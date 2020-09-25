f5-nz logo
Story image

Adobe releases 'Liquid Mode' to make PDFs more mobile-friendly

25 Sep 2020
Newsdesk
Share:

Adobe has a vision for the digital document, and it goes beyond large desktop or notebook screens to encapsulate other modern ways of working, such as mobile devices.

Adobe has created a new reading experience called ‘Liquid Mode’, which optimises documents for mobile.

The company believes that mobile has always been a tricky medium when it comes to reading documents – in fact, a recent poll of Australians found that 69% find it frustrating, 41% stopped reading or didn’t try. But if documents were easier to read, two thirds of respondents would use mobile more for work.

It is a similar story in other countries such as Japan – 29% have stopped reading or didn’t try to read a document on a mobile device in the last year. Further, 49% will read a maximum of 1-5 pages on a mobile device. Users in Japan feel frustrated about fonts being too small, zooming functionality, and how long it takes documents to load.

Liquid Mode is able to reformat text, images, and tables so that they present better on small screens.

Adobe states that Liquid Mode creates intelligent outlines, collapsible and expandable section, and searchable text. 

“Users can even tailor font size and spacing between words, characters, and lines to suit their specific reading preferences. This is especially useful for those who may see text as too small, squished together, tight, or jumbled. With Liquid Mode, pinching and zooming is no longer necessary. Words are resizable and reflowable, images are tappable and expandable, and tables are responsive.”

The technology behind Liquid Mode belongs to Adobe Sensei’s AI and machine learning capabilities to analyse and identify different parts of a PDF document, such as headings, paragraphs, lists, tables, and other areas.

Adobe believes it is the start of a ‘reimaging’ of how people read and interact with digital documents that don’t work in the traditional A4 page format. Adobe also says this is the first step in its multi-year vision to drive change.

Adobe’s Ashley Still says, “We’ve gone to great lengths to be thoughtful and methodical in addressing the most common reading pain-points, but it is still early days for the technology behind

Liquid Mode. Like all machine learning, the more documents pass through Liquid Mode, the more knowledge it will gain to expand its functionality and improve its reliability.”

Adobe built Liquid Mode for its free Acrobat Reader mobile app for Android, Chromebook and iOS, with expected availability across desktops and browsers soon.

