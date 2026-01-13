ECOVACS debuts full-scenario home robots & LilMilo at CES

ECOVACS has unveiled a new range of home service robots at CES, spanning floor cleaning, window cleaning, lawn mowing and pool maintenance, alongside its first robotic pet companion.

The company also introduced a new brand idea, "ECOVACS, Created for Ease". It presented new models in its DEEBOT robot vacuum family and updates across its WINBOT window cleaner and GOAT lawn mower lines. It also announced a new product line for pool cleaning called ULTRAMARINE.

ECOVACS positions the announcements as part of a broader move towards what it calls "full-scenario service robotics". The firm said it now serves more than 38 million households across nearly 180 markets.

"Created for easier intelligent cleaning, ECOVACS is among the first to introduce robots with embodied intelligence, and with this we enter the next era of our evolution," said David Cheng Qian, Vice Chairman, ECOVACS Group and CEO, ECOVACS ROBOTICS.

New floor robots

On floor cleaning, ECOVACS introduced the DEEBOT T90 PRO OMNI and the DEEBOT X12 Family. The company said both product lines include the latest version of its OZMO ROLLER mopping system, which it calls OZMO ROLLER 3.0.

ECOVACS said the updated roller measures 26cm and is 50% longer than the previous generation. It said the system covers more floor area per pass. It also said the design delivers "doubled cleaning efficiency" in mop-only mode.

The company also described a "Pressurized Self-Washing" feature. It said the design uses 16 nozzles to spray the roller. It said this flushes away embedded dirt and reduces streaking.

ECOVACS also disclosed cumulative sales figures for products using its OZMO ROLLER technology. It said sales have exceeded 1.6 million units globally.

Within the DEEBOT X12 Family, ECOVACS named two additional models: DEEBOT X12 PRO OMNI and DEEBOT X12 OmniCyclone. The company said these models include an infrared stain detector and dual high-pressure nozzles. It said the robots identify stubborn stains and apply crossed water jets at high pressure before mopping.

ECOVACS also described an upgraded feature called PowerBoost Charging Plus across the DEEBOT X12 Family. It said this boosts "supercharge power" and optimises algorithm performance. It also said the change enables cleaning of areas up to 1,000 m2 in a single run.

The company cited third-party data for its position in China's robotic vacuum cleaner market. It said it ranked first by market share in China for 10 consecutive years from 2015 to 2024, based on data from AVC.

Outdoor expansion

ECOVACS used the event to outline a broader focus on scenarios outside indoor floor cleaning, with particular emphasis on pool maintenance and garden care.

The company introduced ULTRAMARINE as its first robotic pool cleaner. It said it draws on the firm's existing robotics technologies used in other product categories.

ECOVACS described ULTRAMARINE as using environment recognition and path planning for pools. It also described a filtration system and durability features for outdoor operation. It did not disclose pricing, retail availability or target regions for the product line.

For lawn care, ECOVACS announced upgrades to its GOAT A and GOAT O series of robotic lawn mowers. It said the new lineup includes what it calls a fully integrated TruEdge Trimmer with AI enhancement. It said the trimmer combines mowing and edge trimming in a single process.

The company also described its HoloScope 360 Dual-LiDAR Navigation System for the GOAT range. It said this reduces setup time to under one minute. It also said the navigation reaches accuracy within two centimetres, including in low light or at night.

Windows and pets

In window cleaning, ECOVACS presented the WINBOT W3 OMNI. The company said the model includes a multifunctional station and a feature it calls Vortex Wash. It said the function cleans the wiping pad automatically and reduces handling of dirty water and cloths.

ECOVACS cited AVC data on its position in China's robotic window cleaner market. It said it ranked number one in market share for five consecutive years.

ECOVACS also introduced a robotic pet companion called LilMilo. The company described LilMilo as combining multi-sensory perception with expressive behaviour. It characterised the product as part of its work on embodied intelligence.

Investment focus

ECOVACS said it invests in both component and software technologies that sit behind its product range, including batteries, AI, motors and transmission components. The company also said it accelerated application of embodied intelligence through investments in companies specialising in key technologies.

It reported USD $126 million in R&D investment in 2024, which it said represented a 7.3% year-on-year increase. It also reported cumulative R&D investment since 2018 of more than USD $638 million.

"Rooted in a deep understanding of user needs, we continue to strengthen our leadership in service robotics by launching new categories and unveiling breakthrough technologies. Guided by our new brand idea 'Created for Ease', we are dedicated to making our mission of 'Robotics for All' a reality, shaping a better future where robots seamlessly serve every home, everywhere," said Qian.

ECOVACS said it is displaying the DEEBOT T90 PRO OMNI, the DEEBOT X12 Family, and its latest DEEBOT, ULTRAMARINE, GOAT and WINBOT products at CES.