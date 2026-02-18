Babcock extends AUT Women in Tech STEM partnership

Babcock has renewed its partnership with Auckland University of Technology's Women in Tech programme for another three years, extending a collaboration aimed at increasing female participation in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

The partnership began in 2022 between Babcock Australasia and AUT and focuses on mentorship, skills development, and connecting students with industry.

Since launch, the Women in Tech programme has hosted more than 30 events, including workshops and networking sessions. These activities support women through engineering and technology study and into employment.

Across New Zealand and Australia, employers have increased their focus on workforce diversity in technical roles. Engineering and technology teams often report difficulties recruiting and retaining staff, particularly in specialist areas. In response, universities and employers have expanded mentoring schemes and work-integrated learning to give students clearer pathways into professional roles.

Mentorship link

Babcock supports the programme by involving staff in mentoring and student engagement. Kelly Smith, New Zealand Marine Chief Engineer at Babcock, has been involved since 2021 and has mentored several final-year students.

Based in Devonport, where Babcock operates in the marine sector, Smith has helped students prepare for the transition from university to work.

"Babcock is proud to reaffirm our partnership with the Auckland University of Technology for another three years to continue to support empower future women STEM graduates, enabling them to expand their industry networks and prepare them for a successful, long-term career in these industries," Smith said.

"At Babcock we believe that we are greater than the sum of our parts and through curiosity, collaboration and a focus on achievement, the Auckland University of Technology shares many of our goals, including supporting more young women into STEM careers," she said.

University view

The partnership has given students access to working professionals and clearer visibility of career routes into engineering and related fields.

"Partnering with Babcock started with a shared belief in creating pathways for women into STEM careers," said Leanne Bint, Manager of External Engagement for Engineering, Computer and Mathematical Sciences at AUT.

"Having organisations like Babcock actively involved with the university gives our students a real sense of what's possible. They see engineers and leaders who genuinely want to help them succeed. What makes the partnership with Babcock stand out is their people. Kelly and the broader Babcock team have been incredible advocates. When our students meet professionals like them, it shows what's possible and it makes those career aspirations real," Bint said.

Women in Tech programmes at universities often combine events with informal networks that continue beyond graduation. Mentoring can help students prepare for interviews, workplace expectations, and early career decisions. Employers also use these schemes to build relationships with graduating talent and better understand what students expect from technical workplaces.

The renewed partnership is expected to continue with further events and mentoring over the next three years, with Babcock staff remaining involved with AUT students.