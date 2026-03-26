CRKD launches compact ATOM+ controller with thumbsticks

CRKD has introduced the ATOM+, a new version of its pocket-sized game controller. The device expands the ATOM range with thumbsticks and broader compatibility.

Designed for Nintendo Switch 2 and Switch, PC, mobile devices, tablets and smart TVs, the ATOM+ is expected to start shipping in late June 2026. It will retail at $29.99 / €34.99 / £29.99 / A$54.99.

The launch adds to a growing market for compact gaming accessories aimed at players who want portable controls across several devices. CRKD has kept the keychain-sized format of the earlier ATOM model while revising the layout to include dual thumbsticks, action buttons, digital triggers, shoulder buttons and toggle controls.

A key change is the use of TMR, or Tunnelling Magnetoresistance, thumbsticks. The sensor technology is intended to eliminate stick drift, a persistent issue in the controller market that can affect accuracy over time.

The controller supports Bluetooth for wireless pairing and uses a rechargeable battery with USB-C charging. It also comes with a wrist strap so users can secure it during play or attach it to a bag or keychain when not in use.

Broader device reach

Multi-device support is central to the product's pitch. By covering console, PC and mobile platforms in one accessory, the ATOM+ targets players who move between devices rather than relying on a single gaming system.

The controller also includes vibration feedback for supported games, motion control and a turbo mode for repeated button inputs. Through the CRKD Companion App and its CTRL dashboard, users can remap buttons, adjust vibration settings, update firmware and manage device settings.

CRKD has also tied the ATOM+ into its True Collection System, which lets owners register the controller in the company's app and view a unique product number and rarity rank. The approach reflects its wider strategy of combining hardware sales with collectible product features.

The ATOM+ will be available in four colours: Smoke Black, Glacier Blue, Retro Purple and Pal Grey.

Company positioning

CRKD is known for gaming accessories including the Nitro Deck and a range of rhythm gaming products. The ATOM+ sits at a lower price point than many full-sized controllers, which may help it appeal to buyers looking for a secondary device for travel or casual play.

The design also reflects a wider industry push to make accessories work across multiple ecosystems. As more games are played on handheld devices, cloud services and smart TVs, controller makers have been trying to reduce the friction of moving between platforms.

Jack Guinchard, CRKD's Global Brand Manager, outlined the thinking behind the new device.

"ATOM+ takes everything players loved about the original ATOM and pushes the concept even further, proof positive that great things can come in small packages," Guinchard said. "By integrating TMR Thumbsticks and expanding the control layout while keeping the controller incredibly compact, we've created a portable gamepad that's powerful enough for modern gameplay while still being small enough to take anywhere."