FutureFive New Zealand logo
Consumer technology news from the future
Hot topics
Smartphone
Gaming
Drones
Review
Augmented Reality
Story image
Digital Transformation / DX
Investment
Artificial Intelligence / AI
Funding
Soul Machines
Expansion

AI company raises $105m to create people for 'digital' workforces

By RNZ
Today

An Auckland based artificial intelligence company Soul Machines has raised $US70 million ($NZ105m) to meet growing demand for "digital people".

The company raised the money from international tech investors to expand research into creating "digital twins of real life celebrities" used in marketing goods and services, and giving advice or answering consumer queries.

Soul Machines is looking to add another 100 to 150 workers to its current more than 200 staff, who are based in Phoenix, Arizona, and Auckland.

The five-year-old company was founded by technology entrepreneur Greg Cross and Academy Award winner Mark Sagar, and has been using AI to create "autonomously animated digital people" for digital workforces.

"I am thrilled to continue to work with innovative, global brands who understand the power of digital people to communicate, engage and interact with the world," Cross said in a statement.

"We are in a transformational era, where brands need to introduce different ways of personalisation and ways to deliver unique brand experiences to customers in a very transactional digital world."

The latest round of funding was led by the Softbank Investment group, and its investment director Anna Lo said large companies and organisations were increasingly wanting to use artificial intelligence.

"Global brands are investing more in how AI can create an intimate, personalized experience with their customers at scale."

"We believe that Soul Machines is at the cutting edge for creating digital people that can support companies across functions including customer service, training and entertainment," she said.

Among the company's customers are Air New Zealand, multinational food group Nestlé, and the World Health Organization, for which it created digital healthcare workers.

