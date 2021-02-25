f5-nz logo
Story image

Artificial intelligence felt in everything we do - report

25 Feb 2021
Shannon Williams
Share:

Artificial intelligence and machine learning have moved from the backrooms of computer science into the mainstream. Their impact is being felt in everything - from how we shop through to finance markets and medical research, as well as the agriculture and manufacture industries.

That's according to AI firm Appier, who has released its AI Predictions and Trends to Watch in 2021. 

According to the company, larger models have been trained in separated modality. For instance, GPT-3 is the first 100-billion-parameter model for natural language processing (NLP). Recently, a-trillion-parameter model (T5-XXL) has also been trained. They can be used to write articles, analyse text, perform translations and even create poetry.

"In parallel, we've seen models used for image recognition and generation greatly improved as they have also been trained with more data sets," Appier says.

"What we are seeing emerge is the power that can come from combining two or more AI models without changing these large models. 

"In this way, combining these large models becomes affordable. That will allow us to use AI to interpret text and generate a completely new image."

 The following are the current observations and predictions of AI applications in five major fields:

The E-Commerce Boom Is AI-Driven

Over the last year, online commerce has grown significantly and is expected to continue to increase. COVID-19 restrictions have resulted in people spending much more time online -- not just shopping but in online meetings, playing games, accessing social media and using apps. 

The growing digital journeys undertaken by people have generated more data that can be used to understand human behaviour. However, more data also brings a greater complexity. 

Today, there's no single, most effective channel for reaching customers. Reaching the right customer on the right channel at the right time is complicated for humans, but that complexity can be overcome through the use of AI.

AI gives marketers a way to influence customer's behaviour at a pace and scale previously thought impossible. AI not only finds the right customers, but also accesses the often-forgotten long tail of customers. It can also effectively generate creatives and develop customised content for different customers, and test the performance for different creatives to increase user engagement.

Data-Driven Finance Relies on AI

The main application of AI in finance has been in high-frequency trading where transactions are conducted between machines faster than people can communicate. This will continue in both traditional finance and in the world of cryptocurrencies, where we see different AIs engage in 'warfare'.

Investors have been using AI to make long-term predictions -- which has required systems that can understand investors' long-term targets. These were typically centred around measures such as revenues, incomes and profits.

While high-frequency trading strategies are important, there is another factor to show that cryptocurrencies are far more challenging to predict. Much of what we see in cryptocurrency markets is driven by 'human madness'. While AI models struggle with this today, we can expect the AI models of the future to evolve and do a better job of predicting this behaviour through closely monitoring trends in media and social networks.

AI in Healthcare and Biomedical Research

The prototype of messenger RNA (mRNA) COVID-19 vaccines was developed in days thanks to the digitisation tools of genetic code sequencing and the transcription tools of making mRNA from genetic code sequence.

With the help of AI to predict new mutations in the Sars-Cov-2 virus, the process of developing mRNA vaccines will be even faster. AI can also be used as a diagnostic tool to read x-rays, based on the sound of someone coughing and indicate whether the patient is likely to be suffering from COVID-19 or some other illness.

In the biomedical domain, sequences of codes, such as DNA or amino acid, are commonly used. Since sequences of codes can be treated as a type of language with hidden structure, the architecture used in NLP models can be potentially used to understand and generate sequences of codes in the biomedical domain as well. 

One example in early 2021 is that biomedical researchers used language model architecture to predict virus mutations and to understand protein folding -- a key challenge in the creation of some of the vaccines now available. This finding is actually adapting the architecture of one model to solve problems in the biomedical domain.

Machine learning and AI don't replace clinicians and researchers; they allow these professionals to work faster and rapidly test hypotheses. 

Instead of waiting for cell cultures to grow in the physical world, they can use these models to understand what will happen much faster in the digital simulation. 

As more and more people wear devices that can monitor heart rate, body temperature, blood pressure and other critical factors, the data can be used to give doctors greater insight into a patient's condition. It also aids accuracy when making diagnoses as doctors and other clinicians are no longer reliant on patient recollections.

