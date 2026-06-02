Asus TUF Gaming 16 adds RTX 5070 & quieter cooling

Asus has introduced the TUF Gaming 16, a 16-inch laptop that expands its TUF Gaming range for gamers.

The laptop is available with up to an Intel Core i7-14650HX processor and up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Laptop GPU. The graphics chip can run at up to 85W total graphics power, while the system supports up to 64GB of DDR5 memory and up to 2TB of PCIe 4.0 storage.

Noise control is a central part of the launch. According to Asus, the TUF Gaming 16 keeps fan noise to 40dB in Turbo Mode under full load through a cooling system built around three heat pipes and dual 80-blade fans.

Asus is presenting that lower noise level as a way to make longer gaming sessions less distracting. Part of the airflow is directed across the motherboard to cool surface-mounted components, and dust filters are designed to help maintain thermal performance over time.

Design changes

Asus has also revised the laptop's physical layout. Larger ports, including the RJ45 Ethernet connection, HDMI, and power input, have been moved to the rear of the chassis to reduce cable clutter around the user's mouse hand.

Additional connectivity sits on the sides. The laptop includes three USB Type-A ports, one USB Type-C port with DisplayPort 2.1 and power delivery support, and a 3.5mm combo audio jack.

The TUF Gaming 16 comes in an all-black finish with an anti-fingerprint coating on the keyboard deck. It also includes a 180-degree hinge and has been tested against MIL-STD-810H durability standards covering drops, vibration, and temperature changes.

The laptop weighs 2.2kg and measures 357mm by 259.9mm, with thickness ranging from 19.45mm to 26.9mm. It uses a 63Wh battery and supports Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.4.

Display and upgrades

The highest listed display specification is a 16-inch IPS-level panel with 2.5K resolution, a 16:10 aspect ratio, a 165Hz refresh rate, and a 3ms response time. Asus also lists full sRGB coverage for that panel.

Memory and storage remain accessible for users who want to upgrade later. There are two RAM slots and two SSD slots, allowing buyers to expand beyond the factory configuration.

That follows a familiar pattern in gaming laptops, where manufacturers try to balance graphics performance with flexibility on memory and storage. Rear port placement is also becoming more common in systems designed for desk-based play, particularly when users connect external mice, displays, and wired internet.

Asus positions the TUF Gaming 16 as a value-focused model in its gaming line-up rather than a flagship device. Its specification places it in the upper mid-range of the gaming laptop market, where brands are trying to offer newer Nvidia graphics options without pushing prices into premium territory.

Intel's Core i7-14650HX gives the laptop a 16-core processor made up of eight Performance cores and eight Efficient cores, with boost speeds of up to 5.2GHz. Combined with Nvidia's RTX 5070 Laptop GPU, the system is aimed at competitive games and more demanding mainstream titles.

Audio features include Dolby Atmos, Hi-Res Audio, and two-way AI noise cancellation. The keyboard uses one-zone RGB backlighting rather than per-key lighting, another sign that Asus is targeting a lower price band than its more expensive gaming notebooks.

Asus said the TUF Gaming 16 "features dual SSD and RAM slots, both of which are fully user upgradeable."