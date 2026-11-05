Auckland studio launches healthy-eating monster game

Noodle Dragon Studio has released Munch Monsters - Food Fun for iPhone, iPad and Android. The game is aimed at children aged four to seven.

Created by the Auckland studio, the title is designed to help young children learn about healthy eating without treating snacks as forbidden foods. It is free to download, with 20 levels available at no cost and an optional one-off purchase that adds more content.

The game centres on a green monster called Munch, who players feed with foods classed as everyday options, including fruit, vegetables, wholegrains, dairy and lean protein. Foods described as occasional treats, such as cake, lollies and fizzy drinks, are placed in a Treat Jar instead.

Each correct choice fills a growth meter and moves Munch through five stages, from Baby Munch to Super Munch. Every item sorted also unlocks a Food-Dex card with a spoken fact, allowing children who cannot yet read to play without adult help.

The studio has removed fail states from the game. If a child makes the wrong choice, the monster reacts humorously and the food returns so the player can try again.

The approach reflects the "everyday and sometimes kai" wording used in Health New Zealand nutrition resources. That framing avoids dividing foods into simple good and bad categories.

Tony Hou, founder of Noodle Dragon Studio, said the idea came from his own family.

"I have two young children, and I wanted a fun way to teach them what healthy food is without making monsters out of the snacks," Hou said.

He added: "In Munch Monsters, treats aren't bad; they go in the Treat Jar for later. It's still okay to have them, just not all the time."

Child testing

The first testers were Hou's children, who played the game before its public release. Their feedback formed part of the development process for the final version.

"The most satisfying part was watching both our kids play Munch Monsters from start to finish," Hou said.

"They loved it, and they even helped me beta test it."

Monetisation model

The base game includes 20 levels and 200 foods. A paid Monster Pack adds three more characters - Seazen, Echo and Tuta - along with 20 extra levels and another 200 foods from around the world.

Each monster tracks its own stars, giving players separate progress records. The add-on sits behind a parental question gate, with payments handled through Apple or Google.

The game has no advertising, subscriptions or account requirement. It also works fully offline, so it can be used without a Wi-Fi or mobile connection.

The only external link in the app is to the privacy policy, and that link is also behind a parental gate. Store disclosures state that the app collects and shares no user data.

Pricing and platforms

Munch Monsters - Food Fun is available on iPhone and iPad running iOS or iPadOS 15 or later, and on Android phones and tablets running Android 7.1 or later. The game is designed in landscape format and uses spoken English throughout.

The optional Monster Pack costs NZD $3.99 on Apple's App Store and NZD $4.09 on Google Play, with a listed US price of USD $1.99. The app appears in Apple's Kids category and Google Play's Designed for Families section.

Noodle Dragon Studio is an independent studio founded by Hou in Auckland.