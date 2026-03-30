D-Link launches 14-in-1 Thunderbolt 4 dock for laptops

D-Link Australia and New Zealand has launched the DUF-E01 14-in-1 Thunderbolt 4 docking station, aimed at users who want to turn a compatible laptop into a desk-based workstation.

The dock connects through a single Thunderbolt 4 port and adds 14 connections, including DisplayPort, HDMI, Ethernet, audio, SD and microSD card slots, and additional Thunderbolt access. It supports up to three displays and provides up to 60W charging to a connected laptop.

The launch reflects continued demand for docking stations that can extend the limited port selection on thinner laptops. Businesses and individual users are increasingly looking for ways to connect monitors, wired networks and storage devices without relying on multiple adapters.

The DUF-E01 uses a Thunderbolt 4 upstream connection with data transfer speeds of up to 40Gbps. D-Link says this allows the dock to handle data, video, power and device communication through one cable, while also supporting the connection of additional Thunderbolt devices.

Display Support

The model can drive three screens at the same time. Its DisplayPort 1.4 output supports up to 8K at 30Hz or 4K at 120Hz, while the HDMI 2.1 port supports 4K at 60Hz. The Thunderbolt 4 connection can also be used as a third display output.

Displays can be configured in extended or mirrored modes. Full functionality requires a host device with Thunderbolt 4 certification, although the connector is physically compatible with a wider range of USB-C devices.

Desk Setup

The dock also includes a Gigabit Ethernet port for wired network access, plus SD 4.0 and microSD 4.0 card slots that support cards up to 2TB. According to D-Link, the card readers offer transfer speeds of up to 985MB/s, which may appeal to photographers and videographers moving large files from removable media.

An integrated 3.5mm combo audio jack supports headphone output and microphone input. A single power button can switch all ports on or off at once.

The device is housed in an aluminium alloy enclosure that helps dissipate heat without using fans, according to D-Link. It also includes a detachable magnetic base so it can be positioned flat or vertically on a desk.

Compatibility extends to Windows and macOS systems that support Thunderbolt 4. Features such as multi-display output, full transfer speeds and laptop charging depend on the host machine meeting that requirement.

Graeme Reardon, Managing Director, D-Link Australia and New Zealand, said the product is intended for people using laptops as their main computer.

"The DUF-E01 is designed for people who use their laptop as a primary computer and need it to punch well above its weight the moment it hits the desk," Reardon said. "One cable in, and you have 14 ports, three screens, gigabit networking and your laptop is charging. That's the kind of seamless experience professionals expect from a premium docking station."

The DUF-E01 is available in Australia and New Zealand at a recommended retail price of AUD $599.95 and NZD $699.99.