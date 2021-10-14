Fujitsu and Trend Micro collaborate on connected car security solution

Trend Micro and Fujitsu have agreed to collaborate with automotive-related manufacturers to strengthen connected car security measures.

With this collaboration, Fujitsu will provide a security countermeasure solution for connected cars, the V-SOC (Vehicle-Security Operation Center) service, and Trend Micro Cloud One will protect the backend cloud infrastructure.

These solutions will work in tandem to detect vehicle abnormalities such as gas pedal and brake malfunctions, and add detection capabilities for unauthorised communications and attempts to tamper with telematics servers, as well as security data on the cloud infrastructure. All these elements are detected and analysed in an integrated manner.

The two companies aim to provide new security services to be verified globally, including in Japan, Europe, the United States, and the APAC region starting in January 2022.

The new services will make it possible to visualise the overall picture of potential cyberattacks by detecting threats originating from cloud infrastructure, representing an easy target for the attackers, and linking these detection capabilities with alerts in the vehicle.

The new services will additionally make it possible to identify the location of the threat and the extent of the impact of cyberattacks and take measures at appropriate points that need to be dealt with, offering robust support for security measures for connected cars from automotive-related manufacturers.

From 2022, the two companies will work to strengthen security measures for vehicles themselves in addition to cloud infrastructure.

Currently, cybersecurity regulations in the automotive industry are based on the regulations defined by one of the subcommittees of the World Forum for Harmonisation of Automotive Standards (WP.29). The WP.29 regulations are required to be applied to CSMS (Cyber Security Management Systems). These regulations describe the need for a system to collect, monitor, and analyse threat information both inside and outside the vehicle to realise autonomous driving. Automotive manufacturers around the world are taking countermeasures based on this guidance.

By linking Fujitsu's V-SOC and Trend Micro Cloud One, it is possible to get insights into cloud infrastructure security logs in addition to vehicle data, enabling more threat information to be detected and collected.

By correlating the collected data with SIEM, when an incident occurs, users can promptly determine the origin of the attack and the extent of its impact and provide the customer with information for a prompt response.

The new security solution developed through this collaboration will be rolled out globally, including in Japan, Europe, the United States, and the APAC region to automotive manufacturers, automotive suppliers, automotive leasing, and car rental companies developing businesses in fields such as connected cars, electric vehicles, and autonomous driving.

In the future, Fujitsu will promote efforts toward realising smart cities with mobility as a point of departure, leveraging a variety of vehicular and traffic data collected in areas such as autonomous driving and logistics. Trend Micro will continue to provide security solutions for the new society of connected cars and mobility.