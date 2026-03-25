Game review: Screamer (Xbox Series X)

Italian developer Milestone is known by many gamers for its rich history of driving games. Over the years, the studio has been making tons of motorcycle racing games such as Ride 6, MotoGP 25, and many more.

However, Milestone is taking a slight departure this year by making a new game based on a very old IP. The developer has made an anime-inspired racing game called Screamer, which is a franchise that was originally made for MS-DOS back in 1995!

When the new version of Screamer was first revealed, I originally assumed the whole game would resemble an anime. The last racing game I recall that looked like a cartoon was Capcom's Auto Modellista back in 2002.

While it's true Screamer has anime-looking characters and excellent cutscenes, sadly, the gameplay graphics aren't cel-shaded or in 2D. The game is built using Unreal Engine 5 and has a more traditional 3D appearance.

That's not to say that the game still doesn't look great running on an Xbox Series X console. Screamer is able to run at 60fps in 4K with hardly any technical difficulties whatsoever. I did not notice any framerate dips even when the in-game weather was raining, and there were lots of cars zooming past me.

Before I begin talking about the gameplay, let's discuss the most unique feature of Screamer, which is its lengthy story mode. Screamer has multiple playable characters that are racing on different teams. The end goal of the tournament is that the winning team earns themselves $100 billion.

The first team that we are introduced to is the self-called 'Green Reapers'. They consist of the characters of Hiroshi, Frederic, and Roisin, and they have a quest to avenge their dead teammate named Quinn.

Quinn died before the racing tournament started, and the surviving members want to kill the man responsible, named Gabriel. However, they are in a pickle because they cannot kill Gabriel on the track and make it appear to be an accident.

This is because every car in the tournament is equipped with a special type of technology called 'ECHO'. 'ECHO' allows drivers and their cars to be restarted even if they explode on the track. It's like a Mario Kart game where drivers and cars don't die when they get attacked.

Aside from the Green Reapers' story, there are lots of other teams with their own problems and agendas. I have to admit, though, the dialogue scenes can be quite lengthy, but it is interesting to get to know so many different characters.

Speaking of dialogue, all of the characters speak in their native tongue. Characters from France speak French, while those living in Japan speak Japanese. Everyone else speaks English, and there's an in-universe translator that allows all characters to speak with one another without any communication mishaps.

In terms of gameplay, Screamer has several unique gameplay mechanics that make races feel fast and entertaining. The game copies a drifting game called 'Intertial Drift' where you control drifts while using the right analogue stick. It can be hard to learn at first, but it's super satisfying when you get the hang of the controls.

There is also a unique boost mechanic where you need to press the LB button whenever your car shifts up to the next gear. The more times you do this, the faster your boost meter will fill up. Boosting is important because, without using it, the AI will zoom past you easily.

Some other game mechanics include a 'Strike', where you can hit opponents with your car and make them explode. If you see an opponent trying to kill you, you can summon a shield to protect you from 'Strikes'.

Outside of the story mode, I love the fact that this game supports local multiplayer, too. There are two-player, three-player, and four-player splitscreen options! Sure, the screen looks small when playing with four players, but it does allow me to play this game with my entire family.

The other big mode in Screamer is 'Arcade'. It is here that you can do normal races against the AI, or race against the clock in Time Attack. Time Attack is pretty cool because you can record your best time and compare it against the rest of the world.

Some other unique modes in Arcade include 'Checkpoints', 'Score Challenge', and 'Overdrive Challenge'. Sadly, the game does not have a drifting challenge mode, which is odd because drifting is a big part of the gameplay. Let's hope Milestone adds one in the future if this game proves to be a success.

As fun as this game is, it isn't perfect for casual gamers. There is no visible racing line, and the game also lacks a rewind option. The AI can be relentless in this game, and you have to be careful not to bump into walls because this loses you a lot of speed.

I also thought some of the missions in the story mode were frustrating, too. Sometimes there are 'Team Races' and to win these, your team has to score the most points. Points are awarded by placement and the number of strikes you perform.

The only annoying thing about 'Team Races' is that the ally AI can ruin your performance. I remember coming first and doing a number of strikes, but my teammates didn't pull their weight, and I still lost the race thanks to their disappointing performance!

Milestone is reportedly releasing a patch to make the game feel more balanced, so the frustrating moments in the story mode might be fixed by the time you read this. Still, it's something worth thinking about if you want to buy this game.

Overall, Screamer is an excellent arcade racer with unique game mechanics and a lengthy story mode. Aside from some annoying story mode missions, the full game is still quite enjoyable to play.

Verdict: 8.5/10