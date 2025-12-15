Game review: Metroid Prime 4: Beyond (Switch 2)

Metroid as a franchise started way back in 1986 when the first game was released for the NES in Japan. The first few Metroid games were 2D side-scrollers, and most of its titles were critically acclaimed at the time.

It wasn't until the release of Metroid Prime in 2002 did the series shift into a new genre by becoming an FPS. Retro Studios wanted to take advantage of the power of the GameCube console, and the first Metroid Prime game became an instant hit.

Even though two more Metroid Prime games were released on the Wii, it took a long time before we would see a fourth game in the franchise. Well, the long wait is finally over because Metroid Prime 4: Beyond is out now for both the Switch and Switch 2 consoles.

Although the game is available for the first Switch console, playing Metroid 4: Beyond on the Switch 2 is the better option if you can afford it. The first unique feature of the Switch 2 version is that you can play the game using the Joy-Con 2 controllers like a mouse.

You can move Samus using the left analogue stick, while you aim and shoot with the Joy-Con 2 controller like a mouse. Aiming this way is very snappy, although you can still play the game normally with the right analogue stick if you please.

Graphically, Metroid Prime 4: Beyond looks like a dream playing on the newer Switch 2 console. The art direction is beautiful, as the game reminds me of playing Halo 3 back in the day. There are also different biomes you can visit, so the game never looks boring or too repetitive.

Not to mention, there are many graphical options available for Switch 2 owners. While the console is docked, you can play the game in 4K at 60fps. The other option, while docked, is playing the game at 1080p at 120fps.

I solely played the game in handheld mode, and the experience was just as amazing. The default setting in handheld mode is 1080p at 60fps. That being said, I played the game in 720p mainly to see what it looked like at 120fps. Playing the game at 120fps is silky smooth because it was the first time I ever played a game at this framerate.

In terms of its story, Samus sees herself stranded on a planet called Viewros after a huge battle. An extinct civilisation from Viewros hails Samus as the "Chosen One", and they want her to preserve their history.

Her mission on Viewros is to collect four different Lamorn Keys and escape with the Memory Fruit while also trying to against a rogue bounty hunter called Sylux, who is also on the same planet. Samus' mission isn't going to be easy because she is initially stripped of most of her powers and abilities.

The game is pretty basic at the start because Samus doesn't have all of her cool abilities yet. At the beginning of Samus' journey inside Viewros, she can only walk, shoot lasers and shoot missiles. While this may sound uninteresting, the combat is still snappy and satisfying thanks to the auto-aiming system using the ZL trigger button.

As you further explore more areas in Viewros, Samus gets to unlock other ammo and abilities that she did not have before. Aside from standard missiles, she will eventually get a fire shot, an ice shot and an electric shot. These shots can weaken enemies and unlock new areas in the game.

Other special abilities that Samus unlocks include a grappling hook as well as a double jump. She even gets some special powers when he turns into a ball, too. You will need to use all of Samus' new abilities to get through some of the platforming segments of this game.

However, the best new thing Samus gets to unlock in the game is a cool-looking motorcycle called the Vi-0-La. Not only can this motorcycle help her move across a large desert, but it can also shoot lasers and has its own boost system. Some of the motorcycle sections are very enjoyable and change the pace of an already enjoyable game.

As for enemy types, there is a variety of different monsters and robots Samus has to face in this game. As I said before, the combat system is so satisfying thanks to the auto-aim button. The game also has lots of epic boss battles, and many of them are easy to beat thanks to some obvious weak points that are located on their bodies.

While Metroid Prime 4: Beyond is a very enjoyable game, there are some minor flaws that drag it down. For one thing, there was a boring section in the game where I had to scan every item in sight just to unlock some key codes.

The other thing that might feel mundane to some players is that there is a lot of backtracking. Samus will need to revisit the same areas more than once because a previously locked door will be accessible when you get a new ability or something like that.

However, the biggest controversy of this game is the lack of music when you are riding Vi-0-La in the desert. You are forced to buy an Amiibo toy to unlock music on the radio instantly. If you don't have an Amiibo, music can be unlocked for "free" when you 100% the game and play it for a second playthrough.

Despite the Amiibo controversy, I still found Metroid Prime 4: Beyond to be an enjoyable and engaging experience. This is the first Metroid game I have ever played, so I cannot compare it to previous entries. If you have a Switch or Switch 2, you should get this game now.

Verdict: 9.0/10