The Future of Education

Curricula and textbooks have typically been developed to serve large populations of 'average' students. These materials include content designed for a wide gamut of different abilities. 

However, experts, such as Sir Ken Robinson, point out that the 'conveyor belt' model of education doesn't take into account the individual abilities and needs of students. Therefore, we have seen AI being used to revolutionise the way curricula is created and delivered. 

It can be used to provide more personalised curricula or personal problem sets for students. Instead of every student working through the same set of problems or questions, they receive a set that are customised to their specific level.

For example, a student may be very strong with fractions in mathematics, but have a problem with trigonometry. Instead of putting the student through the standard curriculum, he or she would spend less time on fractions and more time on trigonometry. As a student proceeds through a course, AI will monitor his progress and self-modify to meet the specific needs of that student.

With so much content now available online, cheating and plagiarism has become a huge issue. While detecting plagiarism is quite easy -- there is already AI that can detect direct copying and similar text where just a few words or the tense are altered -- there are other challenges. For example, a student may take content from one language and translate it to another. This is harder to detect, but AI is being developed to solve this problem. Similarly, image interpretation AI is being developed to find instances where arts students copy or imitate a design.

Smart Farming and Factories

Factories and farms are using data in innovative ways too. However, they differ from many other AI applications as they don't focus on end-users. Instead, they focus on products, produce and machines. This requires an investment in sensors, robots and automation, and the optimisation of operations.

The biggest development we are seeing in this area is in the generalisation of findings between different areas. For example, if AI is being used to increase yields in an apple crop, can those AI models be reapplied for the growing of other fruits such as bananas or peaches? Similarly, if a factory is manufacturing LCD panels and has found ways to increase their yield rates, can those tools and lessons be applied to other manufacturing processes and factories?

Perhaps the biggest prediction to make about AI in 2021 and beyond can be summarised in one word: leverage, Appier says.

"Using existing AI model architecture, combining well developed models and finding ways to generalise existing models to other applications will continuously increase the impact of AI along with accelerated digital transformation across many domains."

