstarter, with a Super Early Bird price for early backers ahead of wider retail availability.

In a product description, Abxylute said handheld gaming "should feel natural in the hands."