RNZ logo
This story was originally published on RNZ.co.nz and is republished with permission.
Related stories
Logitech focuses on work meetings with AI powered RightSight 2
The Sandbox and Brinc announce $50M Open Metaverse Accelerator Program funding for 100 startups
NZ tech sector has what it takes to attract international investment - industry boss
Meta says it's building the 'fastest supercomputer in the world'
Cryptocurrency trading in NZ below world average, but signs show increased awareness
Analysis: AI the way of the future for modern contact centres
Top stories
Story image
Recruitment
NZ sees universal wage growth, highest paying regions revealed 
Wages are largely up this year, so money may not be the factor it once was in influencing employees willingness to resign.
Story image
Manufacturing
Logitech scales the use of recycled plastic in its products
Logitech has exceeded its commitment to incorporate post-consumer recycled plastic into products, reducing its carbon impact.
Story image
Gaming
Game review: Horizon Forbidden West (PS5)
Guerrilla Games hit the jackpot when the developer released Horizon Zero Dawn for the PS4 back in 2017. The developer’s previous Killzone series was well-received, but Horizon Zero Dawn earned the studio lots of GOTY awards.
Story image
Gaming
Hands-on review: Jabra Elite 4 Active Wireless Earphones
It’s been a little a while since I’ve tried a new pair of wireless earphones, mainly due to a couple of rough experiences with them in the past.
Story image
DSL
DSL still experiencing rapid rates of decline in OECD countries
High-speed fibre internet continues to be the most significant player in OECD countries, with growth rates still powering ahead of DSL.
Story image
NZ Government
Govt creates roadmap for growth in NZ's tech sector
The digital technology sector is now one of the country’s top earners, contributing an estimated $6.6 billion to the economy in 2019.
Story image
Cybersecurity
NZ's first year for Diploma in Cyber Security a success
In response to the growing demand for skilled cybersecurity specialists, the Ara Institute of Canterbury established the Diploma in Cyber Security.
Story image
Google
New research reveals concerns on Metaverse and NFTs
It's been hard to escape NFTs and the Metaverse over the past year. But does the public really trust these new virtual innovations?
Story image
GDP
GDP rise set for NZ, but OECD recommends digital transformation to drive growth
They say that digital apprenticeships should be developed to help drive forward this technological transformation, and particular assistance be provided for those pursuing digital careers.
Story image
Forrester Research
Forrester's forecast for the APAC tech market indicates a 6.2% growth in 2022
Forrester expects vaccination rates, and the reopening of economies will produce more sustained tech market growth, on par with or higher than before COVID-19.
Story image
MoErgos
Kiwi ingenuity set to shake up keyboard hardware market
Kiwi ingenuity has created new waves in the hardware space, with Wellington-based MoErgos successfully achieving enough Kickstarter funding for their Glove80 wireless keyboard.
Story image
The Ministry of Women
Ministry of Women paves the way for e-invoicing rollout in NZ government
Minitatanga mō ngā Wāhine (The Ministry of Women) is now the latest government agency to implement e-invoicing, making it easier for those in need to get support.
Story image
Apple
Apple iPhone 14 the most anticipated phone release of 2022
With more than 1.1 million searches for the yet-to-be-released model in the last 12 months, the iPhone 14 tops the list as the most anticipated phone, followed by the Samsung Galaxy S22. and the Apple iPhone SE 3.
Story image
Augmented Reality
Pinterest widens reach in e-commerce sector with AR implementation
In a sign of things to come, Pinterest is widening its reach within the e-commerce sector by introducing new tools utilising augmented reality.
Story image
PIJF
The Consumer Data Right and what it could mean for Aotearoa's data privacy
“We believe the open data revolution can only strengthen our country’s economic prosperity and individual financial wellbeing.”
Story image
VPN
VPNs are the MVPs, so what exactly can they help you with?
Although a VPN cannot guarantee you 100% anonymity, it does give an extensive amount of protection, so it may definitely be worth a look next time you want to nab a good flight deal or avoid those troublesome ISPs.
Story image
Wireless
Hands-on review: Brother MFC-J4540DW multi-function inkjet printer
The Brother MFC-J4540DW is an A4 duplex printer/scanner/fax machine with a 20-page document feeder.
Story image
Apple
Tablet and Smartphone sales slump in Q4, but see overall yearly growth
Tablets and Smartphone sales saw a decline in Q4 of the last financial year, however they also saw an overall yearly increase.
Story image
Data Protection
Kiwi exporters finding 'She'll be Right' doesn't fly in Europe
Cybersecurity expert Daniel Watson says international customers are demanding more rigorous cybersecurity from NZ firms.
Story image
Open Source
2021 Open Source Awards celebrate best NZ has to offer
"The joy of open source is the joy of sharing, learning from others and building capability that can be used anywhere by anyone."
Story image
NVIDIA
'Regulatory challenges' kill NVIDIA's Arm acquisition deal
The deal's off but NVIDIA still loses $1.25 billion, which Arm owner SoftBank Group will treat as profit in Q4.
Story image
Design
Hands-on review: Skullcandy Grind and Push Active wireless earbuds
Skullcandy’s earbuds tend to offer a stylish design, comfortable fit, and great audio experience. Do the company’s latest earbuds, the Grind and Push Active models continue to impress?
Story image
Skillsoft
'Competency is the new currency': Skillsoft survey reveals most popular digital learning topics
"Competency is the new currency, and by creating cultures of learning and development where every team member has access to tools, employees and businesses alike can achieve their full potential.”
Story image
Gartner
25% of people will spend at least one hour a day in the metaverse by 2026
Vendors are already building ways for users to replicate their lives in the digital world, according to Gartner.
Story image
LCD Cooler
Upstream and Socital to trial global retail marketing solution
Trials will soon be underway for a new mobile retail marketing solution, created as part of a partnership between Upstream and Socital.
Story image
Remote Working
Logitech focuses on work meetings with AI powered RightSight 2
The Logitech RightSight 2 uses audio and video AI to detect people's placement in the room and the location of their voices.
Story image
Cryptocurrency
The wild west of cryptocurrency fraud & How Kiwis are getting stung
Cryptopia went from launch to managing funds for 1.4 million investors to a significant data breach and its inevitable death - all in just five years.
Story image
Cybersecurity
Trend Micro blocks 94 billion threats in 2021
Detections increased 42% as malicious actors stepped up their attacks.
Story image
Malware
ESET discovers DazzleSpy, a new macOS spying malware
The vulnerability could also have been exploited on iOS, even on devices such as the iPhone XS and newer.
Story image
Customer service
Advantage: Why the gold standard of customer service matters
As a business, it is crucial to evolve and adapt IT operations to survive, innovate and compete - even more so during a global pandemic.
Story image
Food delivery service
My Food Bag scales its meal delivery service with Infor
My Food Bag has deployed Infor's Food & Beverage ERP to achieve organisational-wide transparency and full visibility.
Story image
Digital Transformation / DX
AI company raises $105m to create people for 'digital' workforces
An Auckland based artificial intelligence company Soul Machines has raised $US70 million ($NZ105m) to meet growing demand for "digital people".
Story image
Cybersecurity
Trend Micro helps uncover critical file sharing Samba bug
"This latest vulnerability disclosure highlights the challenges many global security teams have in mitigating risk."
Story image
Remote Working
2degrees helps working Kiwis switch off with new app
New research by the company revealed that nearly half of New Zealand adults are looking for a better balance between their online and real lives but don't know how to achieve it.
Story image
Techweek
Submissions open for Techweek Aotearoa 2022
Those wanting to connect and collaborate in the tech innovation space now have the opportunity to submit proposals for live and hybrid events taking place across NZ in May.
Story image
Data analytics
Tech salaries on the rise while demand for data analytics, Python and cybersecurity skills remain high
Tech salaries are increasing 15-30% on average globally, while the ability to work from home is a non-negotiable for most.
Story image
Drones
KFC takes flight in new drone partnership with Wing
Australia’s first on-demand drone delivery service, Wing, has partnered with KFC to deliver its signature chicken and a variety of other hot and fresh menu items.
Story image
Warehouse Group
TechCollect NZ, Warehouse Stationery offer e-waste recycling in handful of stores
While it's a step in the right direction towards managing NZ's e-waste, the lack of accessible locations means that many Kiwis miss out.
Story image
Microsoft
Not enough businesses have authentication protection - Microsoft
When it comes to our world online, protecting and defending our most valuable digital asset - our identity - is vital.
Story image
Digital Marketing
It’s time for digital marketers to dip their toes in Web 3.0
Web 3.0 is about to explode the internet as we know it, and digital marketers need to keep pace.
Story image
Remote Working
Employee engagement on the rise in Australia and New Zealand
“Organisations across Australia and New Zealand continue to make great progress in maturing and evolving their employee experience to address their team’s evolving needs."
Story image
2degrees
New CEO unveiled for proposed 2degrees-Orcon merger
The merged company, which is awaiting regulatory and other approvals, will be known as 2degrees, which the companies say recognises the significant value of the 2degrees brand in New Zealand. 
Story image
App
Economic development agency launches new app to pair employers with talent
Whanganui city's economic development agency wants to see locals swiping right on a new matchmaking app set up to pair Whanganui businesses with skilled workers.
Story image
Blockchain
Lost Socks NFT’s to start minting mid February
Following the success of many recent Non-fungible tokens, a odd new entrant is launching this month with a focus on your laundry.