Related stories:
E-commerce accounts for over a third of total retail sales
Cybercriminals are leveraging AI for malicious use
IDTechEx: the role of emerging tech in fighting COVID-19
RMIT researchers create ‘light-powered’ AI chip
AI, biometrics and 5G amongst the eight cybersecurity trends that will shape 2021
Researchers create algorithm to uncover deepfakes
Dig deeper:
Artificial intelligence / AI Machine learning Appier
Story image
Game review: Destruction AllStars (PS5)
Destruction AllStars is a different type of driving game where the main goal for you is to create as much destruction as possible. More
Story image
Microsoft Viva: Microsoft unveils new employee experience platform
Microsoft has unveiled Microsoft Viva, an employee experience platform designed to bring tools for employee engagement, learning, wellbeing and knowledge discovery, directly into the flow of people’s work. More
Story image
Worldwide smartphone market grew 4.3% in Q4 2020, improving over Q3 decline
It comes off the back of a better-than-expected year for smartphones: while total 2020 shipments declined by 5.9% in comparison to 2019, IDC says the market’s recovery in the face of the pandemic was ‘impressive’, with the momentum heading into 2021 remaining strong.More
Story image
Hands-on review: EPOS Expand 80 Bluetooth speakerphone
With their Expand 80, Epos provides a corporate solution to our ever-evolving workplaces. More
Story image
A year of COVID: New Zealand's online behaviour revealed
A true testament to the year that's been, when looking the most downloaded apps of the year, TikTok reigned king.More
Story image
Mastercard evolves contactless technology for quantum world
"2020 brought with it a rapid acceleration of digitisation and reinforced the importance of digital solutions – like contactless – to help meet our everyday needs."More
Story image
Game review: Destruction AllStars (PS5)
Destruction AllStars is a different type of driving game where the main goal for you is to create as much destruction as possible. More
Story image
Microsoft Viva: Microsoft unveils new employee experience platform
Microsoft has unveiled Microsoft Viva, an employee experience platform designed to bring tools for employee engagement, learning, wellbeing and knowledge discovery, directly into the flow of people’s work. More
Story image
Worldwide smartphone market grew 4.3% in Q4 2020, improving over Q3 decline
It comes off the back of a better-than-expected year for smartphones: while total 2020 shipments declined by 5.9% in comparison to 2019, IDC says the market’s recovery in the face of the pandemic was ‘impressive’, with the momentum heading into 2021 remaining strong.More
Story image
Hands-on review: EPOS Expand 80 Bluetooth speakerphone
With their Expand 80, Epos provides a corporate solution to our ever-evolving workplaces. More
Story image
A year of COVID: New Zealand's online behaviour revealed
A true testament to the year that's been, when looking the most downloaded apps of the year, TikTok reigned king.More
Story image
Mastercard evolves contactless technology for quantum world
"2020 brought with it a rapid acceleration of digitisation and reinforced the importance of digital solutions – like contactless – to help meet our everyday needs."More
Story image
Hands-on review: Jabra Elite 75t earbuds
They retail for around half the price of the AirPods Pro but can compete with them in every way.More
Story image
Game review: Persona 5 Strikers (PS4)
A popstar named Alice Hiiragi is using the Metaverse to force Japanese citizens to become obsessive fans of hers. More
Story image
NZ's tech sector in great need of digital apprenticeships
New Zealand’s technology sector is in great need for more digital apprenticeships and internships, according to a new survey.More
Story image
Microsoft, Facebook and PayPal most impersonated brands during phishing attacks
Microsoft has maintained its position as the brand most often found in phishing emails, followed by Facebook and PayPal.More
Story image
Hands-on review: D-Link AC1200 4G/LTE Cat 6 Wi-Fi Hotspot
he pocket-sized hotspot offers up to 32 Wi-Fi connected client devices Internet speeds of up to 1200Mbps. More
Story image
Apple reclaims spot as world’s most valuable brand
Five years since it last held top spot, Apple has overtaken Amazon and Google.More
Story image
New Zealand at serious risk of ruining digital future
"In a world where digital technology underpins every part of our society and economy, we must not risk our digital future."More
Story image
Too much data on your devices? You may be a digital hoarder
Devices full of emails, photos, documents, or media files that you haven’t looked at in years?More
Story image
2021 global salary guide: Cybersecurity, data analytics professionals in high demand
"Technology has been one of the most successful sectors throughout 2020 and that looks set to continue for the foreseeable future.”More
Story image
High demand for hackers on the dark web
"Since March 2020, we have noticed a surge of interest in website hacking, which is seen by the increase in the number of ads on forums on the dark web."More
Story image
Widespread uncertainty and distrust about data privacy in A/NZ
"In our new digital economy, people around the world are becoming acutely aware of how their information is being collected, stored, and used."More
Story image
Microsoft study reveals improvement in digital civility
"Our societies are relying on and embracing digital technologies more than ever amid COVID-19, and a safer internet will improve experiences and shape the well-being of our communities."More
