Affinity launches free all-in-one pro design app with Canva AI

Affinity has launched a newly redeveloped professional design application that combines photo editing, vector design, and layout tools in a single platform, now available free to all users.

The new release is part of Affinity's integration with Canva and reflects a move to provide unrestricted access to professional-grade creative tools for a global audience. The application introduces a highly customisable workspace, significant performance upgrades, and optional integration with Canva's AI features while maintaining the speed and control valued by existing users.

Fully integrated platform

The updated Affinity application brings together three primary creative disciplines-vector, photo, and layout-under one software roof. The intention is to minimise workflow interruptions and eliminate the need for multiple separate applications to undertake comprehensive design projects. Real-time editing, swift adjustments, and support for large, complex files are key aspects of the new engine.

Users will find familiar workflows enhanced, including instant path adjustments in vector projects, smooth manipulation of extensive files, and non-destructive photo editing tools. GPU acceleration and intelligent features such as smart selections, live filters, and batch processing are standard, allowing repeated tasks to be completed more efficiently.

Customisation and flexibility

The app introduces a higher level of workspace personalisation. Designers can now assemble their own workspace by combining tools from the Vector, Pixel, and Layout studios. These configurations, called studios, can be saved for different project types and are shareable amongst teams, supporting a collaborative and adaptable approach to design.

"Designed for ultimate flexibility, creatives can personalise their workspace, mix and match tools and share custom studios for a workflow that adapts to the way they work best. Affinity is now free for everyone. Professional-grade design software, available at no cost to all users."

Affinity's performance engine allows for high responsiveness even in large projects, with previews and detailed edits available at significant zoom scales, supporting intricate work without lag. Existing users will encounter refined versions of established tools, ensuring experienced professionals can transition smoothly.

Cost-free access

The historically low-cost Affinity suite is now being distributed entirely free, with no restricted features or reduced versions. In the words of Ash Hewson, CEO of Affinity, "Affinity is now completely free, forever. The full, professional-grade Affinity experience, available to everyone. There's no catch, no stripped-back version and no gotchas. The same precise, high-performance tools that professionals rely on every day are now open to all, because creative freedom shouldn't come with a cost."

This approach is designed to remove financial barriers for individuals, creative studios, and teams, allowing more creators to access professional design tools necessary for their work.

Canva integration and AI features

Following Affinity's transition to become part of Canva, users also gain new options for collaborative and AI-enhanced workflows. Canva premium account holders can now access AI features-such as Generative Fill and Remove Background-directly within Affinity through the Canva AI Studio.

"For everyone with a Canva premium account, Canva AI's tools are now accessible directly inside Affinity through the new Canva AI Studio. This includes familiar favourites like Generative Fill, Expand & Edit and Remove Background - powerful features that speed up repetitive steps while keeping designers in full control of every detail… Canva AI features are built with privacy and control in mind, ensuring that your creative work in Affinity stays secure, runs on the user's device and work is not accessed to train AI features."

Users can export Affinity projects into Canva for further collaboration or publication, aiming to streamline professional creation with mainstream distribution options. The application supports major file formats including PSD, AI, PDF, SVG, TIFF, and IDML so creative professionals can maintain their existing workflows and archives.

Future development

Affinity is currently rolling out for Mac and Windows, with an iPad release planned for the following year. Canva users can activate Affinity with their accounts, while new users or those with prior Affinity licences can access the software by creating a complimentary Canva account. The collaboration is presented as an ongoing strategy to merge high-level professional design and everyday creative solutions.

"Today is just the beginning. We're continuing to invest in both Affinity's professional design tools and Canva's all-in-one platform, building a future where everyone can design at the highest level, without barriers."