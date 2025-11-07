Globant & Riot Games team up to boost esports with new tech

Globant has entered a multi-year strategic partnership with Riot Games to support technological innovation and fan engagement across the esports titles League of Legends and VALORANT.

The agreement will see Globant function as Riot Games' official digital transformation partner. Under the collaboration, Globant will be involved in the development and enhancement of artificial intelligence features for esports viewing and engagement, as well as improvements in mobile integration and live event experiences for players and fans worldwide.

AI and fan engagement

Globant's role in the partnership will centre on supporting core tech initiatives at Riot Games. This includes the exploration of new AI-powered experiences aimed at augmenting how esports audiences watch and interact with matches. Combined with further mobile developments, the partnership aims to deliver more personalised and connected experiences for a global fanbase.

The multi-year deal marks the most significant partnership Globant has secured within the games sector to date. The company brings experience from its collaborations with organisations such as FIFA and Formula 1, where it has supported projects involving content creation, streaming platforms, game development, and fan engagement technologies.

"Globant shares our commitment to deliver the most resonate and engaging experiences for players and fans around the world," said David Mulhall, Global Head of Esports Partnerships and Business Development, Riot Games. "Their deep expertise in technology will help us accelerate areas of the business so Rioters can focus on pushing creative boundaries of what's possible in esports and live events."

Globant's work across its Media & Entertainment and Games Studios encompasses a wide range of services, including quality assurance, art services, product management, and supporting ongoing live operations in gaming and entertainment. The company has stated its aim is to leverage advanced technologies, such as AI, to further innovation and transform engagement for both players and fans.

Joint vision

Both companies have highlighted a shared vision of utilising technology to change how gaming and esports communities connect and interact. Riot Games is best known for its esports titles League of Legends and VALORANT, which attract millions of spectators for events like the League of Legends World Championship and the VALORANT Champions Tour.

"We are thrilled to join forces with Riot Games to expand the future of gaming and esports," said Martin Migoya, Co-founder and CEO, Globant. "This partnership reflects our shared belief that technology and creativity can reshape how communities connect, play, and experience entertainment."

The collaboration builds on Riot Games' history of producing esports experiences and Globant's recorded successes in large-scale technology integrations for sports and entertainment brands. Riot Games has also expanded its intellectual property through multimedia projects, including music, comic books, board games, and the Emmy-winning animated series Arcane.

Global scale

Globant operates in more than 35 countries, with over 30,000 employees, and has established partnerships with major technology and entertainment companies. Its expertise in AI and digital transformation was recognised by industry analysis firms, and it maintains global partnerships with technology providers such as Open AI, NVIDIA, AWS, and Unity.

Riot Games, founded in 2006, has seen its competitive gaming titles become widely played and followed. The League of Legends World Championship and other major tournaments feature large viewerships and form a significant part of the esports calendar.

The partnership between Globant and Riot Games will focus efforts on using technology to enhance fan and player experiences, driving future digital initiatives and expanding the reach of esports events globally.