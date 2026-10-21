NZ First proposes big increase to taxpayer subsidies for video game developers

New Zealand First is promising to supercharge taxpayer subsidies for video game developers in a bid to keep New Zealand talent from heading overseas.

The party wants to increase the existing government rebate from 20 to 40 percent of development costs, and more than triple the maximum annual payout available to individual studios, from $3 million to $10 million.

Labour also pledged to expand the scheme earlier in the campaign, but would lift the rebate to just 25 percent, capped at $4.5 million per studio.

Both parties say the changes are needed to stop New Zealand losing skilled workers to Australia, where companies can access more generous incentives.

NZ First would also make it easier for smaller gaming businesses to qualify for taxpayer support.

It wants to lower the minimum annual development spending required from $250,000 to $150,000, compared with Labour's proposed threshold of $200,000.

Despite the much wider criteria, the party is proposing only a modest increase in the annual budget for gaming rebates - up from $40 million to $45 million by 2028.

The party is also promising ongoing funding for Dunedin's Centre of Digital Excellence (CODE), which helps emerging gaming businesses develop and expand.

It would guarantee the centre $5 million a year, increasing to $7 million by 2028.

NZ First helped establish CODE through a $10 million investment from the Provincial Growth Fund during the previous Labour-NZ First coalition government.