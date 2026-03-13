Game review: Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection (PS5)

If you play video games, you may have heard about Capcom's famous Monster Hunter series. Usually, Monster Hunter games are action games where you have to hunt down monsters either by yourself or with a group of other players.

The first Monster Hunter game I played was Monster Hunter Freedom Unite for the PSP. I actually played this game with my brother as we borrowed two PSP consoles in order to review it back in 2009.

The only problem I have with Monster Hunter games in general is that all bosses in the game have no health bar. This can be annoying because you don't really know how strong or weak your weapons are.

Well, if you don't like the zero health bar system in most other Monster Hunter games, you may like the Monster Hunter Stories series instead. Instead of being an action game, the Monster Hunter Stories series features traditional turn-based combat. Not to mention, all enemies you face have health bars!

The Monster Hunter Stories games have been out for a while now, but this is the first time I have played the series. This is because Capcom has released Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection, which is available now for PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Switch 2.

Before I talk about the gameplay, I have to admit that Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection has gorgeous-looking graphics on the PS5. The game has a cartoon-looking aesthetic that resembles the visuals seen in Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom.

The game also benefits from having two graphical modes. You can opt for Resolution Mode that has native 4K graphics, but the framerate is slightly lower than 60fps. There is also Performance Mode, where the game is a solid 60fps at all times.

While the graphics are gorgeous, exploring the open-world environment in this game is also stunning and breathtaking. Instead of exploring the large levels on foot, your main character can also ride a dragon-like creature called Ratha at the start of the game.

While Ratha cannot fly in the air, it can glide, and gusts of air can help it soar through the sky for longer lengths. As you progress further into the game, you get access to even more monsters that will become your partners in both combat and exploration.

For example, one monster I attained can climb steep cliffs, while another is able to swim. There are tons of different monsters you can collect, and all you need to do to find them is find nests with eggs lying on them.

Speaking of combat, your monsters are always on your side when you face battle against smaller enemies or big bosses. I have to admit, though, the turn-based combat system has a steep learning curve, but it becomes satisfying once you know what you are doing.

Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflections uses a unique rock, paper, and scissors system for its turn-based combat battles. In this case, each monster and you have Power, Speed, or Technical attacks.

You have to remember that Power beats Technical, Technical beats Speed, and Speed beats Power. If you get it wrong, an enemy or boss can punish you, and this will lead to you losing a lot of health.

Your character can wield tons of different weapons that can pinpoint different body parts on the monsters. Some of the weapons I came across were swords, clubs, hammers, and a bow and arrow.

As for your monster partners, they have different elemental techniques. Ratha has a helpful venom attack that can poison enemies, while other monsters specialise in fire or lightning attacks. Studying the weaknesses of bosses and enemies will allow you to come out on top during fights.

The turn-based combat system also has cool special moves for everyone. For example, if an enemy is stunned, you can execute a 'Synchro Rush' where every character on your team attacks an enemy simultaneously. The game also has double-team attacks and finishing moves when you ride on top of your monster partners, too.

As fun as Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection is, there are some features of this game I dislike. One of the things I hated about the turn-based combat system is that you cannot parry or dodge any enemy attacks. Parries and dodges saved my life when I was playing Claire Obscur: Expedition 33.

However, in this game, there are some annoying difficulty spikes where enemies can pile you on with attack after attack, and it's hard to avoid getting hit. You only have three hearts in each battle, and it's game over when you lose them all.

Not to mention, upgrading weapons and armour is tied to you finding the right resources before you can improve their stats. I prefer the most recent Final Fantasy games, where you can just buy the best weapons or armour with the money you earn from fights or doing quests instead.

That being said, Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection is still an excellent game despite these flaws. The game has a long story campaign, plus lots of side quests to undertake, too. If you are a fan of JRPGs, make sure to put this game in your recommended list.