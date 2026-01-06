Dell unveils thinner XPS 14 & 16, XPS 13 to return

Dell Technologies has unveiled a redesigned XPS laptop line at CES 2026, introducing new 14-inch and 16-inch models and outlining plans to bring back a thinner and lighter XPS 13 later in the year.

The XPS 14 and XPS 16 mark a fresh design direction for the range. Dell has focused on slimmer profiles, reduced weight and longer battery life, alongside a shift in materials and internal layout.

The two new models are Dell's thinnest XPS laptops so far, at 14.6mm. The XPS 14 weighs roughly three pounds, which is more than half a pound lighter than the previous generation. The XPS 16 weighs 3.6 pounds, which is almost a full pound lighter than its predecessor.

Dell has also reworked the external look of the line. Both laptops use a CNC-machined aluminium chassis and Gorilla Glass on the display. The company has removed some external seams and parting lines and has introduced a more muted colour palette.

For the first time, the XPS logo appears on the front cover of the laptops. Dell said fans of the range had requested the change for several years.

The keyboard and touchpad have also been adjusted. Dell has reinstated a traditional function key row and has modified key travel and tactile feedback. The glass touchpad retains a seamless design but now includes subtle etching around the active area.

The company has redesigned the devices with repair and material reuse in mind. The laptops include easy-to-remove keyboards and modular USB-C ports. Dell has used recycled steel in the hinges and recycled cobalt and copper in the batteries.

Dell said the new systems meet the latest EPEAT 2.0 standards, which apply environmental criteria to electronic products. The company has highlighted the use of recycled metals, plastics and glass across the chassis, battery and other components.

New processors

Both the XPS 14 and XPS 16 ship with Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors. The systems use integrated Intel Arc graphics with 12 Xe cores.

Internal testing showed up to 57 per cent faster AI-related performance for the XPS 14 compared with the previous model. The company said the XPS 16 recorded up to 78 per cent faster AI-related performance over its predecessor. Dell also reported more than 50 per cent faster graphics performance versus previous-generation systems.

The laptops support Microsoft's Copilot+ PC features. Dell said users can expect faster image editing, smoother video playback and more responsive gaming on the new systems.

The company has redesigned the thermal system inside both laptops. The new fans are larger and thinner than in earlier XPS models. Dell said this delivers better airflow and allows higher performance while keeping the laptops cooler and quieter.

Battery and size

The company has introduced a new battery cell design, which it describes as 900ED (energy density) cells. These cells are smaller and lighter than earlier batteries while storing more energy.

The company has also built what it describes as its thinnest and narrowest 8MP/4K camera module into the display bezel. This is part of its effort to maintain slim screen borders while reducing overall thickness.

Dell said internal measurements showed that the new XPS 14 takes up less desk space than Apple's MacBook Air 13. The footprint is smaller, while the screen area is larger.

Display options

The XPS 14 and 16 offer a choice between tandem OLED panels and 2K LCD displays. The InfinityEdge display design keeps bezels slim on all sides.

Dell introduced tandem OLED technology in an earlier laptop generation and is now extending it to the XPS line. The company said the panels deliver higher brightness, improved efficiency, a longer rated lifespan and better colour stability compared with standard OLED. The OLED option supports high resolutions and is aimed at users who prioritise colour accuracy and contrast.

The standard 2K LCD option focuses on battery endurance. Dell said internal tests showed up to 27 hours of Netflix streaming on a single charge. The same test regime with local video playback recorded more than 40 hours of runtime.

They attribute the battery performance to the display's smart power management and a variable refresh rate that ranges from 1Hz to 120Hz. The screen runs at 1Hz for static content such as reading emails and increases the refresh rate for scrolling and video. The revised cooling system also reduces power usage by keeping the components at lower temperatures.

Line-up expansion

Dell plans to expand the XPS portfolio later in the year with additional form factors and price points. The company said it intends to reintroduce the XPS 13 as the thinnest and lightest XPS laptop so far, at under 13mm.

They described the upcoming XPS 13 as using the same build quality and screen design as the larger models. The company said it will offer the new XPS 13 at the lowest price point in the current XPS range.

The XPS 14 and XPS 16 will go on sale in Australia and New Zealand from the end of January. Dell plans to add more configurations, including an entry-level option, from February.

Both models will initially ship in a Graphite colour. A Shimmer colour variant will follow later in the year. Dell also plans to offer an Ubuntu 24.04 option on the XPS 14 at a later date.

Dell said the launch marks the start of a broader refresh of the XPS line across 2026.