Related stories:
New Adobe app Photoshop Camera available now on Android and iOS
Adobe releases extensive update for Creative Cloud apps
Dell announces updated XPS pro-laptops
IWD 2020: Why we must champion the next generation of female leaders
Adobe software used by 82% of Sundance Festival films
Adobe, New York Times and Twitter announce content authenticity initiative
Dig deeper:
Story image
Hands-on review: Samsung Jet 90 Pet vacuum cleaner
The Samsung Jet 90 Pet does the job with grace and aplomb, combining quality suction with no cords and decent battery life. And this is to say nothing of the Cleaning Station.More
Story image
Nvidia’s Ampere-based RTX 3000-series GPUs are nearly here
Nvidia fans will need to enter a raffle to get their hands on one of NVIDIA's Founders Edition the RTX 3080, RTX 3090 and RTX 3070. More
Story image
Spark removes data caps on wireless broadband
Spark New Zealand has removed data caps on its Unplan Metro, giving almost a third of addresses across the country access to an uncapped wireless broadband plan.More
Story image
The villain lurking in your PC - a cautionary tale
There’s likely something in your desktop PC just waiting to ruin your day.More
Story image
Microsoft's $100 million+ data centre approved for Auckland
Microsoft has been granted consent from the New Zealand Overseas Investment Office to advance its plans to open a datacenter region in Aotearoa New Zealand.More
Story image
Game review: Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2
Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 is finally a return to form thanks to its new developer Vicarious Visions. More
Story image
Hands-on review: Samsung Jet 90 Pet vacuum cleaner
The Samsung Jet 90 Pet does the job with grace and aplomb, combining quality suction with no cords and decent battery life. And this is to say nothing of the Cleaning Station.More
Story image
Nvidia’s Ampere-based RTX 3000-series GPUs are nearly here
Nvidia fans will need to enter a raffle to get their hands on one of NVIDIA's Founders Edition the RTX 3080, RTX 3090 and RTX 3070. More
Story image
Spark removes data caps on wireless broadband
Spark New Zealand has removed data caps on its Unplan Metro, giving almost a third of addresses across the country access to an uncapped wireless broadband plan.More
Story image
The villain lurking in your PC - a cautionary tale
There’s likely something in your desktop PC just waiting to ruin your day.More
Story image
Microsoft's $100 million+ data centre approved for Auckland
Microsoft has been granted consent from the New Zealand Overseas Investment Office to advance its plans to open a datacenter region in Aotearoa New Zealand.More
Story image
Game review: Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2
Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 is finally a return to form thanks to its new developer Vicarious Visions. More
Story image
UNESCO completes major progress on establishing foundation of ethics for AI
"We need a robust base of ethical principles to ensure artificial intelligence serves the common good. We have made this process be as inclusive as possible since the stakes involved as universal, she explained.” More
Story image
Apple unveils two new iPads, including new iPad Air
The products were revealed this morning at the company’s annual September event, along with several other new offerings like the Apple Watch Series 6 and the Apple One subscription service.More
Story image
Commerce Commission tells telcos to improve consumer choice
Mobile operators should improve consumer choice through easier comparisons.More
Story image
COVID-19 features to further drive smartwatch uptake in APAC
New age customers are becoming health conscious and preferring devices with advanced features.More
Story image
Hands-on review: D-Link Covr-2202 Seamless Mesh Wi-Fi System
D-Link’s Covr-2202 Wi-Fi system is here to extend your network coverage and protect your internet security with McAfee.More
Story image
NortonLifeLock introduces dark web monitoring to its security suite
Dark Web Monitoring Powered by LifeLock will be capable of monitoring the dark web, searching for over 120 personal identifiable information including email, physical address, phone number, driver licence number, credit card or bank account numbers and gamer tags.More
Story image
IDC: Pandemic drives Kiwi PC market up 40%
The NZ PC market for 2Q20 saw shipments of commercial and consumer PC devices grow by 61.5% YoY and 13% YoY respectively.More
Story image
COVID-19: Is technology New Zealand's silver bullet?
"The New Zealand technology sector continues to thrive and support the New Zealand economy during the global pandemic."More
Story image
CODE partners with FutureGames and Otago Polytechnic to bring game development to Kiwi students
The partnership is the latest milestone for CODE, a Dunedin-based national hub that is working towards the development of a $1 billion video game industry over the next ten years. More
Story image
Shlayer malware proves Apple devices aren't as secure as you think
"Apple never talks about malware publicly, and loves to give the impression that its systems are secure. Unfortunately, the opposite has been proven to be the case with great regularity."More
Story image
Govt funds research into solar tsunamis, decolonising algorithms and more
With $187 million in grants going to research across Aotearoa New Zealand, we look at a few of the tech-related projects that have been given funding.More
Story image
Hands-on review: Gigabyte Aorus G27QC and G27FC 27” gaming monitors
Chances are that the cool flat-screen that you purchased to replace the CRT screen that you pilfered from work back in 2005 is way past its prime.More
Story image
