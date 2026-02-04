Adobe offers unlimited Firefly AI generations to users

Adobe has added unlimited image and video generations to Adobe Firefly for some paying subscribers, expanding usage across its web app, mobile app and Firefly Boards.

The company said the change applies to Firefly Pro, Firefly Premium and some customers on credit-based plans. The offer runs through March 16. Adobe also said the Firefly app includes generations up to 2K resolution under the offer.

Firefly positions itself as a central interface for generative creation. It sits alongside Adobe's Creative Cloud applications such as Photoshop and Premiere. Adobe has been integrating generative AI features across its product portfolio during the past two years, including tools that generate images, extend backgrounds and assist with text-based edits.

Model access

Adobe said unlimited generations cover both its own Firefly image and video models and third-party models that users can select inside Firefly. The company listed Google Nano Banana Pro, GPT Image Generation and Runway Gen-4 Image among the models available.

The addition of third-party models reflects a wider shift in the market. Creators and marketing teams often move between multiple AI systems for image generation, video generation and editing. Adobe has been building Firefly as a place to run these workflows without switching products.

Adobe also highlighted its own Firefly models as "commercially safe". The company has previously used that phrase to describe an approach based on licensed and permitted training data and customer-facing assurances for business users.

Usage signals

Adobe included new data points about how creators use generative tools. It said: "Eighty-six percent of creators use creative AI in their daily workflows." It also said the "average Firefly prompt length doubled in 2025".

The company framed longer prompts as a sign of more detailed, iterative use. It also described prompting as a skill that creators practise as part of their normal work.

Unlimited generations changes the economics of that experimentation for subscribers. Credit-based limits can shape how many variations a user produces during early concept work. Removing those limits for a period reduces the friction associated with testing different prompts, reference images and styles.

Workflow tools

Adobe said unlimited generations are available on firefly.adobe.com, in Firefly Boards and in the Firefly mobile app on iOS and Android.

Firefly Boards sits inside Firefly as a shared canvas for ideation. Adobe described it as "Adobe's collaborative, AI-powered ideation surface". It also said teams can use it to collect references, generated assets and feedback in one place.

Adobe also pointed to a set of editing tools around generation. It referenced a Firefly video editor and described it as "the browser-based assembly space for generative storytelling". The company said users can add sound effects or "fully-licensed music tracks". It also highlighted an image editing feature called Prompt to Edit, which accepts plain language instructions.

Adobe linked Firefly output to its wider editing suite. It said creators can generate work in Firefly and then refine it in Creative Cloud applications including Photoshop and Premiere.

Plans and limits

The company said the offer also applies to customers on 4,000-credit, 7,000-credit and 50,000-credit plans. It described those as "select credit-plan customers". Adobe did not provide detail on how it determines eligibility beyond plan type.

Firefly has used credits to manage demand for compute-intensive generation. Unlimited generations for subscribers suggests Adobe has adjusted its cost assumptions, capacity planning, or competitive positioning. Generative AI products from rivals often emphasise volume, speed and access to the latest models. Adobe's inclusion of multiple third-party models inside Firefly indicates it expects creators to compare outputs across systems.

"Firefly subscribers can now create unlimited generations with industry-leading image models, including Google Nano Banana Pro, GPT Image Generation, Runway Gen-4 Image, as well as Adobe's commercially safe Firefly image and video models."

Adobe said the unlimited generations option is available across web, mobile and Firefly Boards through March 16 for eligible subscribers and select credit-plan customers.