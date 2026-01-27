Game review: Animal Crossing: New Horizons Switch 2 Version

Thanks to the release of the Nintendo Switch 2 system last year, Nintendo has made the decision to re-release many of its popular original Switch games over to the new console. We've seen many games released in the last couple of months, including the two Zelda games, Super Mario Party Jamboree, and much more.

With its first release of 2026, Nintendo has released a new Switch 2 version for the popular Animal Crossing: New Horizons video game. Does this new version offer anything different? Find out in our review of the game below.

Visuals and Performance

Probably the biggest and best thing about the Switch 2 console is that it's a much more powerful system than the original Switch hardware. If you're like me, you might usually play your Switch consoles like a handheld system. The original Switch version of Animal Crossing maxed out at only 720p, but on the Switch 2, you can now play at full 1080p.

Improvements have also been made for gamers who like to play their games on a TV, too. The original Animal Crossing on Switch could only be output at 1080p while it was docked, but now you can see the game upscaled to 4K if you own the Switch 2 version of the game and a 4KTV.

The only sad part about the Switch 2 version of Animal Crossing: New Horizons is that the game is still output at 30fps. This isn't a really big issue, though, because the game is slow-paced and not competitive like an action game.

Despite the framerate being the same, Switch 2 owners are graced with much faster loading times. The Switch 2 version loads twice as fast as those who are stuck with the original Switch version.

New Features

Aside from the obvious visual differences, the Switch 2 version of Animal Crossing: New Horizons comes with some exclusive new features for gamers to explore. One of my favourite new additions is that you can now use the Joy-Cons as a mouse to control the game.

Picking up and positioning furniture feels much more satisfying now that you can use the mouse controls. It's almost as if you are playing the game on a normal PC! The mouse controls also help you draw pixel art on t-shirts with more accuracy this time around.

For those who love to show off their islands with other people, you will be happy to know the game's multiplayer mode has improved, too. In the original game, only eight players could join in a multiplayer game. For the Switch 2 version, the player quota has been increased to 12 players.

Gamechat is now an option, so you can easily talk to other players without using an outside app. Other players can also see your face during gameplay if you own the additional Switch 2 camera that is sold separately.

The game has also been updated for both Switch and Switch 2 owners, which comes with tons of quality-of-life improvements. If you haven't played the game in several years, now is the time to dive back in.

Price

For people who haven't played Animal Crossing: New Horizons before, the game can be purchased on Switch 2 for around $99.00 NZD. Since EB Games is no longer operating in New Zealand, the best places to buy games are JB Hi-Fi, The Warehouse, and Mighty Ape.

If you already own Animal Crossing: New Horizons on Switch, you can upgrade to the Switch 2 version on the eShop for only $9.00 NZD. This saves you from needing to buy the game all over again!

General Gameplay Details

If you haven't played Animal Crossing: New Horizons before, you are in for a treat if you want to play something different. It is pretty much a life simulator because you have to make life comfortable from scratch when you are literally put inside a deserted island.

The first thing you have to do is pitch a tent, but then you have to do lots of other stuff to make the island into a bustling community. You will have to craft your own tools to catch fish and bugs, and then craft other things like furniture to use.

I have to admit, the game is quite slow-paced and might not be for everyone. However, it's a fun game to play if you want to relax and experience something that doesn't involve violence or combat.

Closing Thought

All in all, I think the Switch 2 version of Animal Crossing: New Horizons is worth it if you want to get a better visual experience. The graphics are much better on the Switch 2, and the mouse controls feel comfortable and satisfying. However, the new features aren't too necessary if you already own the original game on Switch.

Verdict: 8.0/1