InternetNZ urges political parties to commit to digital inclusion action plan
The five point plan sets out the priority areas where InternetNZ says Government can best direct its efforts and investments to improve digital inclusion in New Zealand.More
Story image
Hands-on review: OPPO Watch 2020 gives Apple a run for its money
Up until now, The Apple Watch has been dominating the market. There was simply no Android watch that was as good. This year, OPPO is here to challenge that with their 2020 Android-basedwatch.More
Story image
Monique’s Story: From high school drop-out to Xero Software Developer
“Don’t let anyone hold you back. I didn’t even know that software development was a career option until I met someone in the industry, so asking around helps.”More
Story image
National Party announces $1.29 billion tech policy ahead of election
The policy, announced today, pledges to create 100,000 jobs in the industry by 2030 if the party is elected next month.More
Story image
HP's new OMEN desktop PC to feature NVIDIA 30XX GPUs
What do headsets, mice, keyboards, monitors, and a desktop PC, oh my. These are all part of HP’s new line of OMEN gaming equipment range.More
Story image
PlayStation 5 New Zealand release date and price announced
In New Zealand, the PlayStation 5 console will be released on November 12th, 2020. More
Story image
Game review: Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning
Even when I played/reviewed Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning on a PS4 Pro on a 4K television, I failed to see many differences in the graphics. More
Story image
Sony launches new range of 4K home cinema projectors
“Offering a big screen, immersive viewing experience that delivers the creator’s true intent is a core goal when developing our new projectors, and these new models are no exception.”More
Story image
Game review: Marvel’s Avengers (PC)
The developers have taken on a huge task in bringing this game to use, and I think it still needs tweaking. At the moment it’s a decent enough game, but one that I hope gets better with time.More
COVID features to drive smartwatch sales
"New age customers are becoming health conscious and preferring devices with advanced features."More
Hands-on review: PNY HP flash drives
PNY sent over a selection of their new HP authorised flash drives for us to put through their paces.More
Samsung adds to Galaxy S20 series with new phone at lower price point
Available on October 9, the Galaxy S20 FE delivers many of the features present in the Galaxy S20, including 120Hz smooth scrolling display, AI-powered camera, advanced chipset, all-day battery and expandable storage.More
Hands-on review: The Amazon Echo Auto
Coming in at well under $100, the Echo Auto may well be that auto accessory that keeps you company on those long road trips.More
Hands-on review: The 2020 iMac is as 'pro' as desktops can get
This year’s iMac is a beast. It ticks all boxes from design to display, internals, camera, mic and speakers. It even has the Apple T2 Security Chip for additional security.More
Trend Micro tackles identity theft with new security suite
"The consequences of this malicious activity can have a significant impact on the lives of the victims for years to come."More
LG embarks on mission to bring unique smartphone designs to life
The Explorer Project is both an initiative and a category of phone, and will include devices that deliver unexplored usability experiences, according to a statement from the company. More
NTT and Red Bull Basement encourage entrepreneurial students to 'innovate for good'
This year's program encourages the next generation of diverse thinking and innovation and is centred around finding solutions to the world's problems using technology to create positive change.More
Hands-on review: EPOS Sennheiser GSP 601 Gaming Series wired headset
EPOS adds a bit of class to their wired gaming headset line-up. More
Hands-on review: The Jabra Elite 45h headphones
For a headset coming in at under $200, Jabra has packed in an array of features that appeal to the budget-conscious that demand a quality sound experience.More
Slingshot makes Te Reo Maori important part of customer experience
“Maori is one of the three official languages of New Zealand, it just makes sense that our customers should be able to speak to our customer service representatives in Te Reo if they choose to.”More
Game review: Project CARS 3 (PC/VR)
Slightly Mad Games, fresh from their sale to Codemasters, bring us the third entry in the Project CARS motor racing franchise.More
Got crypto? Pay tax – A quick look at IR's new crypto-asset guidance
Inland Revenue's new guidance aims to provide more certainty for New Zealand taxpayers who hold crypto-assets, and to help people ‘get things right from the start’.More
Google starts Android 11 rollout - a taste of what's new
Android 11 is now live – but if you don’t have one of the ‘selected’ OnePlus, OPPO, Pixel, realme, or Xiaomi phones, you might be in for a bit of a wait.More
Game review: WWE 2K Battlegrounds
The gameplay is simplistic and the AI can be very annoying in the single-player campaign.More
Xbox Series X & Series S: NZ price and release date revealed
Both consoles will have a worldwide release date of November 10th, 2020. Due to the New Zealand timezone, we will be the first country in the world to usher in a new generation of gaming.More
Spark and Vodafone get behind InternetNZ's digital inclusion action plan
More than 50 organisations have now signed the plan, which was shared with Government and the public in May this year.More
Vodafone NZ completes international optical network upgrade
The project enables a dedicated, resilient and diverse set of internet pathways upon which international data can be transferred at millisecond speed.More
More stories