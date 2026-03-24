Game review: Fatal Frame II: Crimson Butterfly Remake (Switch 2)

Usually, when a game is released, we receive the original as well as a remake. However, there are some examples where games get more than one remake. We saw this with Gears of War, and now we have two remakes of Fatal Frame II: Crimson Butterfly.

The original Fatal Frame II: Crimson Butterfly came out over 20 years ago for both the PS2 and Xbox consoles. The first remake of the game was called Project Zero 2, and it was only released for the Wii.

2026 sees the release of a second remake of the game called Fatal Frame II: Crimson Butterfly Remake. This new version of the game is available now for PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Switch 2. Let's dive in and see what this new version entails.

Visuals

One of the biggest advantages of newer platforms is the increased resolution. Both the PS2 and Wii Fatal Frame II games were in standard resolutions, but now the remake finally allows players to play the game in HD.

For PS5 players, you can play the game in 4K, but Switch 2 owners get a smaller resolution. While the Switch 2 is docked, the game maxes out at only 1080p. If you are playing the game handheld, the resolution is only 720p.

The main disappointing thing about the remake is that all versions are only capped at 30fps. Usually, remakes of old games are increased to 60fps, but for some reason, 30fps is the only way to play the game.

The framerate as a whole is disappointing while playing on Switch 2 as well. Also, sometimes when the game features a lot of action, the framerate drops below 30fps. Not to mention, the Switch 2 version isn't as detailed as it is on PS5.

New Features

One of the best new features of the Switch 2 version of the game is gyro aiming while using the in-game camera. If you don't know already, Fatal Frame II: Crimson Butterfly lets you assume the role of a young Japanese girl named Mio Amakura.

She is armed with a special camera that can exorcise ghosts who are still roaming around the village for some reason. Using the gyroscope controls of the Switch 2 allows you to aim at the ghosts much more easily. It's pretty much playing the game like you are using a real camera, and it feels so immersive.

Another change that will please modern gamers is that the camera is no longer fixed. The game now uses an over-the-shoulder perspective that makes exploration much more user-friendly than in the old PS2 version.

There are also new camera settings to make the combat more engaging and fun. For example, you can now zoom in on ghosts or use different filters to reveal any weak spots of ghosts. Mio can also dodge ghosts when they love to lunge at her.

Original owners of the game also have new things to look out for, too. This includes new side stories and even a new special ending.

Some removed content

Some older fans of the game will notice some censorship and removed costumes that were available in the original. The more provocative costumes, like swimsuits and things of that nature, are no longer unlockable.

Some fans will also notice that some of the main characters' clothes have been altered to meet more modern standards. The changes aren't too heartbreaking, but I understand the disappointment some gamers might have with this decision.

Gameplay

As I described earlier in this review, Fatal Frame II: Crimson Butterfly Remake is unique because the main character is armed with a camera in lieu of a sword or gun, like in most other games.

Lots of ghosts are roaming around the village, and Mio has to flash her camera to get rid of most of them. Different types of films are also used, and you have to be careful to use more powerful films on bosses. You have a default film that has infinite uses/shots, but it's weak and useless against the more powerful ghosts in the game.

The game also encourages you to explore the village because there will be locked doors or other puzzles for you to solve. Overall, the gameplay is unique, although some of the ghosts can be frustrating to defeat because some of them move really fast.

Overall thoughts

While the original Fatal Frame II: Crimson Butterfly is a cult classic, Fatal Frame II: Crimson Butterfly Remake is sadly not a perfect remake. Sure, the new visuals look nice, but the framerate performance will disappoint a lot of gamers. Not to mention, the cut content is sure to disappoint hardcore fans.

However, there are still enough new features to satisfy both newcomers and original fans of the game. The gameplay improvements are enjoyable, and the new side stories and ending will entice older gamers to revisit this game.

Verdict: 7.5/10