Game review: Kirby Air Riders (Switch 2)

Historically, the Kirby franchise has been known to be a fun platforming game series. However, a racing game based on the series was released back in 2003 for the Nintendo GameCube. It was called Kirby Air Ride, but the franchise wasn't as popular as Nintendo's Mario Kart series.

Now that the Switch 2 has come out, Nintendo is starting to experiment again by reviving its older franchises. This is because a sequel to Kirby Air Ride, called Kirby Air Riders, is now available. Is this game as good as Mario Kart World? Let's dive in and find out.

The first thing I want to mention about Kirby Air Riders is that it's a beautiful-looking game. The bright colour palette of the platform games is transferred greatly here, with levels you don't normally see in other racing games.

Many of the levels take place in natural environments such as the snow, beach, sea and lots more. My favourite looking level in the game is called Waveflow Waters, and this is where the sea splits apart like how Moses cut the Red Sea in half in the Bible.

Performance-wise, Kirby Air Riders runs really well on the Nintendo Switch 2 console. The game targets a smooth 60fps at all times, and it runs great during single-player modes. The only time the framerate will drop is if you're playing split-screen multiplayer modes.

In terms of gameplay, Kirby Air Riders is one of the more unique racing games I have ever played. This is because the game has no acceleration button whatsoever! The vehicles move forward on their own, and it's up to you to turn and drift to navigate through the game's curvy tracks.

Since you cannot accelerate in this game, the most important button in Kirby Air Riders is the B button. This button can be used to brake, drift around corners, and even to boost. At first, I didn't like the game's lack of an acceleration button, but the more I played, the more comfortable I got using the B button's many functions.

If you are behind an opponent, you can try to catch up to them by following their trail of stars from behind their vehicle. Flicking the left stick side-to-side also initiates a spin attack to defeat both opponents and random enemies on the track. Defeating enemies is another way to earn a temporary speed boost.

Another function of the B button is that you can copy abilities from enemies. This can include shooting out ice, breathing out fire, or more. In some other game modes, you can even press Y to change vehicles midway through a race.

The other thing the Y button does is a special attack. I like to use Kirby because his special attack is using Link's sword. Other characters have their own special attacks and vehicles, so it pays to experiment to see which person is your favourite to use.

Since Kirby Air Riders is an arcade game, there are many other unrealistic things you can do on the track. Green boosters on the ground allow you to gain speed, ramps allow Kirby and the other to fly, and rails can be used to grind.

Aside from its enjoyable gameplay, Kirby Air Riders features a ton of game modes. The first mode is called Air Ride, and this is where you can participate in traditional races. There are 18 tracks in total, and you can race against opponents or set the best time.

One game mode I really liked was Top Ride, and this features small tracks that have a top-down camera view. The controls are somewhat similar, but cornering is more important here. If you have played any of the old Micro Machines video games, you may love this mode as much as I did.

The third major game mode is called City Trial. Players are dropped into an open-world map, and the goal is to get upgrades and better vehicles to drive. After that, a stadium event occurs where a random mini-game or race happens.

Arguably, the best mode in the entire game is Road Trip, and this is an actual story mode. Road Trip is a big plus for me because both Mario Kart World and Sonic Racing Crossworlds don't have a story mode whatsoever.

In Road Trip, you can compete in races, beat up bosses, compete in minigames, and more. During the campaign, you will be able to upgrade your stats, get newer vehicles and even unlock more characters. I had a lot of fun in this mode due to its replay value and enjoyable events.

While I didn't like Kirby Air Riders at first due to the lack of an acceleration button, the game started to get better the more I played it. Not only is the gameplay enjoyable, but it also includes a ton of fun game modes. Switch 2 owners should pick this game up this holiday season.

Verdict 8.5/10