Story image
Chorus looking to spend $1.6 billion - ComCom seeks feedback
The Commerce Commission is consulting on a proposal from Chorus to spend $1.6 billion over the first three years of the new fibre regulatory regime. More
Story image
Hands-on review: Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
This phone is definitely worth a look if you’re after a smartphone with some brunt and without an intimidating price tag.More
Story image
Jeff Bezos to resign as CEO of Amazon later this year
Bezos will transition to the role of executive chair in Q3 2021, with current Amazon Web Services CEO Andy Jassy to succeed Bezos at that time.More
Story image
NZ tech sector "seriously restricted" by skills mismatch
"Digital technology businesses are having problems attracting, developing and retaining people with tech and creative skills needed to help New Zealand grow faster, especially out of the COVID pandemic."More
Story image
Cyber criminals target education sector as remote learning increases
“Unfortunately, until all students are back in the classroom full-time, educational institutions will continue to be a popular target for criminals."More
Story image
LEGO unveils full set of music VIDIYO masters
VIDIYO is essentially one big playground where kids can create LEGO-themed music videos to the tune of popular (and classic) tracks. More
Story image
3 days at home, 2 days in the office? What's the ideal working scenario in the new COVID normal?
The days of physically reporting to an office every day of the workweek are not likely to resume once the COVID-19 pandemic is over. More
Story image
Game review: The Medium (PC)
The game follows Marianne, the titular medium, as she seeks out the origin of her powers.More
Story image
Financial watchdog slams NZX as being ill-prepared in face of DDoS attacks
“A DDoS attack was foreseeable, and an attack of sufficient magnitude to take down servers — and with them NZX’s market announcement platform — was at least possible and should have been planned for,” the FMA says in its review. More
Microsoft endorses Australia’s proposal on technology and the news
"Google and Facebook's threat to tamp down their services or pull out of a country entirely creates a new vulnerability for democracies and underscores the need for new rules for digital markets."More
Vodafone NZ fast-tracks regional investment programme
"Each year we invest hundreds of millions of dollars into our digital infrastructure, but we are really ramping it up this year and beyond."More
The six most in demand tech jobs
COVID-19 disruption has led to a greater reliance on technology, which is fuelling a sharp increase in demand for several roles across the technology sector.More
Retailers must change mindset in wake of COVID-19
While the retail winners of 2020 have enjoyed a phenomenal rise in online sales, they should not get too smug about it.More
Game review: The Nioh Collection (PS5)
The two popular action games have now been re-released featuring better performance and visuals thanks to the power of the PS5 console.More
2021's Most Wanted: Emotet continues reign as top malware threat 
The Emotet trojan continues to reign as top malware in January, despite international law enforcement taking control of its infrastructure.More
Facebook ad engagement equal to social networking, study finds
Facebook users are engaging just as much with ads as they are with each other, according to new data from Hootsuite and We Are Social. More
Game review: MXGP 2020 (PlayStation 5)
MotoGP 2020 on PlayStation 5 is probably the best off-road motorcycling game I’ve played in years.More
First West Coast fibre enabled RCG site goes live
The first West Coast fibre enabled cell site, called Fox West, has gone live. More
Thousands of stolen credentials end up on the internet by careless phishing scammers
"Anyone could have had access to the information stolen."More
NZTech calls for Govt to fund cybersecurity education as risk ramps up
NZTech says it's time for the Government to put funding into educating Kiwis about how to avoid being a victim of cyber crime, just as it does for road safety.More
Tablets and Chromebooks set all-time high shipment records in Q4 2020
“The growth momentum enjoyed by tablets shows just how important easy access to computing power has become in the current time."More
Hands-on review: The 2020 iPad Air
While it is a really exciting device on its own, the accessories are what take the iPad Air up to the iPad Pro level.More
Hands-on review: Acer Predator Helios 300 gaming laptop
This machine is definitely worth a look if you’re in the market for a gaming machine with midrange components but top-range performance.More
Women in tech: Equality journey not over
The idea of gender equality represents more than just physical bodies through doors. It is also the notion of perceptions, feelings, stereotypes and opportunity.More
Michael J. Fox Foundation & IBM study effects of Parkinson's Disease
“Although the work was motivated by PD, we hope it might be useful or inspire similar work and exploration in other chronic conditions such as diabetes, Alzheimer’s disease, and ALS.”More
Cybersecurity best practice for 2021: What does it look like?
There are new best practices for both enterprises and consumers to help keep data protection top of mind for 2021.More
Hands-on review: Aspera R9
The R9 is touted as a rugged, waterproof, shockproof mobile phone. It certainly looks the part. More
More stories