Blink launches 4K and pan-tilt security cameras in Australia

Blink has launched two security cameras in Australia and New Zealand, introducing 4K video recording and pan-tilt tracking to its compact camera range.

The new Blink Mini 4K+ is designed for indoor and outdoor monitoring, while the Blink Mini Pan-Tilt 2K+ provides adjustable viewing angles and automatic movement tracking for indoor spaces. Both models include two-way audio, night vision and motion-activated security features.



The Mini 4K+ is priced at AUD $119 in Australia and NZD $129 in New Zealand for a single camera. A two-pack costs AUD $199 and NZD $229, respectively. The Mini Pan-Tilt 2K+ costs AUD $59 in Australia and NZD $69 in New Zealand.

4K recording

The Mini 4K+ is Blink's first security camera with 4K video resolution. The wired camera has a 115-degree horizontal field of view and supports high dynamic range (HDR) imaging.

It also offers enhanced zoom of up to 10 times, allowing users to examine details within the camera's view. Its night vision supports colour imaging in low light and switches to black-and-white footage in near darkness.

The camera supports dual-band Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, which allows it to connect to compatible home networks across supported wireless bands. This may help households with multiple connected devices maintain network connectivity.

An IP65 rating provides protection against dust and water exposure. The camera can be installed indoors or used outdoors with Blink's weather-resistant power adaptor, which is sold separately.

Other features include two-way audio with noise cancellation and a built-in security siren that users can activate through the Blink app. The camera also works with Alexa-enabled devices, allowing users to stream live footage and control compatible smart home functions using voice commands.

The Mini 4K+ package includes the camera, a mounting kit with stand, a USB-C cable and a power adaptor.

Pan-tilt tracking

The Mini Pan-Tilt 2K+ records video in 2K resolution and is designed to monitor indoor spaces. Its motorised mechanism supports 350-degree horizontal panning and 115-degree vertical tilting, allowing users to adjust the viewing direction remotely through the Blink app.

The camera's auto-tracking function moves the camera to keep a moving subject within its view. This reduces the need to reposition the device manually when activity moves across a room.

Additional features include night vision, two-way audio with noise cancellation, a motion-activated spotlight and a security siren. The spotlight can illuminate activity detected around the monitored area, while the siren can be triggered through the app.

Like the Mini 4K+, the Pan-Tilt 2K+ supports Alexa-enabled devices and offers cloud storage through a Blink subscription plan. A free 30-day subscription trial is available, with the plan sold separately.

The camera's lower price positions it as an option for users seeking adjustable indoor coverage without paying for 4K recording.

Subscription alerts

Both cameras offer person and vehicle detection notifications through a compatible Blink subscription plan. The detection features are not included as standard, and users must purchase a plan separately to access them.

The subscription service also provides cloud storage for recorded clips, allowing users to save and share footage. Availability of particular features depends on the applicable plan.

The two cameras use different approaches to home monitoring. The Mini 4K+ combines higher-resolution recording with a fixed field of view, while the Pan-Tilt 2K+ uses camera movement and automatic tracking to monitor a wider area.

Both models also support remote viewing through the Blink app, giving users access to camera footage and selected security controls while away from home.