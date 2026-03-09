Game review: Tales of Berseria Remastered (Switch 2)

Originally released in Japan in 2016 and worldwide in 2017, Tales of Berseria wowed fans on PC, PS4, and PS3. Ten years later, the critically acclaimed classic makes its way to modern platforms as Bandai Namco has remastered the game.

Players assume the role of Velvet, who is a daemon on a quest to avenge her little brother. The man responsible for her brother's demise is her former mentor, Atorius. Let's dive in and see what this remaster has in store for newer players.

Visual performance

If you are playing Tales of Berseria Remastered on PS5, you are getting the best this remaster has to offer. The PS5 version runs at a full resolution of 4K and runs at a buttery smooth 60fps at all times. You can notice the difference between the PS5 and PS4 versions instantly.

However, if you own a Switch 2, sadly, the visual performance of Tales of Berseria Remastered is less than perfect. This is because Bandai Namco did not release a native Switch 2 version of this game, so you are essentially playing an original Switch game on a Switch 2.

While playing on a handheld, the resolution is only 720p. The resolution increases to 1080p if you have your console docked. Sadly, the framerate performance of Tales of Berseria Remastered on Switch isn't great.

Even though the framerate aims for 30fps at all times, the game lags when too much is going on. You will notice the framerate will drop a lot when you are fighting lots of bad guys on the battlefield.

Not to mention, the Switch version of the game looks blurry and unclear compared to most other games on modern consoles. Despite preferring playing games on the go, I'd buy the PS5, Xbox, or PC version of this game if I had a choice. Visually, the Switch version is poor for 2026 standards.

New features

Since this is a remaster, Tales of Berseria Remastered comes with some new features that were not included in the original version. For one thing, this new version of the game comes with tons of DLC for no extra price. Owners of the game get access to well over 70 pieces of items and clothing for the characters.

The game also has increased movement speed if you think the original game ran too slowly. The speed of characters can be increased to 1.2 times faster than before, making exploration less tedious and slow.

You can even turn off enemy encounters on the battlefield if you feel like exploring levels without annoying interruptions. The enemy density is a lot in some levels, so it's nice that you can turn them off if you don't feel like encountering repetitive battles all of the time.

One of my favourite new features is a destination marker, so you know where your main goal is at all times. You can even turn on the option to reveal all maps, so you don't have to explore in the unknown like in the original game. This option even tells you where all chests are located, too.

Another cool feature is auto-saving after crucial battles and cutscenes. This saves you from relying on just save points that are located on the map. There is also a retry option if you fall in battle.

You also get access to New Game Plus features without needing to finish the game, like in the original. Some of these features include earning double XP, earning double gald (currency), 50% off shop items, and even extra HP.

Gameplay

I feel the gameplay is where this game shines the most. Unlike Dragon Quest VII Reimagined, Tales of Berseria Remastered has an active combat system, not turn-based like other JRPGs.

Since Velvet is a daemon, she has some really cool combos that feel like you're playing a fighting game. The moves in this game are called Artes, and there are tons of them you can unlock as you progress further in the story.

You also have access to ultimate finishing moves called 'Mystic Artes'. This came in handy whenever I was up against a hard boss with lots of HP. Even further into the game, tag-team moves get unlocked.

Speaking of teams, your entire party is playable during battles, so you're not just stuck playing as Velvet only. Many of Velvet's party members have different styles of combat that make the game feel fresh and exciting. The combat didn't feel boring or repetitive, like when I was playing Dragon Quest VII Reimagined.

Overall thoughts

Tales of Berseria Remastered is an excellent game with exciting combat and an interesting story with lots of different characters. If I were reviewing the PS5 version, this would have been an easy 8.5 or 9.0 out of 10.

However, the Switch version is easily the ugliest version you can play at the moment. The Switch version looks horribly outdated, and it's a shame a native Switch 2 version was never made. Due to this, the Switch version of Tales of Berseria Remastered gets a much lower score.

Verdict: 7.5/10