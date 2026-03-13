Active Investor Plus Visa driving demand for luxury housing in New Zealand

Hundreds of millions of dollars in new residential development may be required to meet growing demand for luxury housing in New Zealand as changes to the Active Investor Plus visa programme begin reshaping the country's high-end property market.

From 6 March, Active Investor Plus investors who have secured New Zealand residence are eligible to obtain Overseas Investment Office consent to buy or build residential property valued above NZD $5 million. The policy change is expected to increase the number of foreign investors buying property in NZ, particularly in the luxury segment where international buyers are already searching for homes well above the visa threshold.

Industry analysts say the shift effectively opens a new pathway for ultra-high-net-worth individuals seeking luxury homes in New Zealand above $5 million, a segment where supply remains limited.



Foreign investors buying property in NZ target $5 million homes

New data from realestate.co.nz shows that more than 36,000 overseas-based searches for homes priced at $5 million or more were recorded over the past year.

Of those searches, approximately 42 percent were for homes priced above $5 million, rather than properties sitting exactly at the minimum threshold required under the visa programme.

Many of these listings can be explored luxury homes in New Zealand priced above $5 million on realestate.co.nz, which represent the segment of the market most relevant to investors entering the country under the Active Investor Plus visa framework.

To date there have already been 573 applicants from 33 countries under the programme, creating the potential for a meaningful increase in international capital entering New Zealand's luxury housing sector.

Sarah Wood, CEO of realestate.co.nz, says the visa policy introduces a sudden demand shift into a relatively small segment of the housing market.

"The Active Investor Plus visa effectively introduces a new pool of international buyers into the luxury housing market in New Zealand, however supply has not had time to grow organically."

"In markets like this, relatively small changes in qualified demand can place immediate pressure on pricing because the available stock is limited."



Limited supply of luxury homes in New Zealand above $5 million

The realestate.co.nz platform currently lists 616 properties nationwide priced above $5 million, however only 142 listings sit in the $10 million-plus bracket.

Around 100 of those properties are located in Auckland, highlighting the concentration of ultra-premium housing in the country's largest city.

Wood says the data suggests the supply pipeline at the very top end of the housing market remains structurally constrained.

"Listing volumes in the $5 million-plus bracket have largely followed normal seasonal patterns, with no material increase following the visa announcement. That suggests the supply of ultra-premium homes cannot respond quickly to policy changes."

Although overseas searches in this price bracket represent less than one percent of total platform activity, the capital value involved is substantial.



Auckland luxury property market facing immediate demand pressure

Luxury property specialist Sarah Liu of Bayleys Real Estate says demand in the Auckland luxury property market remains concentrated in established blue-chip suburbs.

"The Eastern Bays, including parts of Orakei, St Heliers, Mission Bay, Kohimarama and Glendowie, continue to attract interest because of their waterfront positioning, views and proximity to private schools.

"Remuera, particularly within the Double Grammar Zone, and Herne Bay remain consistently sought after by both domestic and offshore buyers."

She says trophy waterfront homes, elevated properties with expansive water views and substantial landholdings offering privacy are particularly scarce.



Queenstown luxury property market attracting international buyers

Outside Auckland, Liu says international investors are also showing strong interest in lifestyle destinations, particularly the Queenstown luxury property market.

"We are seeing continued enquiry for premium countryside estates, as well as properties in Queenstown and Waiheke Island, where lifestyle appeal and international recognition are key drivers for global buyers."

These locations increasingly appeal to high-net-worth investors seeking second homes or long-term lifestyle properties in politically stable markets.



Ultra-high-net-worth buyers seeking $20 million trophy homes

Liu says the luxury homes New Zealand $5 million-plus segment often represents only the entry point for the wealthiest international buyers.

"We have qualified clients who will only look at the $20 million-plus range, and they are not cross-shopping in the $5 million to $10 million bracket.

"A buyer at that level is typically focused on exclusivity, architectural significance and international comparability. They are not simply buying a home, they are acquiring a legacy asset."

She says common expectations include panoramic water views, gated privacy, large garages for vehicle collections, extensive outdoor entertaining areas and integrated wellness facilities such as saunas and steam rooms.



Active Investor Plus Visa could drive hundreds of millions in development

Wood says the long-term development implications of the Active Investor Plus visa could be significant.

"Each home in the $20 million-plus category represents a substantial capital project. Delivering even five to ten additional residences that meet international ultra-luxury standards could equate to more than $100 million in residential development.

"This segment may be small in transaction volume, but it is extremely capital intensive."

As international interest continues to grow, realestate.co.nz says it is expanding the tools available to help vendors connect with global investors.

The company is planning additional resources to support overseas buyers searching for Active Investor Plus visa eligible property listings on realestate.co.nz, which currently hosts the largest number of luxury residential listings nationwide.

Wood says the trend is already visible in international traffic patterns.

"North Americans account for around one in every three Golden visa applicants and US-based traffic to realestate.co.nz rose 56 percent year-on-year in January, with growth concentrated in higher-income states including North Carolina, Oregon and Texas."

As the Active Investor Plus visa begins attracting more global investors, the availability of luxury housing in New Zealand above $5 million is likely to become a defining factor in how the programme shapes the country's high-end property market.