AI designs & TV timelines putting NZ renovators at risk

Symphony Construction has warned that New Zealand homeowners who rely on AI-generated renovation designs and reality television-style timelines face higher financial risk when projects meet real-world building rules and site conditions.

Reagan Langeveld, Director of Symphony Construction and a Master Builders gold award winner, said digital design apps and entertainment formats often present a simplified version of construction. He said that simplification can distort expectations about cost, timeframes, compliance and the amount of specialist work involved.

Langeveld said AI design tools can produce polished visuals but do not account for hidden conditions and regulatory differences between councils and regions.

"AI can generate a perfect room but it cannot tell you what is inside your walls or whether your local council sees the work as exempt from resource consents. It has no understanding of load paths, moisture management or plumbing locations and it cannot flag when a design triggers additional compliance in one region but not in another. "As a result, homeowners are being shown digital concepts and edited television timelines that ignore the complexities of structural planning, waterproofing standards, trades coordination and regulatory obligations. "Reality TV renovation shows add to the problem by making construction look fast and simple. What you see on screen is the highlight reel. Behind the scenes there are engineers, inspectors and weeks of preparation that never make it to air. None of it reflects the actual process for renovating or building a home," he says."

Design versus build

Langeveld said the rise of AI design tools has encouraged a view of renovation as a selection process rather than a construction process. He described a growing mismatch between what homeowners see on a screen and what builders can deliver in a compliant way on an existing structure.

"These tools skip the messy parts. They do not know what is structurally possible and don't factor in how the plumbing and ventilation will actually run through a house. They can show homeowners a flawless visual but they cannot tell them how to build it, how long it will take or what compliance steps sit in the background," said Langeveld.

He said builders increasingly receive AI-generated plans that require significant redesign once assessed against structural needs and services. He cited examples that include layouts that clash with bracing lines, cabinetry placements that cover structural fixings, and bathroom concepts that do not align with existing plumbing routes.

"Homeowners come to us with beautiful digital images that look achievable at first glance, but once you strip back the layers you find structural conflicts, missing drainage, or design elements that are impossible to deliver safely," said Langeveld.

Television timelines

Langeveld also pointed to renovation reality programmes as a source of unrealistic expectations. He said televised projects often compress timelines and omit work that sits outside the most visible demolition and finishing stages.

"When people watch a bathroom or kitchen transformation completed between ad breaks, they naturally assume the real thing should be just as straightforward. They do not see the engineering reviews, the sequencing of trades or the inspections that make up the bulk of a real project."

He said this distortion becomes more pronounced when homeowners combine AI visuals with a television-style schedule. He described this as a "renovation optimism bias" that affects planning and budgeting.

"It creates a gap between expectation and reality that always lands on the homeowner. They are basing decisions on a fantasy workflow that does not exist outside of an app or a television set," said Langeveld.

Early advice

Langeveld said homeowners should treat AI visuals as an early concept rather than a buildable plan. He said project feasibility depends on factors that include structural engineering, waterproofing systems, drainage, ventilation and the existing condition of the building.

He also said regulatory requirements can differ by location and by the scope of work. He cited council processes, inspections and determinations about consent exemptions as areas that can change project timelines and cost.

"Talk to your builder first. It is the fastest way to understand what is possible, what is compliant and what it will really take to deliver a safe, durable and well-executed renovation," said Langeveld.